Back
What does STP stand for in chemistry? STP stands for Standard Temperature and Pressure. What is the standard temperature at STP in Kelvin? The standard temperature at STP is 273.15 Kelvin. What is the standard temperature at STP in degrees Celsius? The standard temperature at STP is 0 degrees Celsius. What is the standard pressure at STP? The standard pressure at STP is 1 atmosphere. What is the standard molar volume of an ideal gas at STP? The standard molar volume is 22.4 liters for 1 mole of an ideal gas at STP. How many liters does 1 mole of an ideal gas occupy at STP? 1 mole of an ideal gas occupies 22.4 liters at STP. What equation is used to calculate the volume of a gas at STP? The equation is V = nRT/P, where V is volume, n is moles, R is the gas constant, T is temperature in Kelvin, and P is pressure in atmospheres. What does the 'n' represent in the ideal gas law equation? 'n' represents the number of moles of gas. What does the 'R' represent in the ideal gas law equation? 'R' is the ideal gas constant. What does the 'T' represent in the ideal gas law equation? 'T' represents the temperature in Kelvin. What does the 'P' represent in the ideal gas law equation? 'P' represents the pressure in atmospheres. Why is the standard molar volume important in gas calculations? It provides a direct conversion factor between moles of gas and volume at STP. What conversion factor can be used for moles and volume of an ideal gas at STP? 1 mole of an ideal gas equals 22.4 liters at STP. If you have 2 moles of an ideal gas at STP, what volume will it occupy? It will occupy 44.8 liters, since 2 × 22.4 = 44.8 liters. What happens to the units in the ideal gas law equation when calculating volume at STP? The units for moles, Kelvin, and atmospheres cancel out, leaving the volume in liters.
Standard Temperature and Pressure quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Standard Temperature and Pressure
7. Gases
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Effusion
7. Gases
5 problems
Topic
Jules
7. Gases - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules