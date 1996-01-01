Simple Cubic Unit Cell quiz #1 Flashcards
How many atoms are present in a simple cubic unit cell?
A simple cubic unit cell contains 1 atom. This is because there are 8 corner atoms, each contributing 1/8th of an atom to the unit cell, totaling 1 atom.How many identical atoms are contained within a simple cubic unit cell?
There is 1 identical atom in a simple cubic unit cell, calculated by summing the contributions from the 8 corner atoms (each contributing 1/8th).How many atoms are found in a simple cubic (primitive cubic) unit cell?
A simple cubic (primitive cubic) unit cell contains 1 atom, with all atoms located at the corners and each corner atom shared among 8 unit cells.What is the edge length formula for a simple cubic unit cell in terms of atomic radius?
The edge length (a) of a simple cubic unit cell is a = 2r, where r is the atomic radius.How many atoms are located at the center of a simple cubic unit cell?
There are 0 atoms located at the center of a simple cubic unit cell.What is the packing efficiency of a simple cubic unit cell?
The packing efficiency of a simple cubic unit cell is 52%.What is the coordination number for a simple cubic unit cell?
The coordination number for a simple cubic unit cell is 6.How does the complexity of a cubic unit cell affect its packing efficiency and coordination number?
As the complexity of a cubic unit cell increases, both its packing efficiency and coordination number increase.Why is the edge length of a simple cubic unit cell equal to twice the atomic radius?
The edge length equals twice the atomic radius because each side of the cube is formed by two touching atoms, each contributing one radius.What distinguishes a simple cubic unit cell from more complex cubic unit cells?
A simple cubic unit cell has the lowest packing efficiency and coordination number compared to more complex cubic unit cells.