The Atom quiz #17 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is all matter composed of?
All matter is composed of atoms.How many protons are needed to create a helium-4 nucleus during hydrogen fusion?
Two protons are needed to create a helium-4 nucleus.Why do different atoms have different lines in their spectra?
Different atoms have unique electron arrangements, leading to unique spectral lines.What substance has a molecule as the smallest form?
A compound has a molecule as its smallest form.What is a synthetic element?
A synthetic element is one that is made artificially in laboratories.How many neutrons does an atom of fluorine have?
Fluorine-19 has 10 neutrons.What is the total number of individual atoms in a water molecule?
A water molecule has 3 atoms (2 hydrogen, 1 oxygen).What gives Uranus its blue tint of color?
Methane in Uranus's atmosphere gives it a blue tint.How many electrons does tungsten have?
A neutral tungsten atom has 74 electrons.How many neutrons does gold have?
Gold-197 has 118 neutrons (mass number 197 minus atomic number 79).What is the most abundant element in the atmospheres of Jupiter and Saturn?
Hydrogen is the most abundant element in Jupiter and Saturn's atmospheres.How do the atoms of a solid move?
Atoms in a solid vibrate in fixed positions.What is the primary composition of a white dwarf?
A white dwarf is primarily composed of carbon and oxygen.How many neutrons are in fluorine?
Fluorine-19 has 10 neutrons.Why are the two most common elements in the universe hydrogen and helium?
Hydrogen and helium are most common because they were formed in the early universe.What particles are found in the electron cloud?
Electrons are found in the electron cloud.How many protons are in the nucleus of a fluorine atom?
Fluorine has 9 protons in its nucleus.Stars are composed primarily of which elements?
Stars are composed primarily of hydrogen and helium.Which gas is most abundant in Earth's atmosphere: oxygen, nitrogen, water vapor, or carbon dioxide?
Nitrogen is the most abundant gas in Earth's atmosphere.Which statement best explains why the overall charge on an atom is zero?
Atoms have equal numbers of protons and electrons, so their charges cancel.Which statement describes an atomic nucleus?
An atomic nucleus contains protons and neutrons and is positively charged.What is the basic unit of matter?
The atom is the basic unit of matter.Which statement best describes the atoms of the gas neon?
Neon atoms have 10 protons and are chemically inert.Which statement describes an electron?
An electron is a negatively charged subatomic particle found outside the nucleus.Which describes an atom that has fewer neutrons than protons and more electrons than protons?
It is a negatively charged ion (anion) with an unusual isotope.Which argument best explains the charge of an atomic nucleus?
The nucleus is positively charged because it contains protons.Which pure substance can be classified as an element: H2, NO3, NaCl, H2SO4?
H2 is an element.Which is a characteristic of the part of the atom marked 'a'?
'a' typically marks the nucleus, which is dense and positively charged.Which statement best describes the atoms in a solid?
Atoms in a solid are closely packed and vibrate in fixed positions.An iron nail is made up of particles. What is true about the particles?
The particles are iron atoms arranged in a solid structure.Carbon has an atomic number of 6. What can you conclude about carbon from this fact?
Carbon atoms have 6 protons.Electrons are held in an atom by attraction to what particle or location?
Electrons are held by attraction to the positively charged nucleus.What gas makes up the majority of the Earth's atmosphere?
Nitrogen makes up the majority of Earth's atmosphere.What type of charge does a proton have?
A proton has a positive charge.How many protons are in an atom of tin?
Tin has 50 protons.Which particles make up the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons make up the nucleus.Which statement best explains how the mass of an atom is organized?
Most of the atom's mass is concentrated in the nucleus.Which is a characteristic of the part of the atom marked 'b'?
'b' typically marks the electron cloud, which is mostly empty space and negatively charged.Which statement correctly describes the nucleus of the atom?
The nucleus is small, dense, and contains protons and neutrons.What is the charge on a proton?
A proton has a positive charge.