The Atom quiz #14 Flashcards

How many electrons does a copper atom have? A neutral copper atom has 29 electrons.

How are electrons arranged in an atom? Electrons are arranged in energy levels (shells) around the nucleus.

Which is the amount of matter in an object? The amount of matter in an object is its mass.

What makes a hydrogen atom different from a helium atom? Hydrogen has 1 proton; helium has 2 protons.

How many naturally occurring elements exist? There are 92 naturally occurring elements.

Which of the following particles would be repelled by a proton? Another proton would be repelled by a proton.