Subatomic Particles quiz #7 Flashcards

Subatomic Particles quiz #7
Subatomic Particles quiz #7
Match each property to the appropriate subatomic particle.
Proton: positive charge, ~1 amu; Neutron: no charge, ~1 amu; Electron: negative charge, ~0.00055 amu.The subatomic particles directly involved in forming chemical bonds are
Electrons are directly involved in forming chemical bonds.A subatomic particle that has no charge and that is found in the nucleus of an atom
A neutron has no charge and is found in the nucleus.A particle of matter that has no electrical charge and forms part of the nucleus of an atom.
A neutron has no electrical charge and forms part of the nucleus.A subatomic particle that has a positive charge and that is found in the nucleus of an atom
A proton has a positive charge and is found in the nucleus.What three fundamental particles you are made of
You are made of protons, neutrons, and electrons.Which subatomic particle carries a negative charge
The electron carries a negative charge.The negatively charged particles in an atom are called
The negatively charged particles are called electrons.The three main subatomic particles that make up an atom are ________.
Protons, neutrons, and electrons.A particle of matter that has a positive electrical charge and forms part of the nucleus of an atom.
A proton has a positive electrical charge and forms part of the nucleus.The subatomic particles called are found in the nucleus of an atom, and travel around them.
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus; electrons travel around them.What part of the atom has a negative charge
The electron cloud has a negative charge.A subatomic particle that has a negative charge
An electron has a negative charge.Which subatomic particle has a negative charge
The electron has a negative charge.The subatomic particle located in the space surrounding the nucleus
The electron is located in the space surrounding the nucleus.