Subatomic Particles quiz #5 Flashcards

Subatomic Particles quiz #5
Subatomic Particles quiz #5
What subatomic particle determines the identity of an element?
The number of protons determines the identity of an element.The majority of an atom's mass comes from which two particles?
The majority of an atom's mass comes from protons and neutrons.What was the first subatomic particle discovered?
The electron was the first subatomic particle discovered.Which of the following particles is smallest?
The electron is the smallest particle.What do neutrons and protons have in common?
Neutrons and protons are both found in the nucleus and have similar mass.Where is the smallest negatively-charged particle found in an atom?
Electrons, the smallest negatively-charged particles, are found surrounding the nucleus.Which subatomic particle orbits the nucleus?
Electrons orbit the nucleus.What particles are located in the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus.What subatomic particle has a negative charge and a mass that is approximately 1/1836 amu?
The electron has a negative charge and a mass of about 1/1836 amu.What are the relative charges of the three main subatomic particles?
Proton: +1, Neutron: 0, Electron: -1.The cathode ray experiments led to which particle being discovered?
The electron was discovered through cathode ray experiments.What three particles with charges compose atoms?
Protons (+1), neutrons (0), and electrons (-1) compose atoms.What subatomic particle did Thomson discover?
J.J. Thomson discovered the electron.Which is true about subatomic particles?
Protons and neutrons are in the nucleus and have similar mass; electrons are much lighter and orbit the nucleus.The identity of an element is determined by the number of what particle?
The number of protons determines the identity of an element.What particles are found in the nucleus of the atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus.Protons are subatomic particles with which type of charge?
Protons have a positive charge.What are the three types of subatomic particles?
The three types are protons, neutrons, and electrons.Which of the following is a negatively charged particle?
The electron is a negatively charged particle.Which particle has the lightest mass?
The electron has the lightest mass.What charge do neutrons carry?
Neutrons carry no charge.Which subatomic particle is the smallest in size?
The electron is the smallest in size.Which region of an atom has a negative charge?
The electron cloud has a negative charge.What is the mass of the neutron?
The mass of a neutron is about 1.67493 × 10⁻²⁷ kg or about 1 amu.Which subatomic particle has a positive charge and a relative mass of 1?
The proton has a positive charge and a relative mass of 1.Which part of a helium atom is positively charged?
The nucleus of a helium atom is positively charged due to protons.Which of the following subatomic particles has the least amount of mass?
The electron has the least amount of mass.The mass of a proton is closest to the mass of which particle?
The mass of a proton is closest to the mass of a neutron.How does the mass of an electron compare to the mass of a proton or neutron?
The electron's mass is much smaller than that of a proton or neutron.What are three types of subatomic particles?
Protons, neutrons, and electrons.What are the three types of sub-atomic particles?
Protons, neutrons, and electrons.Which subatomic particles are found in the nucleus of an atom of beryllium?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of beryllium.Which of the particles are responsible for the atomic number of carbon-12?
Protons are responsible for the atomic number of carbon-12.Which particle is J. J. Thomson credited with discovering?
J.J. Thomson is credited with discovering the electron.How does the mass of a proton compare to the mass of an electron?
A proton is about 1836 times more massive than an electron.Which of the following particles has the lowest mass?
The electron has the lowest mass.Which of the following particles has the largest mass?
The neutron has the largest mass, slightly more than the proton.Which two particles each have a mass of 1 amu?
Protons and neutrons each have a mass of about 1 amu.Which subatomic particle determines an element's chemical properties?
Electrons determine an element's chemical properties.Which particle has the least amount of mass?
The electron has the least amount of mass.