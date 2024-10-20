Skip to main content
Solubility Rules definitions Flashcards

Solubility Rules definitions
1/15
  • Solubility
    A chemical property indicating a solute's ability to dissolve in a solvent, forming a solution.
  • Soluble
    Describes a solute that dissolves in a solvent, forming aqueous ions.
  • Insoluble
    Describes a solute that does not dissolve in a solvent, remaining intact.
  • Aqueous Ion
    An ion surrounded by water molecules, indicating it is dissolved in water.
  • Precipitate
    A solid formed from a solution when a solute is insoluble in the solvent.
  • Group 1A Elements
    Elements like hydrogen, lithium, sodium, and potassium, always forming soluble compounds.
  • Acetate Ion
    An ion that, when part of a compound, ensures the compound is soluble.
  • Nitrate Ion
    An ion that guarantees solubility of the compound it is part of.
  • Ammonium Ion
    An ion that makes any compound it is part of soluble.
  • Chlorate Ion
    An ion that, along with perchlorate, ensures compound solubility.
  • Sulfate
    Generally soluble, except when paired with ions like calcium, barium, or lead.
  • Halogens
    Group 7A elements, soluble unless paired with mercury, silver, or lead.
  • Carbonate Ion
    An ion that forms insoluble compounds unless exceptions apply.
  • Oxide
    An ion that forms insoluble compounds, except with calcium, barium, or strontium.
  • Phosphate Ion
    An ion that typically forms insoluble compounds without exceptions.