The Atom quiz #17 Flashcards

What is all matter composed of? All matter is composed of atoms.

How many protons are needed to create a helium-4 nucleus during hydrogen fusion? Two protons are needed to create a helium-4 nucleus.

Why do different atoms have different lines in their spectra? Different atoms have unique electron arrangements, leading to unique spectral lines.

What substance has a molecule as the smallest form? A compound has a molecule as its smallest form.

What is a synthetic element? A synthetic element is one that is made artificially in laboratories.

How many neutrons does an atom of fluorine have? Fluorine-19 has 10 neutrons.