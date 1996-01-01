Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces quiz #1 Flashcards
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces quiz #1
What term describes the substance that is dissolved in the solvent in a solution?
The substance that is dissolved in the solvent is called the solute.Which type of mixture appears smooth and the same throughout?
A homogeneous mixture, also known as a solution, appears smooth and the same throughout.How can you identify an unsaturated solution?
An unsaturated solution is one in which more solute can still be dissolved in the solvent.Based only on intermolecular forces, which of the following would be least soluble in CH₃CH₂OH (ethanol)?
A nonpolar compound with only London dispersion forces would be least soluble in CH₃CH₂OH, which is polar and can hydrogen bond.What is the strongest type of intermolecular force found in ionic compounds?
The strongest intermolecular force in ionic compounds is ion-dipole, which is a polar force.Which elements must hydrogen be directly bonded to for a compound to exhibit hydrogen bonding?
Hydrogen must be directly bonded to fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen for hydrogen bonding to occur.What type of intermolecular force is dominant in nonpolar covalent compounds?
London dispersion forces are the dominant intermolecular force in nonpolar covalent compounds.What does the term 'miscible' mean in the context of solutions?
Miscible means that two substances can mix together to form a homogeneous solution.If two substances have the same polarity, what can you predict about their ability to mix?
If two substances have the same polarity, they are likely to be miscible and will mix to form a solution.What should you compare if you cannot determine the polarity of two substances when predicting solubility?
If polarity is unclear, compare their intermolecular forces; substances with the same type of IMF are likely to be miscible.