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How many atoms are contained in a simple cubic unit cell? A simple cubic unit cell contains 1 atom. Where are the atoms located in a simple cubic unit cell? Atoms are located at each of the 8 corners of the cube. How much of each corner atom belongs to a single simple cubic unit cell? Each corner atom contributes 1/8th of an atom to the unit cell. How is the total number of atoms in a simple cubic unit cell calculated? Multiply 8 corners by 1/8th atom per corner to get 1 atom. What is the formula for the edge length (a) of a simple cubic unit cell in terms of atomic radius (r)? The edge length a = 2r, where r is the atomic radius. Why is the edge length of a simple cubic unit cell equal to 2r? Because the atoms at the corners touch along the edge, so the edge is two atomic radii long. Does a simple cubic unit cell have any atoms in its center? No, there are 0 atoms in the center of a simple cubic unit cell. What is the packing efficiency of a simple cubic unit cell? The packing efficiency is 52%. What does packing efficiency mean in the context of unit cells? Packing efficiency is the percentage of space occupied by atoms in the unit cell. What is the coordination number of a simple cubic unit cell? The coordination number is 6. What does the coordination number represent in a unit cell? It represents the number of nearest neighbor atoms surrounding a given atom. How does the complexity of a unit cell affect its packing efficiency and coordination number? As the complexity increases, both packing efficiency and coordination number increase. What is another name for the simple cubic unit cell? It is also called the primitive cubic unit cell. How many corners does a simple cubic unit cell have? It has 8 corners. Why is the simple cubic unit cell considered less efficient than more complex unit cells? Because it has a lower packing efficiency and coordination number compared to more complex structures.
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