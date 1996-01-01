Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Atom quiz #20 Flashcards

The Atom quiz #20
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What atomic particles move from one surface to another in order to form a static charge?
    Electrons move to form a static charge.
  • What is a molecule?
    A molecule is a group of two or more atoms bonded together.
  • The reactivity of an atom arises from what?
    The reactivity of an atom arises from its valence electrons.
  • Which is a characteristic of the part of the atom marked 'a'?
    'a' typically marks the nucleus, which is dense and positively charged.
  • The reactivity of an atom arises from __________.
    The reactivity of an atom arises from its valence electrons.
  • When the proton number and electron number are unequal, the atom or molecule __________.
    It becomes an ion with a net electric charge.
  • All atoms of the element vanadium must have the same what?
    All vanadium atoms have the same number of protons (23).
  • The smallest part of an element that still retains the properties of that element is called a(n) what?
    It is called an atom.
  • The smallest particle of an element that retains the properties of that element is a(n) ____.
    It is an atom.
  • The atomic number of magnesium is 12. This means that its nucleus must contain what?
    Magnesium's nucleus contains 12 protons.
  • All phosphorus atoms have the same what?
    All phosphorus atoms have the same number of protons (15).
  • Neon is a gas made up of only one type of atom. Which term best describes neon?
    Neon is an element.
  • Chemists assign atoms to chemical elements by counting their what?
    Chemists count the number of protons in the atom.
  • An atom would become a different element if which characteristic changed?
    If the number of protons changed, the atom would become a different element.
  • A spherical electron cloud surrounding an atomic nucleus would best represent what?
    It represents the region where electrons are likely to be found.
  • If two atoms have the same number of protons in their nucleus, you can conclude for sure that they what?
    They are atoms of the same element.
  • The chemical behavior of an atom is determined by the number and configuration of its what?
    The chemical behavior is determined by its electrons, especially valence electrons.
  • Which statement describes the atoms?
    Atoms are the smallest units of elements, with a nucleus and electrons.
  • The superscript preceding each hydrogen atomic symbol (H) represents which of the following?
    It represents the mass number (protons plus neutrons).
  • Phosphorus-33 (atomic number 15) contains what?
    Phosphorus-33 has 15 protons and 18 neutrons.
  • Which particles zoom around the center of atoms: electrons, protons, neutrons, or all of the above?
    Electrons zoom around the center of atoms.
  • Identify the atom whose nucleus is composed of 56 protons and 82 neutrons.
    Barium (Ba) has 56 protons and 82 neutrons.
  • Ag-109 has 62 neutrons. The neutral atom has how many protons?
    Silver (Ag) has 47 protons.
  • An atom that normally has in its outer shell would not form chemical bonds with other atoms.
    An atom with a full outer shell would not form chemical bonds.
  • What is the charge of an atom with 15 protons, 16 neutrons, and 17 electrons?
    The atom has a charge of –2 (more electrons than protons).
  • 86 electrons, 125 neutrons, 82 protons: what element is this?
    This is a neutral lead (Pb) atom with mass number 207.
  • Compared to an atom as a whole, an atomic nucleus is what?
    The nucleus is much smaller and denser than the atom as a whole.
  • Water molecules are made of hydrogen atom(s) and oxygen atom(s). (use only one number per blank.)
    Water molecules are made of 2 hydrogen atoms and 1 oxygen atom.
  • The ozone layer absorbs most of the incoming _____ radiation.
    The ozone layer absorbs most ultraviolet (UV) radiation.
  • Atoms seldom exist as independent particles in nature because why?
    Atoms tend to bond with other atoms to form molecules or compounds.
  • Which is a characteristic of the part of the atom marked 'a'?
    'a' typically marks the nucleus, which is dense and positively charged.
  • The form of oxygen that combines three oxygen atoms into each molecule is called what?
    It is called ozone (O3).
  • The most abundant element in air. Hint: it has an atomic number of 7.
    Nitrogen is the most abundant element in air.
  • A certain atom has 26 protons, 26 electrons, and 30 neutrons. Its mass number is ____.
    Its mass number is 56 (26 protons + 30 neutrons).
  • Calcium has an atomic number of 20 and an atomic mass of 40. Therefore, a calcium atom must have what?
    Calcium has 20 protons, 20 electrons, and 20 neutrons.
  • The chemical characteristics or reactivity of an element depend mostly on the what?
    They depend mostly on the number of valence electrons.
  • A neutral atom of aluminum-27 contains what?
    Aluminum-27 has 13 protons, 14 neutrons, and 13 electrons.
  • Atoms of a specific element always have a constant number of _____.
    Atoms of a specific element always have a constant number of protons.
  • Reactivity of an atom arises from what?
    Reactivity arises from the number and arrangement of valence electrons.
  • The atomic number of sulfur is 16, which indicates that a sulfur atom contains what?
    Sulfur contains 16 protons.