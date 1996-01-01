The Atom quiz #19 Flashcards
In what form is carbon found in the atmosphere?
Carbon is found as carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere.What charge do electrons have?
Electrons have a negative charge.At the atomic level, what is matter made of?
An electron has a negative charge.Which term describes a pure substance that is made up of only one type of atom?
An element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom.Steel objects can become temporary magnets because they are mainly composed of which element?
Steel is mainly composed of iron.How can the water molecules you drink today be millions of years old?
Atoms in water molecules are recycled through natural processes over millions of years.Which of the following did Antoine Lavoisier incorrectly characterize as matter?
Heat was incorrectly characterized as matter by Lavoisier.What does the nucleus of an atom want to do to its own electrons?
The nucleus attracts its own electrons due to opposite charges.Why is it impossible for an element to have an atomic number of 110.5?
Atomic numbers must be whole numbers, as they count protons.Who first identified the element radium: Charles Richard Drew, Enrico Fermi, Jonas Salk, or Marie Curie?
An element is made up of only one type of atom.How many different types of atoms are found in one molecule of oxygen gas (O2)?
One type of atom (oxygen) is found in O2.Which of the following describes a particle that contains 36 electrons?
A neutral krypton atom contains 36 electrons.In which 1.0-gram sample are the particles arranged in a crystal structure?
A solid sample has particles arranged in a crystal structure.Which phrase accurately describes an atom?
An atom is the smallest unit of an element, with a nucleus and electrons.What is the fundamental building block of all matter?
The atom is the fundamental subunit of matter.A scientist wants to try to make a plasma. Which method can be used to make a plasma?
Heating a gas to very high temperatures can create a plasma.Which atom shown would be the most reactive?
The atom with one electron in its outer shell is most reactive.What is the mass number of an ion with 107 electrons?
An atom has a nucleus of protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons.Gold is an element. What does an element of gold contain?
Gold contains only gold atoms, each with 79 protons.Which statements accurately describe elements?
Elements are pure substances made of only one type of atom.How many protons are there in 20.02 mol of neon (Ne)?
There are 1.205 x 10^25 protons (20.02 mol x 6.022 x 10^23 x 10 protons per atom).Which of the following statements does not describe the structure of an atom?
Atoms do not have protons and electrons in the same location.What type of atom is represented by the small brown sphere in the center of this silica tetrahedron?
The small brown sphere represents a silicon atom.Which planet may have helium rain in its interior?
Saturn may have helium rain in its interior.How does mercury's name offer a clue to one of its defining characteristics?
Mercury's name comes from the Roman god, known for speed, reflecting its quick movement in the sky.Who was the first person to suggest the existence of atoms: Dalton, Democritus, Proust, or Thomson?
Democritus was the first to suggest the existence of atoms.Which is the smallest particle of an element that retains the properties of the element?
An atom is the smallest unit of an element, with a nucleus and electrons.What is the smallest particle of an element that retains the properties of that element?
An atom is the smallest particle of an element that retains its properties.Which of the following is found farthest from the center of an atom?
Electrons are found farthest from the center of an atom.Which of the following statements is most accurate regarding atoms?
An atom is the smallest part of an element that retains its properties.How many atoms of oxygen make up one molecule of oxygen gas?
An atom is the smallest part of an element.What composes an element?
An element is composed of atoms with the same number of protons.How many protons are in an atom represented by 22088Ra?
Radium (Ra) has 88 protons.