Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Subatomic Particles quiz #7 Flashcards

Subatomic Particles quiz #7
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Match each property to the appropriate subatomic particle.
    Proton: positive charge, ~1 amu; Neutron: no charge, ~1 amu; Electron: negative charge, ~0.00055 amu.
  • The subatomic particles directly involved in forming chemical bonds are
    Electrons are directly involved in forming chemical bonds.
  • A subatomic particle that has no charge and that is found in the nucleus of an atom
    A neutron has no charge and is found in the nucleus.
  • A particle of matter that has no electrical charge and forms part of the nucleus of an atom.
    A neutron has no electrical charge and forms part of the nucleus.
  • A subatomic particle that has a positive charge and that is found in the nucleus of an atom
    A proton has a positive charge and is found in the nucleus.
  • What three fundamental particles you are made of
    You are made of protons, neutrons, and electrons.
  • Which subatomic particle carries a negative charge
    The electron carries a negative charge.
  • The negatively charged particles in an atom are called
    The negatively charged particles are called electrons.
  • The three main subatomic particles that make up an atom are ________.
    Protons, neutrons, and electrons.
  • A particle of matter that has a positive electrical charge and forms part of the nucleus of an atom.
    A proton has a positive electrical charge and forms part of the nucleus.
  • The subatomic particles called are found in the nucleus of an atom, and travel around them.
    Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus; electrons travel around them.
  • What part of the atom has a negative charge
    The electron cloud has a negative charge.
  • A subatomic particle that has a negative charge
    An electron has a negative charge.
  • Which subatomic particle has a negative charge
    The electron has a negative charge.
  • The subatomic particle located in the space surrounding the nucleus
    The electron is located in the space surrounding the nucleus.