The Atom quiz #16 Flashcards

How many electrons are in an atom of carbon? A neutral carbon atom has 6 electrons.

What is the atomic number of aluminum? The atomic number of aluminum is 13.

Can the atomic number or the mass number vary without changing the identity of an atom? The atomic number cannot vary without changing the atom's identity; the mass number can vary (isotopes).

How many protons are in carbon? Carbon has 6 protons.

How many protons are in beryllium? Beryllium has 4 protons.