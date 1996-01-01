Subatomic Particles quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which subatomic particle has the least amount of mass? The electron has the least amount of mass.

Which subatomic particle was discovered first? The electron was the first subatomic particle discovered.

Which of these is not found in the nucleus of an atom? Electrons are not found in the nucleus.

How many neutrons does an atom of carbon have? A carbon-12 atom has 6 neutrons.

What are the three major subatomic particles that make up an atom? Protons, neutrons, and electrons.

Which part of an atom has a negative charge? The electron cloud has a negative charge.