The Atom quiz #12 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the smallest possible unit of matter called? The atom is the smallest possible unit of matter.

What is the smallest unit of an element that still retains the element’s properties? An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains its properties.

Which atom has the smallest number of neutrons? Hydrogen-1 has the smallest number of neutrons (zero).

An atom includes 8 electrons. What element is it? An atom with 8 electrons is oxygen.

Where are the protons? Protons are located in the nucleus of the atom.

Approximately how much of the air we breathe is composed of nitrogen and oxygen? About 99% of the air is nitrogen and oxygen (78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen).