Solubility Rules quiz #3 Flashcards

Which of the following is equal to the solubility of a solute in a particular solvent?
The concentration of solute in a saturated solution equals its solubility.Are all ionic compounds soluble in water?
No, only those following the solubility rules are soluble.What is a saturated solution?
A saturated solution contains the maximum amount of dissolved solute at a given temperature.Why does sodium bromide dissolve in water?
NaBr is ionic and water is polar, so it dissociates and is hydrated by water.Why does NaBr dissolve in water?
Nonpolar substances and most COPS salts are not dissolved by water.Which of the following substances has the greatest solubility in water?
Substances with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.What is the solubility of M(OH)2 in pure water?
M(OH)2 is generally insoluble unless M is Ca, Ba, or Sr.Which anions form compounds that are usually soluble?
Nitrate, acetate, chlorate, and perchlorate anions form usually soluble compounds.Evaluate the following reaction. What is the precipitate that forms?
The precipitate is the insoluble product, determined by solubility rules.What can be added to silver bromide to promote dissolution?
Adding a complexing agent or changing pH may increase dissolution.What distinguishes a saturated solution from a supersaturated solution?
A supersaturated solution contains more solute than a saturated solution at the same temperature.Which of the following molecules are predicted to easily dissolve in water?
Polar molecules and ionic compounds following solubility rules.Which of the following compounds is expected to be the least soluble in H2O?
Nonpolar compounds and most COPS salts are least soluble.Which one of the following substances is more likely to dissolve in benzene (C6H6)?
Nonpolar substances are more likely to dissolve in benzene.Which one of the following compounds will be soluble in water?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.Oil molecules are nonpolar. What kind of solvent is required to remove an oil stain?
A nonpolar solvent is required to dissolve oil.With which of the following will the ammonium ion form an insoluble salt?
Ammonium salts are generally soluble; few exceptions exist.Which of the following is soluble in water at 25°C?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.Which substance will dissolve in hexane?
Nonpolar substances will dissolve in hexane.Which of the following substances is insoluble in water?
Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are insoluble.Which one of the following compounds will not be soluble in water?
Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are not soluble.Which one of the following compounds is soluble in water?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.Which of the following best describes why ionic molecules dissolve and dissociate in water?
Water's polarity allows it to surround and separate ions, causing dissolution.Which of the following is most soluble in water?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.In which of these solutions will AgCl be most soluble?
AgCl is most soluble in solutions containing complexing agents or low Cl- concentration.Which one of the following is most soluble in water?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.Carbonates are insoluble. What does this mean?
Most carbonate salts do not dissolve in water, except those with Group 1A or ammonium.Which of the following compounds would you expect to be soluble in water?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.Is (NH4)2CO3 soluble or insoluble?
Ammonium carbonate is soluble in water.What is the difference between a saturated and an unsaturated solution?
A saturated solution holds the maximum solute; an unsaturated solution can dissolve more.Which solution will form a precipitate when mixed with a solution of aqueous Ba(NO3)2?
Solutions containing sulfate ions will form BaSO4 precipitate.Which of the following would be the most soluble in water?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.Which of the following is soluble in water?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.Which compounds are not soluble in water at room temperature?
Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are not soluble.Which of the following describes the process of dissolution?
Dissolution involves breaking solute bonds and dispersing particles in the solvent.Which of the following is soluble in water at 25°C?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.Why do compounds like NaCl dissolve easily in water?
NaCl is ionic and water is polar, so it dissociates and is hydrated by water.Which of the following substances is more likely to dissolve in CH3OH?
Polar substances and those capable of hydrogen bonding are more likely to dissolve in CH3OH.Which of the following compounds is least soluble in water?
Nonpolar compounds and most COPS salts are least soluble.