Subatomic Particles quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Match each property to the appropriate subatomic particle. Proton: positive charge, ~1 amu; Neutron: no charge, ~1 amu; Electron: negative charge, ~0.00055 amu.

The subatomic particles directly involved in forming chemical bonds are Electrons are directly involved in forming chemical bonds.

A subatomic particle that has no charge and that is found in the nucleus of an atom A neutron has no charge and is found in the nucleus.

A particle of matter that has no electrical charge and forms part of the nucleus of an atom. A neutron has no electrical charge and forms part of the nucleus.

A subatomic particle that has a positive charge and that is found in the nucleus of an atom A proton has a positive charge and is found in the nucleus.

What three fundamental particles you are made of You are made of protons, neutrons, and electrons.