Subatomic Particles quiz #4 Flashcards

Which subatomic particles are located in the nucleus? Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus.

Which of the following has a positive charge and a mass of one amu? A proton has a positive charge and a mass of approximately one amu.

Which type of subatomic particle orbits around the nucleus? Electrons orbit around the nucleus.

Which subatomic particle(s) surround(s) the nucleus of an atom? Electrons surround the nucleus of an atom.

What are the subatomic particles? The subatomic particles are protons, neutrons, and electrons.

What do an electron and a neutron have in common? Both are subatomic particles found in atoms.