The Atom quiz #21 Flashcards

The atoms in the plastic of your chair were formed when?
Atoms were formed billions of years ago in stars.An atom's atomic number is 7. Its valence is most likely what?
Atomic number 7 is nitrogen, which typically has a valence of 3.The behavior of an atom depends on the __________.
The behavior of an atom depends on its electrons, especially valence electrons.In an atom, which electrons tend to do the most shielding (core electrons or valence electrons)?
Core electrons do the most shielding.Ba element: protons, neutrons, electrons?
Barium has 56 protons, 81–82 neutrons (common isotopes), and 56 electrons if neutral.Which is a characteristic of the part of the atom marked 'a'?
'a' typically marks the nucleus, which is dense and positively charged.Which is a characteristic of the part of the atom marked 'b'?
'b' typically marks the electron cloud, which is mostly empty space and negatively charged.Ozone is a molecule in the upper atmosphere that is made up of three atoms of _____.
Ozone is made up of three atoms of oxygen.What is the total number of protons, neutrons, and electrons in a cadmium atom?
Cadmium-112 has 48 protons, 64 neutrons, and 48 electrons; total is 160.The form of oxygen that combines three oxygen atoms into each molecule is called _____.
It is called ozone.The smallest basic unit of matter is what?
The atom is the smallest basic unit of matter.The smallest units of matter having the chemical properties of the element are called what?
They are called atoms.The nucleus of an atom contains what?
The nucleus contains protons and neutrons.How much stuff (protons, neutrons & electrons) an object is made of is called what?
It is called mass.The number of protons in one atom of an element determines the atom’s what?
It determines the atom's identity (element).The smallest particle of an element that can exist is what?
It is an atom.Which of these relationships is true of an uncharged atom?
An uncharged atom has equal numbers of protons and electrons.Positively charged center of an atom is called what?
It is called the nucleus.A pure chemical substance that consists of one type of atom is called a(n) what?
It is called an element.Does mercury have more protons and electrons than tin?
Yes, mercury has more protons and electrons than tin.When two hydrogen atoms combine with one oxygen atom, the result is a water molecule, which is a(n):
It is a compound.The smallest unit of an element that retains the properties of that element is what?
It is an atom.The lowest allowable energy state of an atom is called its what?
It is called the ground state.The smallest unit of matter is a(n) ________.
Atom.The basic unit of matter is what?
The atom is the basic unit of matter.Atomic numbers that add up to 200: what combination of elements could this be?
Any combination of elements whose atomic numbers sum to 200.Gas made of three oxygen atoms is called what?
It is called ozone (O3).How many elements are gaseous at room temperature?
There are 11 elements that are gases at room temperature.What is the smallest representative particle of an element?
An atom is the smallest representative particle of an element.An example of an atom that has no charge is one that has what?
Equal numbers of protons and electrons.What element's neutral atom has 17 electrons?
Chlorine's neutral atom has 17 electrons.Identify the parts of the atom that are labeled in the diagram. Label a: Label b:
Label a: nucleus; Label b: electron cloud.6 protons, 6 neutrons, 6 electrons: total charge?
The atom is neutral (total charge is zero).Region surrounding the nucleus where electrons are found is called what?
It is called the electron cloud.Select the atomic models that belong to the same element.
Models with the same number of protons belong to the same element.Has an atomic number that doubles silicon's: what element is it?
Silicon's atomic number is 14; double is 28, which is nickel.How many protons are in an atom of magnesium?
Magnesium has 12 protons.What is the mass number of an atom with 5 protons and 7 neutrons?
The mass number is 12.Massive particle in center of atom is called what?
It is called the nucleus.How many protons does indium have?
Indium has 49 protons.