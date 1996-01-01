Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Atom quiz #19 Flashcards

The Atom quiz #19
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • In what form is carbon found in the atmosphere?
    Carbon is found as carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere.
  • What charge do electrons have?
    Electrons have a negative charge.
  • At the atomic level, what is matter made of?
    Matter is made of atoms at the atomic level.
  • What is the charge on an electron?
    An electron has a negative charge.
  • Which term describes a pure substance that is made up of only one type of atom?
    An element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom.
  • Steel objects can become temporary magnets because they are mainly composed of which element?
    Steel is mainly composed of iron.
  • How can the water molecules you drink today be millions of years old?
    Atoms in water molecules are recycled through natural processes over millions of years.
  • Which of the following did Antoine Lavoisier incorrectly characterize as matter?
    Heat was incorrectly characterized as matter by Lavoisier.
  • What does the nucleus of an atom want to do to its own electrons?
    The nucleus attracts its own electrons due to opposite charges.
  • Why is it impossible for an element to have an atomic number of 110.5?
    Atomic numbers must be whole numbers, as they count protons.
  • Who first identified the element radium: Charles Richard Drew, Enrico Fermi, Jonas Salk, or Marie Curie?
    Marie Curie first identified radium.
  • Which is a substance that is made up of only one type of atom: compound, element, solution, or mixture?
    An element is made up of only one type of atom.
  • How many different types of atoms are found in one molecule of oxygen gas (O2)?
    One type of atom (oxygen) is found in O2.
  • Which of the following describes a particle that contains 36 electrons?
    A neutral krypton atom contains 36 electrons.
  • In which 1.0-gram sample are the particles arranged in a crystal structure?
    A solid sample has particles arranged in a crystal structure.
  • Which phrase accurately describes an atom?
    An atom is the smallest unit of an element, with a nucleus and electrons.
  • What is the fundamental building block of all matter?
    The atom is the fundamental building block of all matter.
  • What is the fundamental subunit of matter?
    The atom is the fundamental subunit of matter.
  • A scientist wants to try to make a plasma. Which method can be used to make a plasma?
    Heating a gas to very high temperatures can create a plasma.
  • Which atom shown would be the most reactive?
    The atom with one electron in its outer shell is most reactive.
  • What is the mass number of an ion with 107 electrons?
    The mass number depends on the sum of protons and neutrons, not electrons.
  • Which of the following descriptions correctly describes the structure of an atom?
    An atom has a nucleus of protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons.
  • Gold is an element. What does an element of gold contain?
    Gold contains only gold atoms, each with 79 protons.
  • Which statements accurately describe elements?
    Elements are pure substances made of only one type of atom.
  • How many protons are there in 20.02 mol of neon (Ne)?
    There are 1.205 x 10^25 protons (20.02 mol x 6.022 x 10^23 x 10 protons per atom).
  • Which of the following statements does not describe the structure of an atom?
    Atoms do not have protons and electrons in the same location.
  • What type of atom is represented by the small brown sphere in the center of this silica tetrahedron?
    The small brown sphere represents a silicon atom.
  • Which planet may have helium rain in its interior?
    Saturn may have helium rain in its interior.
  • How does mercury's name offer a clue to one of its defining characteristics?
    Mercury's name comes from the Roman god, known for speed, reflecting its quick movement in the sky.
  • Who was the first person to suggest the existence of atoms: Dalton, Democritus, Proust, or Thomson?
    Democritus was the first to suggest the existence of atoms.
  • Which is the smallest particle of an element that retains the properties of the element?
    An atom is the smallest particle of an element that retains its properties.
  • Which phrase describes an atom?
    An atom is the smallest unit of an element, with a nucleus and electrons.
  • What is the smallest particle of an element that retains the properties of that element?
    An atom is the smallest particle of an element that retains its properties.
  • Which of the following is found farthest from the center of an atom?
    Electrons are found farthest from the center of an atom.
  • Which of the following statements is most accurate regarding atoms?
    Atoms are mostly empty space, with a dense nucleus and electrons in a cloud.
  • What is the smallest part of an element that still retains the properties of that element?
    An atom is the smallest part of an element that retains its properties.
  • How many atoms of oxygen make up one molecule of oxygen gas?
    One molecule of oxygen gas (O2) has 2 oxygen atoms.
  • What is the smallest part of an element?
    An atom is the smallest part of an element.
  • What composes an element?
    An element is composed of atoms with the same number of protons.
  • How many protons are in an atom represented by 22088Ra?
    Radium (Ra) has 88 protons.