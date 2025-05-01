What does STP stand for in chemistry? STP stands for Standard Temperature and Pressure.

What is the standard temperature at STP in Kelvin? The standard temperature at STP is 273.15 Kelvin.

What is the standard temperature at STP in degrees Celsius? The standard temperature at STP is 0 degrees Celsius.

What is the standard pressure at STP? The standard pressure at STP is 1 atmosphere.

What is the standard molar volume of an ideal gas at STP? The standard molar volume is 22.4 liters for 1 mole of an ideal gas at STP.

How many liters does 1 mole of an ideal gas occupy at STP? 1 mole of an ideal gas occupies 22.4 liters at STP.