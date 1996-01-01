The Atom quiz #10 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Where in an atom would you expect to find electrons, protons, and neutrons? Electrons are in the electron cloud; protons and neutrons are in the nucleus.

Is magnesium an element? Yes, magnesium is an element.

What does an electron cloud represent? The electron cloud represents the region where electrons are likely to be found.

What is a rule for making a neutral atom which has no charge? A neutral atom must have equal numbers of protons and electrons.

How many protons are in an atom of chlorine? Chlorine has 17 protons.

Which term defines the simplest form of matter to have unique chemical properties? An atom is the simplest form of matter with unique chemical properties.