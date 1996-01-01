Subatomic Particles quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Subatomic Particles quiz #4
  • Which subatomic particles are located in the nucleus?
    Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus.
  • Which of the following has a positive charge and a mass of one amu?
    A proton has a positive charge and a mass of approximately one amu.
  • Which type of subatomic particle orbits around the nucleus?
    Electrons orbit around the nucleus.
  • Which subatomic particle(s) surround(s) the nucleus of an atom?
    Electrons surround the nucleus of an atom.
  • What are the subatomic particles?
    The subatomic particles are protons, neutrons, and electrons.
  • What do an electron and a neutron have in common?
    Both are subatomic particles found in atoms.
  • What type of charge does an electron have?
    An electron has a negative charge.
  • Which two particles are found in the nucleus of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus.
  • What is the charge on a neutron?
    The charge on a neutron is zero (neutral).
  • What particles make up an atom?
    Atoms are made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons.
  • Which two particles each have a mass of approximately one atomic mass unit?
    Protons and neutrons each have a mass of approximately one amu.
  • What particles are in the nucleus of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are in the nucleus.
  • What two basic particles make up the nucleus of an atom?
    The nucleus is made up of protons and neutrons.
  • What are the three subatomic particles that make up an atom?
    Protons, neutrons, and electrons make up an atom.
  • Electrons have what charge?
    Electrons have a negative charge.
  • What are the charges of protons?
    Protons have a positive charge (+1).
  • An electron has a?
    An electron has a negative charge.
  • Which subatomic particle was discovered by researchers working with cathode-ray tubes?
    The electron was discovered using cathode-ray tubes.
  • Which components of the atom have no charge?
    Neutrons have no charge.
  • Which subatomic particle has the smallest mass?
    The electron has the smallest mass.
  • Gold atoms can be identified based on the number of which subatomic particles?
    Gold atoms are identified by the number of protons.
  • What charge is a proton?
    A proton has a positive charge.
  • Which of the following particles has the least mass?
    The electron has the least mass.
  • What is the charge of the neutron?
    The neutron has no charge.
  • What is the relative mass of a neutron?
    The relative mass of a neutron is about 1 amu.
  • Which is the smallest subatomic particle?
    The electron is the smallest subatomic particle.
  • How many electrons does it take to equal the mass of a proton?
    It takes about 1836 electrons to equal the mass of a proton.
  • What is the relative charge of a proton?
    The relative charge of a proton is +1.
  • Which of the following lists the two particles found together inside the nucleus of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are found together inside the nucleus.
  • Which subatomic particle determines the elemental identity of an atom?
    The number of protons determines the elemental identity.
  • Which statements about subatomic particles are true?
    Protons and neutrons are in the nucleus and have similar mass; electrons are much lighter and orbit the nucleus.
  • Each particle in an atom has mass. Electrons are how many times lighter than protons?
    Electrons are about 1836 times lighter than protons.
  • Which statement correctly describes protons and neutrons?
    Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus and have similar mass.
  • Which of these particles is the smallest?
    The electron is the smallest particle.
  • Which particle is the smallest?
    The electron is the smallest particle.
  • How do the masses of the proton and the neutron compare with the mass of the electron?
    Protons and neutrons are much heavier than electrons.
  • Which of the following statements about subatomic particles are true?
    Protons and neutrons are in the nucleus and have similar mass; electrons are much lighter and orbit the nucleus.
  • Which of the following identifies the number and location of protons in a lithium atom?
    A lithium atom has 3 protons located in the nucleus.
  • What particles are found in the nucleus?
    Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus.
  • Which of the following subatomic particles always has a positive charge?
    The proton always has a positive charge.