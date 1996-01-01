Skip to main content
The Atom quiz #16 Flashcards

The Atom quiz #16
  • How many electrons are in an atom of carbon?
    A neutral carbon atom has 6 electrons.
  • What is the atomic number of aluminum?
    The atomic number of aluminum is 13.
  • Can the atomic number or the mass number vary without changing the identity of an atom?
    The atomic number cannot vary without changing the atom's identity; the mass number can vary (isotopes).
  • How many protons are in carbon?
    Carbon has 6 protons.
  • How many protons are in beryllium?
    Beryllium has 4 protons.
  • How many electrons are in an atom of potassium?
    A neutral potassium atom has 19 electrons.
  • Where do you find most of the mass of an atom?
    Most of the mass of an atom is in the nucleus.
  • What is the mass number of an ion with 106 electrons?
    The mass number depends on the number of protons and neutrons, not electrons.
  • How many protons does argon (Ar) have?
    Argon has 18 protons.
  • How many electrons are in a neutral atom of lithium?
    A neutral lithium atom has 3 electrons.
  • Electrons have which type of electrical charge?
    Electrons have a negative electrical charge.
  • What determines the identity of an element?
    The number of protons determines the identity of an element.
  • Stars are made mostly of which two elements?
    Stars are made mostly of hydrogen and helium.
  • Where do elements heavier than iron come from?
    Elements heavier than iron are formed in supernova explosions.
  • How many protons does silicon have?
    Silicon has 14 protons.
  • What is the smallest unit of an element?
    An atom is the smallest unit of an element.
  • What part of the atom has a positive charge?
    The nucleus has a positive charge.
  • How many oxygen atoms are there in a molecule of water?
    There is one oxygen atom in a molecule of water.
  • How would you use your model to teach someone what an atom is? Explain.
    An atom consists of a small, dense nucleus of protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons in a cloud.
  • Which part of an atom is positively charged?
    The nucleus is positively charged.
  • What is the charge of the nucleus of a copper atom?
    The nucleus of a copper atom is positively charged.
  • What is matter composed of?
    Matter is composed of atoms.
  • Which of these determines the identity of an element?
    The number of protons determines the identity of an element.
  • What chemical element is the primary constituent of a young star?
    Hydrogen is the primary constituent of a young star.
  • Why is mercury difficult for us to see?
    Mercury is difficult to see because it is close to the Sun and often lost in its glare.
  • What is the charge of electrons?
    Electrons have a negative charge.
  • What is the charge of a single proton?
    A single proton has a positive charge.
  • What is the atomic number of cobalt?
    The atomic number of cobalt is 27.
  • How many electrons were transferred in order to create the charge on the penny?
    The number of electrons transferred depends on the charge; typically, only a few electrons are involved.
  • What is the atomic number of sodium?
    The atomic number of sodium is 11.
  • What is the smallest part of an element that still has the properties of that element?
    An atom is the smallest part of an element that retains its properties.
  • What is the most commonly used inert gas?
    Argon is the most commonly used inert gas.
  • What is the size of a proton? (in nm)
    A proton is about 0.000001 nm (1 femtometer) in diameter.
  • What event most likely created the atoms of gold found in your jewelry or electronics?
    Gold atoms were created in supernova explosions.
  • What negatively charged particle spins around the nucleus of the atom?
    The electron is the negatively charged particle that orbits the nucleus.