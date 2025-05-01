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What are the three key subatomic particles found in an atom? The three key subatomic particles are neutrons, protons, and electrons. Where are protons and neutrons located within an atom? Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus of the atom. Which subatomic particle is significantly lighter than the others? The electron is significantly lighter than both the proton and neutron. What is the official definition of 1 atomic mass unit (AMU)? 1 AMU is defined as 1/12 the mass of a carbon-12 atom. What is another name for the atomic mass unit (AMU)? AMU is also called Dalton, abbreviated as Da. What is the conversion factor between AMU and kilograms? 1 AMU equals 1.66 × 10⁻²⁷ kilograms. Which subatomic particle has no charge? The neutron has no charge; its relative charge is 0. What is the relative charge of a proton? The relative charge of a proton is +1. What is the relative charge of an electron? The relative charge of an electron is -1. What is the actual charge of a proton in coulombs? The actual charge of a proton is +1.60218 × 10⁻¹⁹ coulombs. What is the actual charge of an electron in coulombs? The actual charge of an electron is -1.60218 × 10⁻¹⁹ coulombs. Which subatomic particle is slightly heavier: neutron or proton? The neutron is slightly heavier than the proton. What is the relative mass of a neutron in AMU? The relative mass of a neutron is 1.00866 AMU. What is the relative mass of a proton in AMU? The relative mass of a proton is 1.00727 AMU. Where is most of the mass of an atom found? Most of the mass of an atom is found in its nucleus, where protons and neutrons are located.
Subatomic Particles quiz
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