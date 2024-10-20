Skip to main content
Subatomic Particles quiz #1 Flashcards

Subatomic Particles quiz #1
  • Which subatomic particle has a negative charge?
    The electron has a negative charge.
  • What is the main difference between protons and neutrons?
    The main difference is that protons have a positive charge, while neutrons are neutral.
  • Which subatomic particle has a positive charge?
    The proton has a positive charge.
  • What subatomic particle(s) participate in chemical bonding?
    Electrons participate in chemical bonding.
  • Which particles are located in the nucleus?
    Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus.
  • Which two subatomic particles make up the nucleus of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons make up the nucleus of an atom.
  • What particle(s) are found in the center of the atom?
    Protons and neutrons are found in the center of the atom.
  • Which subatomic particle is the smallest?
    The electron is the smallest subatomic particle.
  • Which of these statements about the mass of subatomic particles is true?
    Protons and neutrons have approximately equal mass, which is much greater than that of electrons.
  • Which particles orbit around the nucleus?
    Electrons orbit around the nucleus.
  • Which two particles each have a mass approximately equal to one atomic mass unit?
    Protons and neutrons each have a mass approximately equal to one atomic mass unit.
  • Which subatomic particle has a neutral charge?
    The neutron has a neutral charge.
  • Which of the following particles found in an atom have charges? (a) Protons (b) Neutrons (c) Electrons
    Protons and electrons have charges; protons are positive and electrons are negative.
  • Which subatomic particles are found in the nucleus of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom.
  • Which two particles are found in the center of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are found in the center of an atom.
  • Which particles are found in the nucleus of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom.
  • What particles are found in the nucleus of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom.
  • Which particle found outside the atomic nucleus and carries a negative electrical charge?
    The electron is found outside the atomic nucleus and carries a negative electrical charge.
  • Which of the following is true about subatomic particles? (a) Electrons are heavier than protons (b) Neutrons have no charge (c) Protons are negatively charged
    Neutrons have no charge.
  • Which subatomic particles are involved in chemical bonding?
    Electrons are involved in chemical bonding.
  • What type of particle is found in the cloud around the nucleus and has a negative charge?
    Electrons are found in the cloud around the nucleus and have a negative charge.
  • Which subatomic particles have a positive charge?
    Protons have a positive charge.
  • What are the differences between protons and electrons in terms of their charges and locations?
    Protons have a positive charge and are located in the nucleus, while electrons have a negative charge and orbit the nucleus.
  • What type of particle is located in the nucleus and has a positive charge?
    The proton is located in the nucleus and has a positive charge.
  • Which are subatomic particles found in atoms?
    Protons, neutrons, and electrons are subatomic particles found in atoms.
  • Which subatomic particle is mobile in metallic bonding?
    Electrons are mobile in metallic bonding.
  • Which subatomic particle is found in the nucleus and has a positive charge?
    The proton is found in the nucleus and has a positive charge.
  • Which subatomic particles are located in the nucleus of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus of an atom.
  • What particles are found in the center of the atom?
    Protons and neutrons are found in the center of the atom.
  • Which of the following descriptions of a subatomic particle is correct? (a) Electrons are positively charged (b) Neutrons have no charge (c) Protons are negatively charged
    Neutrons have no charge.
  • Which subatomic particles orbit the nucleus in the cloud?
    Electrons orbit the nucleus in the cloud.
  • Which subatomic particle is involved in chemical bonding?
    Electrons are involved in chemical bonding.
  • Which subatomic particle is found in the nucleus and has no charge?
    The neutron is found in the nucleus and has no charge.
  • Which subatomic particle orbits outside the atomic nucleus and carries a negative electrical charge?
    The electron orbits outside the atomic nucleus and carries a negative electrical charge.
  • What subatomic particle has a negative charge?
    The electron has a negative charge.
  • Which particles would you find in the nucleus of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom.
  • Which subatomic particles have a negative charge?
    Electrons have a negative charge.
  • Where are protons and neutrons located?
    Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus of an atom.
  • What is the smallest subatomic particle?
    The electron is the smallest subatomic particle.
  • Which type(s) of subatomic particles can be located within the nucleus of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons can be located within the nucleus of an atom.