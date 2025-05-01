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Subatomic Particles quiz

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  • What are the three key subatomic particles found in an atom?
    The three key subatomic particles are neutrons, protons, and electrons.
  • Where are protons and neutrons located within an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus of the atom.
  • Which subatomic particle is significantly lighter than the others?
    The electron is significantly lighter than both the proton and neutron.
  • What is the official definition of 1 atomic mass unit (AMU)?
    1 AMU is defined as 1/12 the mass of a carbon-12 atom.
  • What is another name for the atomic mass unit (AMU)?
    AMU is also called Dalton, abbreviated as Da.
  • What is the conversion factor between AMU and kilograms?
    1 AMU equals 1.66 × 10⁻²⁷ kilograms.
  • Which subatomic particle has no charge?
    The neutron has no charge; its relative charge is 0.
  • What is the relative charge of a proton?
    The relative charge of a proton is +1.
  • What is the relative charge of an electron?
    The relative charge of an electron is -1.
  • What is the actual charge of a proton in coulombs?
    The actual charge of a proton is +1.60218 × 10⁻¹⁹ coulombs.
  • What is the actual charge of an electron in coulombs?
    The actual charge of an electron is -1.60218 × 10⁻¹⁹ coulombs.
  • Which subatomic particle is slightly heavier: neutron or proton?
    The neutron is slightly heavier than the proton.
  • What is the relative mass of a neutron in AMU?
    The relative mass of a neutron is 1.00866 AMU.
  • What is the relative mass of a proton in AMU?
    The relative mass of a proton is 1.00727 AMU.
  • Where is most of the mass of an atom found?
    Most of the mass of an atom is found in its nucleus, where protons and neutrons are located.