Standard Temperature and Pressure quiz #2 Flashcards
Standard Temperature and Pressure quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
A sample of H2(g) and a sample of N2(g) at STP: what do they have in common?
At STP, equal moles of H2 and N2 occupy equal volumes (22.4 L per mole).Compared with 1 mole of hydrogen gas at STP, 1 mole of argon gas at STP occupies:
The same volume: 22.4 liters at STP.Which sample of matter has the greatest distance between molecules at STP?
A gas sample has the greatest distance between molecules at STP.At STP, 5.00 mol of gas occupies approximately what volume in liters?
5.00 mol of gas at STP occupies 112 liters (5 × 22.4 L).Under standard conditions (298 K and 1 atm), which statement is true?
At 298 K and 1 atm, 1 mole of an ideal gas occupies about 24.45 liters.How many moles of neon occupy a volume of 14.3 L at STP?
14.3 L / 22.4 L/mol = 0.638 moles of neon.What is standard temperature and pressure (STP)?
STP is 0°C (273.15 K) and 1 atmosphere of pressure.What is standard temperature and pressure (STP)?
Standard temperature is 0°C (273.15 K); standard pressure is 1 atm.What is the significance of the standard molar volume at STP for gas calculations?
The standard molar volume at STP allows you to directly convert between moles of gas and volume, using 22.4 liters per mole as a conversion factor.Which equation is used to calculate the volume of an ideal gas at STP, and what do its variables represent?
The equation V = nRT/P is used, where V is volume, n is moles, R is the gas constant, T is temperature in Kelvin, and P is pressure in atmospheres.