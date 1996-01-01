The Atom quiz #19 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

In what form is carbon found in the atmosphere? Carbon is found as carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere.

What charge do electrons have? Electrons have a negative charge.

At the atomic level, what is matter made of? Matter is made of atoms at the atomic level.

Which term describes a pure substance that is made up of only one type of atom? An element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom.

Steel objects can become temporary magnets because they are mainly composed of which element? Steel is mainly composed of iron.