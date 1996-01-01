The Atom quiz #15 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

The identity of a chemical element is determined by which of the following? The number of protons in the nucleus determines the identity of a chemical element.

How many protons are in aluminum-28? Aluminum has 13 protons, regardless of isotope.

How many protons does a carbon atom have? A carbon atom has 6 protons.

What is the difference between mass number and atomic number? Mass number is protons plus neutrons; atomic number is just protons.

How many neutrons does manganese have? Manganese-55 has 30 neutrons (mass number 55 minus atomic number 25).

Which atom would be neutral? An atom with equal numbers of protons and electrons is neutral.