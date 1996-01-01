Solubility Rules quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is equal to the solubility of a solute in a particular solvent? The concentration of solute in a saturated solution equals its solubility.

Are all ionic compounds soluble in water? No, only those following the solubility rules are soluble.

What is a saturated solution? A saturated solution contains the maximum amount of dissolved solute at a given temperature.

Why does sodium bromide dissolve in water? NaBr is ionic and water is polar, so it dissociates and is hydrated by water.

Which of these substances will water not dissolve? Nonpolar substances and most COPS salts are not dissolved by water.