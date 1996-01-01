Skip to main content
The Atom quiz #10 Flashcards

The Atom quiz #10
  • Where in an atom would you expect to find electrons, protons, and neutrons?
    Electrons are in the electron cloud; protons and neutrons are in the nucleus.
  • Is magnesium an element?
    Yes, magnesium is an element.
  • What does an electron cloud represent?
    The electron cloud represents the region where electrons are likely to be found.
  • What is a rule for making a neutral atom which has no charge?
    A neutral atom must have equal numbers of protons and electrons.
  • How many protons are in an atom of chlorine?
    Chlorine has 17 protons.
  • Which term defines the simplest form of matter to have unique chemical properties?
    An atom is the simplest form of matter with unique chemical properties.
  • Given the representation of a chlorine atom, what is its atomic number?
    The atomic number of chlorine is 17.
  • How is the charge of the proton related to the charge of the electron?
    The proton has a positive charge equal in magnitude but opposite to the electron's negative charge.
  • How many protons are in a sodium atom?
    A sodium atom has 11 protons.
  • When are atoms most stable?
    Atoms are most stable when their outer electron shell is full.
  • What is the atomic number of rubidium?
    The atomic number of rubidium is 37.
  • What particles are in the nucleus?
    Protons and neutrons are in the nucleus.
  • How many protons are in an atom of sodium?
    An atom of sodium has 11 protons.
  • How many neutrons does calcium have?
    Calcium-40 has 20 neutrons (mass number 40 minus atomic number 20).
  • What charge is found on the electron?
    The electron has a negative charge.
  • Which type of force holds protons and neutrons together?
    The nuclear force holds protons and neutrons together.
  • Which accounts for most of the mass of an atom?
    The nucleus accounts for most of the mass of an atom.
  • What is the charge of the nucleus of element 89?
    The nucleus of element 89 (actinium) has a positive charge.
  • How many electrons are in a neutral atom of carbon?
    A neutral carbon atom has 6 electrons.
  • What determines the ground state of an atom?
    The ground state is determined by the lowest energy arrangement of electrons.
  • How many silicon atoms are there in one molecule of SiH4?
    There is one silicon atom in a molecule of SiH4.
  • The identity of an element can be determined on the basis of which of the following?
    The number of protons in the nucleus determines the identity of an element.
  • How many atoms are in the sample of copper shown?
    The number of atoms depends on the sample size; 1 mole of copper contains 6.022 x 10^23 atoms.
  • Which of the following statements best describes the basic structure of an atom?
    An atom consists of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons.
  • What is the net charge of the nucleus?
    The net charge of the nucleus is positive.
  • What is the smallest possible piece of a pure substance?
    An atom is the smallest possible piece of a pure substance (element).
  • How many protons does the carbon-12 atom have?
    Carbon-12 has 6 protons.
  • How many protons does nickel have?
    Nickel has 28 protons.
  • Which of the following is a true statement about atomic nuclei?
    Atomic nuclei contain protons and neutrons and are positively charged.
  • How many protons does barium have?
    Barium has 56 protons.
  • How many protons are in an atom of phosphorus?
    Phosphorus has 15 protons.
  • How many protons does francium (Fr) have?
    Francium has 87 protons.
  • What makes up most of the volume of an atom?
    The electron cloud makes up most of the volume of an atom.
  • How many protons does tungsten have?
    Tungsten has 74 protons.
  • How many protons are in an atom of copper?
    Copper has 29 protons.
  • What is the charge on the nucleus?
    The nucleus has a positive charge.
  • What is the mass number of an ion with 104 electrons?
    The mass number depends on the number of protons and neutrons, not electrons.
  • How many protons are in an atom of zinc?
    Zinc has 30 protons.
  • How is an atom different from a molecule?
    An atom is a single unit; a molecule is made of two or more atoms bonded together.
  • What is the number of electrons in an atom of scandium?
    A neutral scandium atom has 21 electrons.