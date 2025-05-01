How many atoms are contained in a simple cubic unit cell? A simple cubic unit cell contains 1 atom.

Where are the atoms located in a simple cubic unit cell? Atoms are located at each of the 8 corners of the cube.

How much of each corner atom belongs to a single simple cubic unit cell? Each corner atom contributes 1/8th of an atom to the unit cell.

How is the total number of atoms in a simple cubic unit cell calculated? Multiply 8 corners by 1/8th atom per corner to get 1 atom.

What is the formula for the edge length (a) of a simple cubic unit cell in terms of atomic radius (r)? The edge length a = 2r, where r is the atomic radius.

Why is the edge length of a simple cubic unit cell equal to 2r? Because the atoms at the corners touch along the edge, so the edge is two atomic radii long.