The Atom quiz #13 Flashcards

How many protons and electrons are present in an atom of strontium?
Strontium has 38 protons and, if neutral, 38 electrons.An atom has a mass number of 48 and 22 neutrons. How many protons would this atom have?
It would have 26 protons (mass number 48 minus 22 neutrons).Silicon has 14 protons. What is its atomic number?
Silicon's atomic number is 14.How many protons do atoms of lead (Pb) have?
Lead has 82 protons.How many electrons does a sodium atom have?
A neutral sodium atom has 11 electrons.How many protons are in a neutral atom of calcium? How many electrons?
A neutral calcium atom has 20 protons and 20 electrons.How many neutrons does nickel have?
Nickel-58 has 30 neutrons (mass number 58 minus atomic number 28).How many protons does gold (Au) have?
Gold has 79 protons.How many protons are in a carbon atom?
Carbon has 6 protons.Which statement about one atom of an element identifies the element?
The number of protons in the atom identifies the element.Which of the following correctly describes a property of an atom?
Atoms have a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, and electrons in a cloud.What determines the atomic number of an element?
The atomic number is determined by the number of protons in the nucleus.What determines an atom’s identity?
The number of protons determines an atom's identity.How many protons are in fluorine?
Fluorine has 9 protons.The atomic number of oxygen is...?
How many protons does a fluorine atom have?

A fluorine atom has 9 protons.
A fluorine atom has 9 protons.How many protons does tin have?
Tin has 50 protons.What is the mass number of an atom with 5 protons and 7 neutrons?
There is 1 atom of nitrogen in HNO3.What determines the identity of the element?
The number of protons determines the identity of the element.Which statement best describes the structure of atoms?
Atoms have a nucleus of protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons.How many protons does radon have?
A sodium atom has 11 protons in its nucleus.How many protons (p) are in an atom of carbon?
Carbon has 6 protons.How many protons does antimony have?
Antimony has 51 protons.An atom has 15 protons and 14 neutrons. What is the atomic number of this atom?
Ernest Rutherford discovered the proton.How many neutrons are in the nucleus of a sodium atom with a mass number of 23?
Sodium-23 has 12 neutrons (mass number 23 minus atomic number 11).The characteristic that gives an element its distinctive properties is its number of what?
Scandium has 21 protons.How many neutrons does titanium have?
Titanium-48 has 26 neutrons (mass number 48 minus atomic number 22).What is the mass of an electron?
The mass of an electron is about 1/1836 that of a proton.How many protons does neon have?
Neon has 10 protons.If an element has 6 protons, what is it?
An element with 6 protons is carbon.What atom has 100 protons?
Fermium has 100 protons.How many protons are in one atom of sodium (Na)?
Sodium has 11 protons.