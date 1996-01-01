The Atom quiz #15 Flashcards
The identity of a chemical element is determined by which of the following?
The number of protons in the nucleus determines the identity of a chemical element.How many protons are in aluminum-28?
Aluminum has 13 protons, regardless of isotope.How many protons does a carbon atom have?
A carbon atom has 6 protons.What is the difference between mass number and atomic number?
Mass number is protons plus neutrons; atomic number is just protons.How many neutrons does manganese have?
Manganese-55 has 30 neutrons (mass number 55 minus atomic number 25).Which atom would be neutral?
An atom with equal numbers of protons and electrons is neutral.How many neutrons does oxygen have?
Oxygen-16 has 8 neutrons (mass number 16 minus atomic number 8).Rutherfordium has an atomic number of 104. How many protons and electrons does it have?
Rutherfordium has 104 protons and, if neutral, 104 electrons.How would you describe the structure of an atom?
An atom has a nucleus of protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons.How many protons does an aluminum atom have?
Aluminum has 13 protons.How many protons does aluminum (Al) have?
Aluminum has 13 protons.How many electrons does a neutral K atom have?
A neutral potassium atom has 19 electrons.How many protons are in the nucleus of an atom of beryllium?
Beryllium has 4 protons in its nucleus.What percentage of the atom is empty space?
Over 99.99% of the atom is empty space.Is the substance an atom or a molecule?
If it consists of one type of atom, it is an atom; if it consists of two or more atoms bonded, it is a molecule.Which is defined as anything that takes up space and has mass?
Matter is anything that takes up space and has mass.What is the measure of the amount of matter in an object?
Mass is the measure of the amount of matter in an object.How many protons does K+ have?
K+ (potassium ion) has 19 protons.How many neutrons does tin have?
Tin-120 has 70 neutrons (mass number 120 minus atomic number 50).How many total electrons does carbon have?
A neutral carbon atom has 6 electrons.Which one of the following is the most abundant gas in the atmosphere?
Nitrogen is the most abundant gas in the atmosphere.Which particle type can be identified as being from a specific element?
Protons can be identified as being from a specific element.What is the total number of subatomic particles found in the nucleus of an atom of argon?
Argon-40 has 18 protons and 22 neutrons, totaling 40 subatomic particles in the nucleus.What is the smallest unit of a compound?
A molecule is the smallest unit of a compound.How many protons does an atom of phosphorus contain?
Phosphorus has 15 protons.How many shells does sulfur have?
Sulfur has 3 electron shells.Which of the following correctly describes an atomic orbital?
An atomic orbital is a region where an electron is most likely to be found.Which scientist discovered atomic nuclei?
Ernest Rutherford discovered atomic nuclei.How many protons and electrons are present in a vanadium atom?
Vanadium has 23 protons and, if neutral, 23 electrons.What is a pure substance that cannot be broken down by chemical means into other substances?
An element is a pure substance that cannot be broken down by chemical means.How many neutrons are in beryllium?
Beryllium-9 has 5 neutrons (mass number 9 minus atomic number 4).The element with atomic number 13 has how many protons?
It has 13 protons.What is the smallest chemical unit of a type of pure substance?
An atom is the smallest chemical unit of a pure substance (element).What is the atomic number and the mass number of an atom with 11 protons and 12 neutrons?
Atomic number is 11; mass number is 23.How many electrons does an atom of titanium have?
A neutral titanium atom has 22 electrons.What is the major impurity in silicon used to make semiconductors?
Phosphorus is a common impurity in silicon semiconductors.If an atom has 17 protons, what element is it?
An atom with 17 protons is chlorine.How many neutrons are found in an atom of cadmium that has a mass number of 112?
Cadmium-112 has 64 neutrons (mass number 112 minus atomic number 48).How many protons does an atom of aluminum have?
Aluminum has 13 protons.What is a chemical substance that cannot be broken down into another chemical substance?
An element cannot be broken down into another chemical substance.