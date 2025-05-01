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What two new factors are important in solution stoichiometry compared to regular stoichiometry? Volume and molarity are important factors in solution stoichiometry. How do you convert a solution's volume in milliliters to liters? Divide the volume in milliliters by 1000 to get the volume in liters. What formula is used to calculate moles from volume and molarity? Moles = Liters × Molarity. In solution stoichiometry, what does the word 'of' between two numbers indicate? The word 'of' means you should multiply the two numbers. What is the first step when given the volume and molarity of a solution in a stoichiometry problem? Convert the volume to liters if necessary and multiply by the molarity to find moles. What is the purpose of the stoichiometric chart in solution stoichiometry? It helps organize the process of converting the given quantity to the unknown quantity using stoichiometric relationships. What is the 'jump' in a stoichiometric chart? The 'jump' refers to using the mole-to-mole ratio from the balanced equation to convert moles of the given substance to moles of the unknown. How do you find the grams of a product after determining its moles? Multiply the moles of the product by its molar mass to get grams. What information does the balanced chemical equation provide in solution stoichiometry? It provides the mole ratios needed to relate reactants and products. If you are given 38.74 mL of 0.275 M water, what is your first calculation? Convert 38.74 mL to liters and multiply by 0.275 M to find moles of water. Why is it important to use the coefficients from the balanced equation in solution stoichiometry? The coefficients give the correct mole ratios for converting between substances. What is the unknown in the example provided in the transcript? The unknown is the grams of hydrogen gas (H₂) produced. What does solution stoichiometry extend from basic stoichiometry? It extends stoichiometry by including calculations involving solution volume and molarity. After finding moles of the given substance, what is the next step in solution stoichiometry? Use the mole ratio from the balanced equation to find moles of the unknown substance. What should you do if you are unfamiliar with basic stoichiometry before learning solution stoichiometry? Review basic stoichiometry concepts before proceeding with solution stoichiometry.
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