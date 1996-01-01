The Atom quiz #21 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

The atoms in the plastic of your chair were formed when? Atoms were formed billions of years ago in stars.

An atom's atomic number is 7. Its valence is most likely what? Atomic number 7 is nitrogen, which typically has a valence of 3.

The behavior of an atom depends on the __________. The behavior of an atom depends on its electrons, especially valence electrons.

In an atom, which electrons tend to do the most shielding (core electrons or valence electrons)? Core electrons do the most shielding.

Ba element: protons, neutrons, electrons? Barium has 56 protons, 81–82 neutrons (common isotopes), and 56 electrons if neutral.

Which is a characteristic of the part of the atom marked 'a'? 'a' typically marks the nucleus, which is dense and positively charged.