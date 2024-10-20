Solubility Rules definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Solubility A chemical property indicating a solute's ability to dissolve in a solvent, forming a solution.

Soluble Describes a solute that dissolves in a solvent, forming aqueous ions.

Insoluble Describes a solute that does not dissolve in a solvent, remaining intact.

Aqueous Ion An ion surrounded by water molecules, indicating it is dissolved in water.

Precipitate A solid formed from a solution when a solute is insoluble in the solvent.

Group 1A Elements Elements like hydrogen, lithium, sodium, and potassium, always forming soluble compounds.

Acetate Ion An ion that, when part of a compound, ensures the compound is soluble.

Nitrate Ion An ion that guarantees solubility of the compound it is part of.

Ammonium Ion An ion that makes any compound it is part of soluble.

Chlorate Ion An ion that, along with perchlorate, ensures compound solubility.

Sulfate Generally soluble, except when paired with ions like calcium, barium, or lead.

Halogens Group 7A elements, soluble unless paired with mercury, silver, or lead.

Carbonate Ion An ion that forms insoluble compounds unless exceptions apply.

Oxide An ion that forms insoluble compounds, except with calcium, barium, or strontium.