What is the value of the speed of light in a vacuum? The speed of light in a vacuum is approximately 3.00 x 10^8 meters per second.

What variable is commonly used to represent the speed of light? The variable 'c' is used to represent the speed of light.

What is the equation that relates the speed of light, wavelength, and frequency? The equation is c = λν, where c is the speed of light, λ is wavelength, and ν is frequency.

What does the symbol λ (lambda) represent in the speed of light equation? λ (lambda) represents the wavelength, which is measured in meters.

What does the symbol ν (mu or nu) represent in the speed of light equation? ν (nu) represents the frequency, which is measured in hertz (Hz) or seconds inverse (s^-1).

What are the units of wavelength in the context of the speed of light equation? Wavelength is measured in meters (m).