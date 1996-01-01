Subatomic Particles quiz #4 Flashcards
Subatomic Particles quiz #4
Which subatomic particles are located in the nucleus?
Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus.Which of the following has a positive charge and a mass of one amu?
A proton has a positive charge and a mass of approximately one amu.Which type of subatomic particle orbits around the nucleus?
Electrons orbit around the nucleus.Which subatomic particle(s) surround(s) the nucleus of an atom?
Electrons surround the nucleus of an atom.What are the subatomic particles?
The subatomic particles are protons, neutrons, and electrons.What do an electron and a neutron have in common?
Both are subatomic particles found in atoms.What type of charge does an electron have?
An electron has a negative charge.Which two particles are found in the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus.What is the charge on a neutron?
The charge on a neutron is zero (neutral).What particles make up an atom?
Atoms are made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons.Which two particles each have a mass of approximately one atomic mass unit?
Protons and neutrons each have a mass of approximately one amu.What particles are in the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons are in the nucleus.What two basic particles make up the nucleus of an atom?
The nucleus is made up of protons and neutrons.What are the three subatomic particles that make up an atom?
Protons, neutrons, and electrons make up an atom.Electrons have what charge?
Electrons have a negative charge.What are the charges of protons?
Protons have a positive charge (+1).An electron has a?
An electron has a negative charge.Which subatomic particle was discovered by researchers working with cathode-ray tubes?
The electron was discovered using cathode-ray tubes.Which components of the atom have no charge?
Neutrons have no charge.Which subatomic particle has the smallest mass?
The electron has the smallest mass.Gold atoms can be identified based on the number of which subatomic particles?
Gold atoms are identified by the number of protons.What charge is a proton?
A proton has a positive charge.Which of the following particles has the least mass?
The electron has the least mass.What is the charge of the neutron?
The neutron has no charge.What is the relative mass of a neutron?
The relative mass of a neutron is about 1 amu.Which is the smallest subatomic particle?
The electron is the smallest subatomic particle.How many electrons does it take to equal the mass of a proton?
It takes about 1836 electrons to equal the mass of a proton.What is the relative charge of a proton?
The relative charge of a proton is +1.Which of the following lists the two particles found together inside the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons are found together inside the nucleus.Which subatomic particle determines the elemental identity of an atom?
The number of protons determines the elemental identity.Which statements about subatomic particles are true?
Protons and neutrons are in the nucleus and have similar mass; electrons are much lighter and orbit the nucleus.Each particle in an atom has mass. Electrons are how many times lighter than protons?
Electrons are about 1836 times lighter than protons.Which statement correctly describes protons and neutrons?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus and have similar mass.Which of these particles is the smallest?
The electron is the smallest particle.Which particle is the smallest?
The electron is the smallest particle.How do the masses of the proton and the neutron compare with the mass of the electron?
Protons and neutrons are much heavier than electrons.Which of the following statements about subatomic particles are true?
Protons and neutrons are in the nucleus and have similar mass; electrons are much lighter and orbit the nucleus.Which of the following identifies the number and location of protons in a lithium atom?
A lithium atom has 3 protons located in the nucleus.What particles are found in the nucleus?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus.Which of the following subatomic particles always has a positive charge?
The proton always has a positive charge.