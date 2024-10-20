Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Spatial Orientation of Bonds definitions Flashcards

Back
Spatial Orientation of Bonds definitions
1/10
  • Spatial Orientation
    Refers to the 3D arrangement of atoms in a molecule, crucial for understanding molecular geometry.
  • Skeletal Formula
    A representation showing how atoms in a molecule are bonded and arranged in space.
  • Solid Wedge
    Indicates an atom or group oriented above the plane, projecting towards the observer.
  • Dashed Wedge
    Represents an atom or group directed below the plane, pointing away from the observer.
  • Molecular Geometry
    The 3D arrangement of atoms within a molecule, affecting its properties.
  • 3D Arrangement
    The spatial configuration of atoms in a molecule, essential for visualizing molecular structure.
  • Atoms
    The basic units of a chemical element, forming the structure of molecules.
  • Groups
    Collections of atoms within a molecule that can be oriented in space.
  • Plane
    A flat, two-dimensional surface in which atoms can be oriented above or below.
  • Observer
    The point of view from which the spatial orientation of a molecule is visualized.