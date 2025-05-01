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Standard Temperature and Pressure quiz

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  • What does STP stand for in chemistry?
    STP stands for Standard Temperature and Pressure.
  • What is the standard temperature at STP in Kelvin?
    The standard temperature at STP is 273.15 Kelvin.
  • What is the standard temperature at STP in degrees Celsius?
    The standard temperature at STP is 0 degrees Celsius.
  • What is the standard pressure at STP?
    The standard pressure at STP is 1 atmosphere.
  • What is the standard molar volume of an ideal gas at STP?
    The standard molar volume is 22.4 liters for 1 mole of an ideal gas at STP.
  • How many liters does 1 mole of an ideal gas occupy at STP?
    1 mole of an ideal gas occupies 22.4 liters at STP.
  • What equation is used to calculate the volume of a gas at STP?
    The equation is V = nRT/P, where V is volume, n is moles, R is the gas constant, T is temperature in Kelvin, and P is pressure in atmospheres.
  • What does the 'n' represent in the ideal gas law equation?
    'n' represents the number of moles of gas.
  • What does the 'R' represent in the ideal gas law equation?
    'R' is the ideal gas constant.
  • What does the 'T' represent in the ideal gas law equation?
    'T' represents the temperature in Kelvin.
  • What does the 'P' represent in the ideal gas law equation?
    'P' represents the pressure in atmospheres.
  • Why is the standard molar volume important in gas calculations?
    It provides a direct conversion factor between moles of gas and volume at STP.
  • What conversion factor can be used for moles and volume of an ideal gas at STP?
    1 mole of an ideal gas equals 22.4 liters at STP.
  • If you have 2 moles of an ideal gas at STP, what volume will it occupy?
    It will occupy 44.8 liters, since 2 × 22.4 = 44.8 liters.
  • What happens to the units in the ideal gas law equation when calculating volume at STP?
    The units for moles, Kelvin, and atmospheres cancel out, leaving the volume in liters.