The Atom quiz #18 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

A mystery element has 18 protons. Which one of the following statements is true about the element? The element is argon, with atomic number 18.

Compare the three atom diagrams. Which one shows the electron with the highest potential energy? The electron farthest from the nucleus has the highest potential energy.

What type of charge does a neutron have? A neutron has no charge (neutral).

How much of the matter in the universe is comprised of atoms? Most of the matter in the universe is comprised of atoms.

If an atom has 35 protons in the nucleus, what element is it? An atom with 35 protons is bromine.

What is the smallest particle of an element that still has the same chemical properties? An atom is the smallest particle of an element with its chemical properties.