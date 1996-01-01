The Atom quiz #20 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What atomic particles move from one surface to another in order to form a static charge? Electrons move to form a static charge.

What is a molecule? A molecule is a group of two or more atoms bonded together.

The reactivity of an atom arises from what? The reactivity of an atom arises from its valence electrons.

Which is a characteristic of the part of the atom marked 'a'? 'a' typically marks the nucleus, which is dense and positively charged.

The reactivity of an atom arises from __________. The reactivity of an atom arises from its valence electrons.

When the proton number and electron number are unequal, the atom or molecule __________. It becomes an ion with a net electric charge.