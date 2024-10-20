Spatial Orientation of Bonds definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Spatial Orientation Refers to the 3D arrangement of atoms in a molecule, crucial for understanding molecular geometry.

Skeletal Formula A representation showing how atoms in a molecule are bonded and arranged in space.

Solid Wedge Indicates an atom or group oriented above the plane, projecting towards the observer.

Dashed Wedge Represents an atom or group directed below the plane, pointing away from the observer.

Molecular Geometry The 3D arrangement of atoms within a molecule, affecting its properties.

3D Arrangement The spatial configuration of atoms in a molecule, essential for visualizing molecular structure.

Atoms The basic units of a chemical element, forming the structure of molecules.

Groups Collections of atoms within a molecule that can be oriented in space.

Plane A flat, two-dimensional surface in which atoms can be oriented above or below.