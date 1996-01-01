The Atom quiz #13 Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Atom quiz #13
  • How many protons and electrons are present in an atom of strontium?
    Strontium has 38 protons and, if neutral, 38 electrons.
  • An atom has a mass number of 48 and 22 neutrons. How many protons would this atom have?
    It would have 26 protons (mass number 48 minus 22 neutrons).
  • Silicon has 14 protons. What is its atomic number?
    Silicon's atomic number is 14.
  • How many protons do atoms of lead (Pb) have?
    Lead has 82 protons.
  • How many electrons does a sodium atom have?
    A neutral sodium atom has 11 electrons.
  • How many protons are in a neutral atom of calcium? How many electrons?
    A neutral calcium atom has 20 protons and 20 electrons.
  • How many neutrons does nickel have?
    Nickel-58 has 30 neutrons (mass number 58 minus atomic number 28).
  • How many protons does gold (Au) have?
    Gold has 79 protons.
  • How many protons are in a carbon atom?
    Carbon has 6 protons.
  • Which statement about one atom of an element identifies the element?
    The number of protons in the atom identifies the element.
  • Which of the following correctly describes a property of an atom?
    Atoms have a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, and electrons in a cloud.
  • What determines the atomic number of an element?
    The atomic number is determined by the number of protons in the nucleus.
  • What determines an atom’s identity?
    The number of protons determines an atom's identity.
  • How many protons are in fluorine?
    Fluorine has 9 protons.
  • The atomic number of oxygen is...?
    The atomic number of oxygen is 8.
  • How many protons does a fluorine atom have?
    A fluorine atom has 9 protons.
  • How many protons does tin have?
    Tin has 50 protons.
  • What is the mass number of an atom with 5 protons and 7 neutrons?
    The mass number is 12 (5 protons + 7 neutrons).
  • What determines an atom's identity?
    The number of protons determines an atom's identity.
  • Nitric acid has the chemical formula HNO3. How many atoms of nitrogen are in the formula?
    There is 1 atom of nitrogen in HNO3.
  • What determines the identity of the element?
    The number of protons determines the identity of the element.
  • Which statement best describes the structure of atoms?
    Atoms have a nucleus of protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons.
  • How many protons does radon have?
    Radon has 86 protons.
  • What determines an element's identity?
    The number of protons determines an element's identity.
  • How many protons are in the nucleus of a sodium atom?
    A sodium atom has 11 protons in its nucleus.
  • How many protons (p) are in an atom of carbon?
    Carbon has 6 protons.
  • How many protons does antimony have?
    Antimony has 51 protons.
  • An atom has 15 protons and 14 neutrons. What is the atomic number of this atom?
    The atomic number is 15.
  • Which of the following best describes the atomic number of an atom?
    The atomic number is the number of protons in the nucleus.
  • Who discovered the proton?
    Ernest Rutherford discovered the proton.
  • How many neutrons are in the nucleus of a sodium atom with a mass number of 23?
    Sodium-23 has 12 neutrons (mass number 23 minus atomic number 11).
  • The characteristic that gives an element its distinctive properties is its number of what?
    The number of protons gives an element its distinctive properties.
  • How is the atomic number of an atom determined?
    The atomic number is determined by the number of protons in the nucleus.
  • How many protons does scandium have?
    Scandium has 21 protons.
  • How many neutrons does titanium have?
    Titanium-48 has 26 neutrons (mass number 48 minus atomic number 22).
  • What is the mass of an electron?
    The mass of an electron is about 1/1836 that of a proton.
  • How many protons does neon have?
    Neon has 10 protons.
  • If an element has 6 protons, what is it?
    An element with 6 protons is carbon.
  • What atom has 100 protons?
    Fermium has 100 protons.
  • How many protons are in one atom of sodium (Na)?
    Sodium has 11 protons.