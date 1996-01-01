Simple Cubic Unit Cell quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How many atoms are present in a simple cubic unit cell? A simple cubic unit cell contains 1 atom. This is because there are 8 corner atoms, each contributing 1/8th of an atom to the unit cell, totaling 1 atom.

How many identical atoms are contained within a simple cubic unit cell? There is 1 identical atom in a simple cubic unit cell, calculated by summing the contributions from the 8 corner atoms (each contributing 1/8th).

How many atoms are found in a simple cubic (primitive cubic) unit cell? A simple cubic (primitive cubic) unit cell contains 1 atom, with all atoms located at the corners and each corner atom shared among 8 unit cells.

What is the edge length formula for a simple cubic unit cell in terms of atomic radius? The edge length (a) of a simple cubic unit cell is a = 2r, where r is the atomic radius.

How many atoms are located at the center of a simple cubic unit cell? There are 0 atoms located at the center of a simple cubic unit cell.

What is the packing efficiency of a simple cubic unit cell? The packing efficiency of a simple cubic unit cell is 52%.