Spatial Orientation of Bonds definitions Flashcards

- Spatial OrientationRefers to the 3D arrangement of atoms in a molecule, crucial for understanding molecular geometry.
- Skeletal FormulaA representation showing how atoms in a molecule are bonded and arranged in space.
- Solid WedgeIndicates an atom or group oriented above the plane, projecting towards the observer.
- Dashed WedgeRepresents an atom or group directed below the plane, pointing away from the observer.
- Molecular GeometryThe 3D arrangement of atoms within a molecule, affecting its properties.
- 3D ArrangementThe spatial configuration of atoms in a molecule, essential for visualizing molecular structure.
- AtomsThe basic units of a chemical element, forming the structure of molecules.
- GroupsCollections of atoms within a molecule that can be oriented in space.
- PlaneA flat, two-dimensional surface in which atoms can be oriented above or below.
- ObserverThe point of view from which the spatial orientation of a molecule is visualized.