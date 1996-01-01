The Atom quiz #18 Flashcards
A mystery element has 18 protons. Which one of the following statements is true about the element?
The element is argon, with atomic number 18.Compare the three atom diagrams. Which one shows the electron with the highest potential energy?
The electron farthest from the nucleus has the highest potential energy.What type of charge does a neutron have?
A neutron has no charge (neutral).How much of the matter in the universe is comprised of atoms?
Most of the matter in the universe is comprised of atoms.If an atom has 35 protons in the nucleus, what element is it?
An atom with 35 protons is bromine.What is the smallest particle of an element that still has the same chemical properties?
An atom is the smallest particle of an element with its chemical properties.Which gas forms 21% of Earth's atmosphere: argon, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, or oxygen?
Oxygen forms 21% of Earth's atmosphere.What is the best use of an atomic model to explain the charge of the particles in Thomson’s beams?
An atomic model shows that electrons are negatively charged and can be separated from atoms.A single atom of an element has 11 protons. What element is it?
An atom with 11 protons is sodium.Where are protons located?
Protons are located in the nucleus of the atom.Which statement accurately describes the atoms of a specific element?
All atoms of a specific element have the same number of protons.Which element has 32 protons in its nucleus?
Germanium has 32 protons.What is true of atoms?
Atoms are the basic units of matter and have a nucleus with protons and neutrons.How many protons are in a single nucleus of 56Fe?
Iron (Fe) has 26 protons.What is the atomic number Z of 7Li?
The atomic number of lithium is 3.Which of the following best describes an atom?
An atom is the smallest unit of an element, with a nucleus and electrons.How many unique protons are present in each of the following compounds?
The number of unique protons equals the number of different elements present.What is the mass number of an ion with 109 electrons?
The mass number depends on the sum of protons and neutrons, not electrons.Which statement best describes an element?
An element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom.Which of the following best describes the structure of an atom?
An atom has a nucleus of protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons.How many rheds does the central aluminum atom in AlBr3 have?
Aluminum in AlBr3 has 3 regions of electron density (rheds).Iron is a component of what substance?
Iron is a component of steel.What is the difference between an atom and a molecule?
An atom is a single unit; a molecule is two or more atoms bonded together.What is a molecule?
A molecule is a group of two or more atoms bonded together.What is the main element that stars are made of?
Stars are mainly made of hydrogen.Which object forms when a supergiant explodes?
A supernova forms when a supergiant explodes.What charge does a proton have?
A proton has a positive charge.What charge does an electron have?
An electron has a negative charge.What is the largest planet in our solar system?
Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system.Who described atoms as small spheres that could not be divided into anything smaller?
John Dalton described atoms as indivisible spheres.What is matter made of?
Matter is made of atoms.Which atom is involved in giving your heart energy to beat: carbon, gold, oxygen, or iron?
Oxygen is involved in giving your heart energy to beat.The mass number of Fe2+ is 56. How many neutrons are there in a single Fe2+ atom?
Iron-56 has 30 neutrons (mass number 56 minus atomic number 26).Which are the very small particles that make up matter?
Atoms are the very small particles that make up matter.What is the mass of a proton?
A proton has a mass of about 1 atomic mass unit (amu).What is all matter made of?
All matter is made of atoms.The mass number of Fe2+ is 56. How many neutrons are there in a single Fe2+ atom: 28, 30, 56, or 58?
There are 30 neutrons in Fe2+ (mass number 56 minus atomic number 26).Which is one piece of information that '9' gives about an atom of fluorine?
'9' is the atomic number, indicating fluorine has 9 protons.What do the orange and yellow spheres represent in this model of an atomic nucleus?
Orange spheres represent protons; yellow spheres represent neutrons.Which element is nuclear fusion least likely to produce?
Nuclear fusion is least likely to produce elements heavier than iron.