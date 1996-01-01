Subatomic Particles quiz #6 Flashcards
Subatomic Particles quiz #6
Which subatomic particle has the least amount of mass?
The electron has the least amount of mass.Which subatomic particle was discovered first?
The electron was the first subatomic particle discovered.Which of these is not found in the nucleus of an atom?
Electrons are not found in the nucleus.How many neutrons does an atom of carbon have?
A carbon-12 atom has 6 neutrons.What are the three major subatomic particles that make up an atom?
Protons, neutrons, and electrons.Which part of an atom has a negative charge?
The neutron is neutral.Which part of the atom has a positive charge?
The nucleus has a positive charge due to protons.Which nuclear emission has the greatest mass?
The nucleus has a positive charge due to protons.Which particles have a negative charge?
Electrons have a negative charge.Which particle does not affect the charge?
Neutrons do not affect the charge.What is one way neutrons are different from electrons?
Neutrons are neutral and found in the nucleus; electrons are negatively charged and orbit the nucleus.Which particles are not affected by the strong force?
Electrons are not affected by the strong nuclear force.Neutrons have which type of electrical charge?
Neutrons have no electrical charge.Which of the following subatomic particles has appreciable mass and lacks a charge?
The neutron has appreciable mass and lacks a charge.Which subatomic particle is most movable in an atom and can occupy an orbital?
Electrons are the most movable and occupy orbitals.Which particle has a negative charge?
The electron has a negative charge.Which symbol represents a particle that has a mass approximately equal to the mass of a neutron?
n⁰ represents a neutron, which has a mass about equal to a proton.What is the charge of a proton?
A proton has a positive charge (+1).How are electrons different from protons and neutrons?
Electrons are much lighter and have a negative charge; protons and neutrons are heavier and found in the nucleus.Which particle is J. J. Thomson credited with discovering: electron, neutron, proton, or photon?
J.J. Thomson is credited with discovering the electron.What subatomic particle acts like a mini-magnet?
The electron acts like a mini-magnet due to its spin and charge.Which statement describes the location of two types of subatomic particles in a helium atom?
Protons and neutrons are in the nucleus; electrons orbit the nucleus.What type of particle has no mass or charge: alpha, beta, gamma, or proton?
Electrons are involved in chemical reactions.Dispersion forces occur in all types of substances that contain which type of subatomic particle?
Dispersion forces occur in substances that contain electrons.Which subatomic particles are indicated by the orange circles in the diagram?
The orange circles likely represent electrons.Which particle has a positive (+) charge?
The proton has a positive (+) charge.A hydrogen ion (H+) has only one subatomic particle, a(n) ______.
A hydrogen ion (H+) has only one proton.When considering precise mass, which particle has the greatest mass?
The neutron has the greatest mass among subatomic particles.Which is a characteristic of the part of the atom marked 'b'?
If 'b' marks the nucleus, it contains protons and neutrons and is positively charged.Which statement correctly describes the location, charge, and mass of the neutrons in an atom?
Neutrons are in the nucleus, have no charge, and a mass of about 1 amu.Select the subatomic particles that combine to form atoms.
Protons, neutrons, and electrons combine to form atoms.