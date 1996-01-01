Skip to main content
Solubility Rules quiz #3 Flashcards

Solubility Rules quiz #3
  • Which of the following is equal to the solubility of a solute in a particular solvent?
    The concentration of solute in a saturated solution equals its solubility.
  • Are all ionic compounds soluble in water?
    No, only those following the solubility rules are soluble.
  • What is a saturated solution?
    A saturated solution contains the maximum amount of dissolved solute at a given temperature.
  • Why does sodium bromide dissolve in water?
    NaBr is ionic and water is polar, so it dissociates and is hydrated by water.
  • Which of these substances will water not dissolve?
    Nonpolar substances and most COPS salts are not dissolved by water.
  • Which of the following substances has the greatest solubility in water?
    Substances with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.
  • What is the solubility of M(OH)2 in pure water?
    M(OH)2 is generally insoluble unless M is Ca, Ba, or Sr.
  • Which anions form compounds that are usually soluble?
    Nitrate, acetate, chlorate, and perchlorate anions form usually soluble compounds.
  • Evaluate the following reaction. What is the precipitate that forms?
    The precipitate is the insoluble product, determined by solubility rules.
  • What can be added to silver bromide to promote dissolution?
    Adding a complexing agent or changing pH may increase dissolution.
  • What distinguishes a saturated solution from a supersaturated solution?
    A supersaturated solution contains more solute than a saturated solution at the same temperature.
  • Which of the following molecules are predicted to easily dissolve in water?
    Polar molecules and ionic compounds following solubility rules.
  • Which of the following compounds is expected to be the least soluble in H2O?
    Nonpolar compounds and most COPS salts are least soluble.
  • Which one of the following substances is more likely to dissolve in benzene (C6H6)?
    Nonpolar substances are more likely to dissolve in benzene.
  • Oil molecules are nonpolar. What kind of solvent is required to remove an oil stain?
    A nonpolar solvent is required to dissolve oil.
  • With which of the following will the ammonium ion form an insoluble salt?
    Ammonium salts are generally soluble; few exceptions exist.
  • Which substance will dissolve in hexane?
    Nonpolar substances will dissolve in hexane.
  • Which of the following substances is insoluble in water?
    Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are insoluble.
  • Which one of the following compounds will not be soluble in water?
    Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are not soluble.
  • Which of the following best describes why ionic molecules dissolve and dissociate in water?
    Water's polarity allows it to surround and separate ions, causing dissolution.
  • In which of these solutions will AgCl be most soluble?
    AgCl is most soluble in solutions containing complexing agents or low Cl- concentration.
  • Carbonates are insoluble. What does this mean?
    Most carbonate salts do not dissolve in water, except those with Group 1A or ammonium.
  • Is (NH4)2CO3 soluble or insoluble?
    Ammonium carbonate is soluble in water.
  • What is the difference between a saturated and an unsaturated solution?
    A saturated solution holds the maximum solute; an unsaturated solution can dissolve more.
  • Which solution will form a precipitate when mixed with a solution of aqueous Ba(NO3)2?
    Solutions containing sulfate ions will form BaSO4 precipitate.
  • Which compounds are not soluble in water at room temperature?
    Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are not soluble.
  • Which of the following describes the process of dissolution?
    Dissolution involves breaking solute bonds and dispersing particles in the solvent.
  • Why do compounds like NaCl dissolve easily in water?
    NaCl is ionic and water is polar, so it dissociates and is hydrated by water.
  • Which of the following substances is more likely to dissolve in CH3OH?
    Polar substances and those capable of hydrogen bonding are more likely to dissolve in CH3OH.
  • Which of the following compounds is least soluble in water?
    Nonpolar compounds and most COPS salts are least soluble.