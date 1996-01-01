The Atom quiz #10 Flashcards
Where in an atom would you expect to find electrons, protons, and neutrons?
Electrons are in the electron cloud; protons and neutrons are in the nucleus.Is magnesium an element?
Yes, magnesium is an element.What does an electron cloud represent?
The electron cloud represents the region where electrons are likely to be found.What is a rule for making a neutral atom which has no charge?
A neutral atom must have equal numbers of protons and electrons.How many protons are in an atom of chlorine?
Chlorine has 17 protons.Which term defines the simplest form of matter to have unique chemical properties?
An atom is the simplest form of matter with unique chemical properties.Given the representation of a chlorine atom, what is its atomic number?
The atomic number of chlorine is 17.How is the charge of the proton related to the charge of the electron?
The proton has a positive charge equal in magnitude but opposite to the electron's negative charge.How many protons are in a sodium atom?
A sodium atom has 11 protons.When are atoms most stable?
Atoms are most stable when their outer electron shell is full.What is the atomic number of rubidium?
The atomic number of rubidium is 37.What particles are in the nucleus?
Calcium-40 has 20 neutrons (mass number 40 minus atomic number 20).What charge is found on the electron?
The electron has a negative charge.Which type of force holds protons and neutrons together?
The nuclear force holds protons and neutrons together.Which accounts for most of the mass of an atom?
The nucleus accounts for most of the mass of an atom.What is the charge of the nucleus of element 89?
The nucleus of element 89 (actinium) has a positive charge.How many electrons are in a neutral atom of carbon?
A neutral carbon atom has 6 electrons.What determines the ground state of an atom?
The ground state is determined by the lowest energy arrangement of electrons.How many silicon atoms are there in one molecule of SiH4?
There is one silicon atom in a molecule of SiH4.The identity of an element can be determined on the basis of which of the following?
The number of protons in the nucleus determines the identity of an element.How many atoms are in the sample of copper shown?
The number of atoms depends on the sample size; 1 mole of copper contains 6.022 x 10^23 atoms.Which of the following statements best describes the basic structure of an atom?
An atom is the smallest possible piece of a pure substance (element).How many protons does the carbon-12 atom have?
Carbon-12 has 6 protons.How many protons does nickel have?
Nickel has 28 protons.Which of the following is a true statement about atomic nuclei?
Atomic nuclei contain protons and neutrons and are positively charged.How many protons does barium have?
Barium has 56 protons.How many protons are in an atom of phosphorus?
Phosphorus has 15 protons.How many protons does francium (Fr) have?
Francium has 87 protons.What makes up most of the volume of an atom?
The electron cloud makes up most of the volume of an atom.How many protons does tungsten have?
Tungsten has 74 protons.How many protons are in an atom of copper?
The mass number depends on the number of protons and neutrons, not electrons.How many protons are in an atom of zinc?
Zinc has 30 protons.How is an atom different from a molecule?
An atom is a single unit; a molecule is made of two or more atoms bonded together.What is the number of electrons in an atom of scandium?
A neutral scandium atom has 21 electrons.