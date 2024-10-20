The Atom quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the overall charge of the nucleus of the lithium atom? Explain.
The nucleus of a lithium atom has a positive charge due to its protons.
Where in an atom are neutrons located?
Neutrons are located in the nucleus of an atom.
What do atoms gain or lose to form ions?
Atoms gain or lose electrons to form ions.
Where are the protons and neutrons located in an atom?
Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus of an atom.
What is the smallest unit of an element that still retains the properties of the element?
An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains its properties.
A chicken sperm and egg combine to create a zygote. How many chromosomes are in the zygote?
A chicken zygote has 78 chromosomes.
What element has 6 protons?
Carbon has 6 protons.
Atoms are chemically the most stable when which of the following occurs? A) They have a full outer electron shell B) They have equal numbers of protons and neutrons C) They have more electrons than protons D) They have more neutrons than protons
A) They have a full outer electron shell
Carbon has 6 protons. What is its atomic number?
The atomic number of carbon is 6.
Which of the following statements is true concerning the structure of the atom? A) Electrons are located in the nucleus B) Neutrons are negatively charged C) Protons are positively charged D) The nucleus is larger than the electron cloud
C) Protons are positively charged
What initially shaped Earth’s early atmosphere?
Volcanic activity and outgassing shaped Earth's early atmosphere.
Which parts of the atom move around the nucleus?
Electrons move around the nucleus.
What is the atomic number for an element with three protons?
The atomic number is 3.
Nitrogen has an atomic number of seven. How many electron shells does it likely have?
Nitrogen likely has two electron shells.
How many protons does lithium (Li) have?
Lithium has 3 protons.
Lithium's atomic number?
Lithium's atomic number is 3.
How many protons are in sodium?
Sodium has 11 protons.
How many electrons are in the nucleus of an atom with an atomic number of 20?
There are no electrons in the nucleus; electrons orbit the nucleus.
Which number is equal to the number of protons in the atom?
The atomic number is equal to the number of protons.
What are the basic units of matter?
Atoms are the basic units of matter.
What is the number of chromosomes for haploid corn cells?
Haploid corn cells have 10 chromosomes.
The atomic number tells you what?
The atomic number tells you the number of protons in an atom.
Which of the following statements regarding atoms is true? A) Atoms have a nucleus containing electrons B) Atoms are electrically neutral C) Atoms have a positive charge D) Atoms consist only of protons
B) Atoms are electrically neutral
How many protons does magnesium have?
Magnesium has 12 protons.
How many chromosomes are in the body cells of an organism that has a haploid number of 8?
The body cells have 16 chromosomes.
What is the smallest unit of matter that still has the properties of the matter?
An atom is the smallest unit of matter that retains its properties.
How many chromosomes are in a haploid cell?
A haploid cell has half the number of chromosomes of a diploid cell.
What is the overall charge of the atom?
An atom is electrically neutral overall.
How many protons does an atom of lithium have?
An atom of lithium has 3 protons.
Where in the atom is a proton located?
Protons are located in the nucleus of an atom.
Which of these is located in the nucleus of an atom? (there might be more than one answer.) A) Electrons B) Protons C) Neutrons D) Both B and C
D) Both B and C
How many chromosomes do haploid cells have?
Haploid cells have half the number of chromosomes of diploid cells.
Why is a complete atom considered to be electrically neutral?
A complete atom is electrically neutral because it has equal numbers of protons and electrons.
Where are protons and neutrons found within an atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom.
How many protons are in an atom of lithium?
An atom of lithium has 3 protons.
Which of the following best represents a water molecule? A) H2O B) CO2 C) O2 D) H2
A) H2O
Which statement correctly describes the location and charge of the electrons in an atom?
Electrons are negatively charged and orbit the nucleus.
Which of the following statements regarding the oxygen atom of a water molecule is true?
The oxygen atom in a water molecule is slightly negatively charged.