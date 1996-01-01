Skip to main content
Subatomic Particles quiz #6 Flashcards

Subatomic Particles quiz #6
  • Which subatomic particle has the least amount of mass?
    The electron has the least amount of mass.
  • Which subatomic particle was discovered first?
    The electron was the first subatomic particle discovered.
  • Which of these is not found in the nucleus of an atom?
    Electrons are not found in the nucleus.
  • How many neutrons does an atom of carbon have?
    A carbon-12 atom has 6 neutrons.
  • What are the three major subatomic particles that make up an atom?
    Protons, neutrons, and electrons.
  • Which part of an atom has a negative charge?
    The electron cloud has a negative charge.
  • Which particle has the least mass?
  • Which particle has a positive charge?
    The proton has a positive charge.
  • Which part of the atom has a negative charge?
  • Which particle (if any) is neutral?
    The neutron is neutral.
  • Which part of the atom has a positive charge?
    The nucleus has a positive charge due to protons.
  • Which nuclear emission has the greatest mass?
    Alpha particles have the greatest mass among nuclear emissions.
  • What part of an atom has a negative charge?
  • Which part of an atom has a positive charge?
  • Which particles have a negative charge?
  • Which particle does not affect the charge?
    Neutrons do not affect the charge.
  • What is one way neutrons are different from electrons?
    Neutrons are neutral and found in the nucleus; electrons are negatively charged and orbit the nucleus.
  • Which particles are not affected by the strong force?
    Electrons are not affected by the strong nuclear force.
  • Neutrons have which type of electrical charge?
    Neutrons have no electrical charge.
  • Which of the following subatomic particles has appreciable mass and lacks a charge?
    The neutron has appreciable mass and lacks a charge.
  • Which subatomic particle is most movable in an atom and can occupy an orbital?
    Electrons are the most movable and occupy orbitals.
  • Which particle has a negative charge?
  • Which symbol represents a particle that has a mass approximately equal to the mass of a neutron?
    n⁰ represents a neutron, which has a mass about equal to a proton.
  • What is the charge of a proton?
    A proton has a positive charge (+1).
  • How are electrons different from protons and neutrons?
    Electrons are much lighter and have a negative charge; protons and neutrons are heavier and found in the nucleus.
  • Which particle is J. J. Thomson credited with discovering: electron, neutron, proton, or photon?
    J.J. Thomson is credited with discovering the electron.
  • What subatomic particle acts like a mini-magnet?
    The electron acts like a mini-magnet due to its spin and charge.
  • Which statement describes the location of two types of subatomic particles in a helium atom?
    Protons and neutrons are in the nucleus; electrons orbit the nucleus.
  • What type of particle has no mass or charge: alpha, beta, gamma, or proton?
    Gamma particles (photons) have no mass or charge.
  • What part of an atom is involved in a chemical reaction: proton, neutron, nucleus, electron?
    Electrons are involved in chemical reactions.
  • Dispersion forces occur in all types of substances that contain which type of subatomic particle?
    Dispersion forces occur in substances that contain electrons.
  • Which subatomic particles are indicated by the orange circles in the diagram?
    The orange circles likely represent electrons.
  • Which particle has a positive (+) charge?
    The proton has a positive (+) charge.
  • A hydrogen ion (H+) has only one subatomic particle, a(n) ______.
    A hydrogen ion (H+) has only one proton.
  • When considering precise mass, which particle has the greatest mass?
    The neutron has the greatest mass among subatomic particles.
  • Which is a characteristic of the part of the atom marked 'b'?
    If 'b' marks the nucleus, it contains protons and neutrons and is positively charged.
  • Which statement correctly describes the location, charge, and mass of the neutrons in an atom?
    Neutrons are in the nucleus, have no charge, and a mass of about 1 amu.
  • Select the subatomic particles that combine to form atoms.
    Protons, neutrons, and electrons combine to form atoms.