The Atom quiz #17 Flashcards

The Atom quiz #17
  • What is all matter composed of?
    All matter is composed of atoms.
  • How many protons are needed to create a helium-4 nucleus during hydrogen fusion?
    Two protons are needed to create a helium-4 nucleus.
  • Why do different atoms have different lines in their spectra?
    Different atoms have unique electron arrangements, leading to unique spectral lines.
  • What substance has a molecule as the smallest form?
    A compound has a molecule as its smallest form.
  • What is a synthetic element?
    A synthetic element is one that is made artificially in laboratories.
  • How many neutrons does an atom of fluorine have?
    Fluorine-19 has 10 neutrons.
  • What is the total number of individual atoms in a water molecule?
    A water molecule has 3 atoms (2 hydrogen, 1 oxygen).
  • What gives Uranus its blue tint of color?
    Methane in Uranus's atmosphere gives it a blue tint.
  • How many electrons does tungsten have?
    A neutral tungsten atom has 74 electrons.
  • How many neutrons does gold have?
    Gold-197 has 118 neutrons (mass number 197 minus atomic number 79).
  • What is the most abundant element in the atmospheres of Jupiter and Saturn?
    Hydrogen is the most abundant element in Jupiter and Saturn's atmospheres.
  • How do the atoms of a solid move?
    Atoms in a solid vibrate in fixed positions.
  • What is the primary composition of a white dwarf?
    A white dwarf is primarily composed of carbon and oxygen.
  • Why are the two most common elements in the universe hydrogen and helium?
    Hydrogen and helium are most common because they were formed in the early universe.
  • What particles are found in the electron cloud?
    Electrons are found in the electron cloud.
  • How many protons are in the nucleus of a fluorine atom?
    Fluorine has 9 protons in its nucleus.
  • Stars are composed primarily of which elements?
    Stars are composed primarily of hydrogen and helium.
  • Which gas is most abundant in Earth's atmosphere: oxygen, nitrogen, water vapor, or carbon dioxide?
    Nitrogen is the most abundant gas in Earth's atmosphere.
  • Which statement best explains why the overall charge on an atom is zero?
    Atoms have equal numbers of protons and electrons, so their charges cancel.
  • Which statement describes an atomic nucleus?
    An atomic nucleus contains protons and neutrons and is positively charged.
  • What is the basic unit of matter?
    The atom is the basic unit of matter.
  • Which statement best describes the atoms of the gas neon?
    Neon atoms have 10 protons and are chemically inert.
  • Which statement describes an electron?
    An electron is a negatively charged subatomic particle found outside the nucleus.
  • Which describes an atom that has fewer neutrons than protons and more electrons than protons?
    It is a negatively charged ion (anion) with an unusual isotope.
  • Which argument best explains the charge of an atomic nucleus?
    The nucleus is positively charged because it contains protons.
  • Which pure substance can be classified as an element: H2, NO3, NaCl, H2SO4?
    H2 is an element.
  • Which is a characteristic of the part of the atom marked 'a'?
    'a' typically marks the nucleus, which is dense and positively charged.
  • Which statement best describes the atoms in a solid?
    Atoms in a solid are closely packed and vibrate in fixed positions.
  • An iron nail is made up of particles. What is true about the particles?
    The particles are iron atoms arranged in a solid structure.
  • Carbon has an atomic number of 6. What can you conclude about carbon from this fact?
    Carbon atoms have 6 protons.
  • Electrons are held in an atom by attraction to what particle or location?
    Electrons are held by attraction to the positively charged nucleus.
  • What gas makes up the majority of the Earth's atmosphere?
    Nitrogen makes up the majority of Earth's atmosphere.
  • What type of charge does a proton have?
    A proton has a positive charge.
  • How many protons are in an atom of tin?
    Tin has 50 protons.
  • Which particles make up the nucleus of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons make up the nucleus.
  • Which statement best explains how the mass of an atom is organized?
    Most of the atom's mass is concentrated in the nucleus.
  • Which is a characteristic of the part of the atom marked 'b'?
    'b' typically marks the electron cloud, which is mostly empty space and negatively charged.
  • Which statement correctly describes the nucleus of the atom?
    The nucleus is small, dense, and contains protons and neutrons.
  • What is the charge on a proton?
    A proton has a positive charge.