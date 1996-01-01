The Atom quiz #13 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many protons and electrons are present in an atom of strontium? Strontium has 38 protons and, if neutral, 38 electrons.

An atom has a mass number of 48 and 22 neutrons. How many protons would this atom have? It would have 26 protons (mass number 48 minus 22 neutrons).

Silicon has 14 protons. What is its atomic number? Silicon's atomic number is 14.

How many protons do atoms of lead (Pb) have? Lead has 82 protons.

How many electrons does a sodium atom have? A neutral sodium atom has 11 electrons.

How many protons are in a neutral atom of calcium? How many electrons? A neutral calcium atom has 20 protons and 20 electrons.