What are the three key subatomic particles found in an atom? The three key subatomic particles are neutrons, protons, and electrons.

Where are protons and neutrons located within an atom? Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus of the atom.

Which subatomic particle is significantly lighter than the others? The electron is significantly lighter than both the proton and neutron.

What is the official definition of 1 atomic mass unit (AMU)? 1 AMU is defined as 1/12 the mass of a carbon-12 atom.

What is another name for the atomic mass unit (AMU)? AMU is also called Dalton, abbreviated as Da.

What is the conversion factor between AMU and kilograms? 1 AMU equals 1.66 × 10⁻²⁷ kilograms.