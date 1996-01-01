The Atom quiz #16 Flashcards
How many electrons are in an atom of carbon?
A neutral carbon atom has 6 electrons.What is the atomic number of aluminum?
A neutral carbon atom has 6 electrons.Can the atomic number or the mass number vary without changing the identity of an atom?
The atomic number cannot vary without changing the atom's identity; the mass number can vary (isotopes).How many protons are in carbon?
Carbon has 6 protons.How many protons are in beryllium?
Beryllium has 4 protons.How many electrons are in an atom of potassium?
A neutral potassium atom has 19 electrons.Where do you find most of the mass of an atom?
A neutral carbon atom has 6 electrons.What is the mass number of an ion with 106 electrons?
The mass number depends on the number of protons and neutrons, not electrons.How many protons does argon (Ar) have?
Argon has 18 protons.How many electrons are in a neutral atom of lithium?
A neutral lithium atom has 3 electrons.Electrons have which type of electrical charge?
Electrons have a negative electrical charge.What determines the identity of an element?
A neutral lithium atom has 3 electrons.Stars are made mostly of which two elements?
Stars are made mostly of hydrogen and helium.Where do elements heavier than iron come from?
Elements heavier than iron are formed in supernova explosions.How many protons does silicon have?
Silicon has 14 protons.What is the smallest unit of an element?
An atom is the smallest unit of an element.What part of the atom has a positive charge?
The nucleus has a positive charge.How many oxygen atoms are there in a molecule of water?
There is one oxygen atom in a molecule of water.How would you use your model to teach someone what an atom is? Explain.
An atom consists of a small, dense nucleus of protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons in a cloud.Which part of an atom is positively charged?
The nucleus is positively charged.What is the charge of the nucleus of a copper atom?
The nucleus of a copper atom is positively charged.What is matter composed of?
Matter is composed of atoms.Which of these determines the identity of an element?
Hydrogen is the primary constituent of a young star.How would you use your model to teach someone what an atom is?
Mercury is difficult to see because it is close to the Sun and often lost in its glare.What is the charge of electrons?
Electrons have a negative charge.What is the charge of a single proton?
A single proton has a positive charge.What is the atomic number of cobalt?
The atomic number of cobalt is 27.How many electrons were transferred in order to create the charge on the penny?
The number of electrons transferred depends on the charge; typically, only a few electrons are involved.What is the atomic number of sodium?
The atomic number of sodium is 11.What is the smallest part of an element that still has the properties of that element?
An atom is the smallest part of an element that retains its properties.What is the most commonly used inert gas?
Argon is the most commonly used inert gas.How many electrons does a lithium atom have?
A proton is about 0.000001 nm (1 femtometer) in diameter.What event most likely created the atoms of gold found in your jewelry or electronics?
Gold atoms were created in supernova explosions.What negatively charged particle spins around the nucleus of the atom?
The electron is the negatively charged particle that orbits the nucleus.