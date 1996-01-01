The Atom quiz #14 Flashcards
How many electrons does a copper atom have?
Electrons are arranged in energy levels (shells) around the nucleus.Which is the amount of matter in an object?
Hydrogen has 1 proton; helium has 2 protons.How many naturally occurring elements exist?
Another proton would be repelled by a proton.How many electrons does potassium (K) contain?
Oxygen is the most common element in minerals.What is the smallest particle of an element that retains the chemical properties of that element?
Subtract the atomic number from the mass number to get the number of neutrons.What does the mass number consist of?
Krypton has 36 protons.How many neutrons does fluorine (F) have?
The atomic number is used to identify an atom.What is the atomic number of a carbon atom that has 6 protons?
The chemical symbol is V (vanadium).Which element has 6 protons?
Silicon is the basic component of sand and computer chips.How many protons (p) are in an atom of sulfur?
Terbium has 65 protons.What is the mass number for an atom of calcium containing 20 protons and 25 neutrons?
Helium's atomic number is 2; its most common atomic mass is 4.Which of the following is the fundamental unit of matter?
An atom is the smallest piece of an element that retains its properties.Electrons do what around protons and neutrons?
An element is made of one type of atom; a molecule is made of two or more atoms bonded together.Is gold an element?
A neutral atom has equal numbers of protons and electrons.How many electrons does a neutral Ba atom have?
A nitrogen atom has 7 protons, regardless of charge.How many protons does an atom of carbon contain?
The number of protons determines an atom's identity.Which of the following statements about the particles in a material is true?
Carbon has 6 protons.What is the difference between atomic number and mass number?
A carbon atom has 6 protons.How are the atomic number and the number of protons related to each other?
An element is composed of only one type of atom.Where does an element take its identity from?
A neutral astatine atom has 85 electrons.