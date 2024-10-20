Subatomic Particles quiz #1 Flashcards
Subatomic Particles quiz #1
Which subatomic particle has a negative charge?
The electron has a negative charge.What is the main difference between protons and neutrons?
The main difference is that protons have a positive charge, while neutrons are neutral.Which subatomic particle has a positive charge?
The proton has a positive charge.What subatomic particle(s) participate in chemical bonding?
Electrons participate in chemical bonding.Which particles are located in the nucleus?
Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus.Which two subatomic particles make up the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons make up the nucleus of an atom.What particle(s) are found in the center of the atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the center of the atom.Which subatomic particle is the smallest?
The electron is the smallest subatomic particle.Which of these statements about the mass of subatomic particles is true?
Protons and neutrons have approximately equal mass, which is much greater than that of electrons.Which particles orbit around the nucleus?
Electrons orbit around the nucleus.Which two particles each have a mass approximately equal to one atomic mass unit?
Protons and neutrons each have a mass approximately equal to one atomic mass unit.Which subatomic particle has a neutral charge?
The neutron has a neutral charge.Which of the following particles found in an atom have charges? (a) Protons (b) Neutrons (c) Electrons
Protons and electrons have charges; protons are positive and electrons are negative.Which subatomic particles are found in the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom.Which two particles are found in the center of an atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the center of an atom.Which particles are found in the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom.What particles are found in the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom.Which particle found outside the atomic nucleus and carries a negative electrical charge?
The electron is found outside the atomic nucleus and carries a negative electrical charge.Which of the following is true about subatomic particles? (a) Electrons are heavier than protons (b) Neutrons have no charge (c) Protons are negatively charged
Neutrons have no charge.Which subatomic particles are involved in chemical bonding?
Electrons are involved in chemical bonding.What type of particle is found in the cloud around the nucleus and has a negative charge?
Electrons are found in the cloud around the nucleus and have a negative charge.Which subatomic particles have a positive charge?
Protons have a positive charge.What are the differences between protons and electrons in terms of their charges and locations?
Protons have a positive charge and are located in the nucleus, while electrons have a negative charge and orbit the nucleus.What type of particle is located in the nucleus and has a positive charge?
The proton is located in the nucleus and has a positive charge.Which are subatomic particles found in atoms?
Protons, neutrons, and electrons are subatomic particles found in atoms.Which subatomic particle is mobile in metallic bonding?
Electrons are mobile in metallic bonding.Which subatomic particle is found in the nucleus and has a positive charge?
The proton is found in the nucleus and has a positive charge.Which subatomic particles are located in the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus of an atom.What particles are found in the center of the atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the center of the atom.Which of the following descriptions of a subatomic particle is correct? (a) Electrons are positively charged (b) Neutrons have no charge (c) Protons are negatively charged
Neutrons have no charge.Which subatomic particles orbit the nucleus in the cloud?
Electrons orbit the nucleus in the cloud.Which subatomic particle is involved in chemical bonding?
Electrons are involved in chemical bonding.Which subatomic particle is found in the nucleus and has no charge?
The neutron is found in the nucleus and has no charge.Which subatomic particle orbits outside the atomic nucleus and carries a negative electrical charge?
The electron orbits outside the atomic nucleus and carries a negative electrical charge.What subatomic particle has a negative charge?
The electron has a negative charge.Which particles would you find in the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom.Which subatomic particles have a negative charge?
Electrons have a negative charge.Where are protons and neutrons located?
Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus of an atom.What is the smallest subatomic particle?
The electron is the smallest subatomic particle.Which type(s) of subatomic particles can be located within the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons can be located within the nucleus of an atom.