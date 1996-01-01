Subatomic Particles quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What subatomic particle determines the identity of an element? The number of protons determines the identity of an element.

The majority of an atom's mass comes from which two particles? The majority of an atom's mass comes from protons and neutrons.

What was the first subatomic particle discovered? The electron was the first subatomic particle discovered.

Which of the following particles is smallest? The electron is the smallest particle.

What do neutrons and protons have in common? Neutrons and protons are both found in the nucleus and have similar mass.

Where is the smallest negatively-charged particle found in an atom? Electrons, the smallest negatively-charged particles, are found surrounding the nucleus.