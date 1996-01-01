The Atom quiz #20 Flashcards
What atomic particles move from one surface to another in order to form a static charge?
Electrons move to form a static charge.What is a molecule?
A molecule is a group of two or more atoms bonded together.The reactivity of an atom arises from what?
The reactivity of an atom arises from its valence electrons.Which is a characteristic of the part of the atom marked 'a'?
The reactivity of an atom arises from its valence electrons.When the proton number and electron number are unequal, the atom or molecule __________.
It becomes an ion with a net electric charge.All atoms of the element vanadium must have the same what?
All vanadium atoms have the same number of protons (23).The smallest part of an element that still retains the properties of that element is called a(n) what?
It is an atom.The atomic number of magnesium is 12. This means that its nucleus must contain what?
Magnesium's nucleus contains 12 protons.All phosphorus atoms have the same what?
All phosphorus atoms have the same number of protons (15).Neon is a gas made up of only one type of atom. Which term best describes neon?
Neon is an element.Chemists assign atoms to chemical elements by counting their what?
Chemists count the number of protons in the atom.An atom would become a different element if which characteristic changed?
If the number of protons changed, the atom would become a different element.A spherical electron cloud surrounding an atomic nucleus would best represent what?
It represents the region where electrons are likely to be found.If two atoms have the same number of protons in their nucleus, you can conclude for sure that they what?
They are atoms of the same element.The chemical behavior of an atom is determined by the number and configuration of its what?
The chemical behavior is determined by its electrons, especially valence electrons.Which statement describes the atoms?
Atoms are the smallest units of elements, with a nucleus and electrons.The superscript preceding each hydrogen atomic symbol (H) represents which of the following?
It represents the mass number (protons plus neutrons).Phosphorus-33 (atomic number 15) contains what?
Phosphorus-33 has 15 protons and 18 neutrons.Which particles zoom around the center of atoms: electrons, protons, neutrons, or all of the above?
Electrons zoom around the center of atoms.Identify the atom whose nucleus is composed of 56 protons and 82 neutrons.
Barium (Ba) has 56 protons and 82 neutrons.Ag-109 has 62 neutrons. The neutral atom has how many protons?
Silver (Ag) has 47 protons.An atom that normally has in its outer shell would not form chemical bonds with other atoms.
An atom with a full outer shell would not form chemical bonds.What is the charge of an atom with 15 protons, 16 neutrons, and 17 electrons?
The atom has a charge of –2 (more electrons than protons).86 electrons, 125 neutrons, 82 protons: what element is this?
This is a neutral lead (Pb) atom with mass number 207.Compared to an atom as a whole, an atomic nucleus is what?
The nucleus is much smaller and denser than the atom as a whole.Water molecules are made of hydrogen atom(s) and oxygen atom(s). (use only one number per blank.)
Water molecules are made of 2 hydrogen atoms and 1 oxygen atom.The ozone layer absorbs most of the incoming _____ radiation.
The ozone layer absorbs most ultraviolet (UV) radiation.Atoms seldom exist as independent particles in nature because why?
It is called ozone (O3).The most abundant element in air. Hint: it has an atomic number of 7.
Nitrogen is the most abundant element in air.A certain atom has 26 protons, 26 electrons, and 30 neutrons. Its mass number is ____.
Its mass number is 56 (26 protons + 30 neutrons).Calcium has an atomic number of 20 and an atomic mass of 40. Therefore, a calcium atom must have what?
Calcium has 20 protons, 20 electrons, and 20 neutrons.The chemical characteristics or reactivity of an element depend mostly on the what?
They depend mostly on the number of valence electrons.A neutral atom of aluminum-27 contains what?
Aluminum-27 has 13 protons, 14 neutrons, and 13 electrons.Atoms of a specific element always have a constant number of _____.
Sulfur contains 16 protons.