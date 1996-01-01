The Atom quiz #22 Flashcards
A piece of sodium metal can be described as what?
It is a collection of sodium atoms.Name the region of the atom where electrons are located. This region is indicated by label a.
Label a indicates the electron cloud.Which element has 13 protons?
Aluminum has 13 protons.Metalloid, 14 neutrons: what element is it?
Silicon is a metalloid with 14 neutrons (mass number 28).7 protons, 7 neutrons, 10 electrons: what is the charge?
The atom has a charge of –3.Which statement describes the distribution of charge in an atom?
The nucleus is positive, the electron cloud is negative, and the atom is overall neutral.This is a group of protons and neutrons in the center of all atoms.
It is called the nucleus.What is the mass number of an atom with 3 protons, 4 neutrons, and 3 electrons?
The mass number is 7 (3 protons + 4 neutrons).Which part of the atom allows one atom to react with another one?
The electrons, especially valence electrons, allow atoms to react.2O2 molecule: how many oxygen atoms?
2O2 has 4 oxygen atoms.Which statement best describes electrons?
Electrons are negatively charged particles found outside the nucleus.Nitrogen: 15 protons, neutrons, electrons?
Nitrogen-15 has 7 protons, 8 neutrons, and 7 electrons if neutral.The region outside the nucleus where an electron can most probably be found is the what?
It is called the electron cloud or orbital.Nitrogen: number of electrons to fill outer shell?
Nitrogen needs 3 more electrons to fill its outer shell.Which has more protons: sulfur or iodine?
Iodine has more protons (53) than sulfur (16).53 protons, 74 neutrons: what element is this?
Iodine-127 (I) has 53 protons and 74 neutrons.An orbital is defined as a region of the most probable location of what?
An orbital is the region of most probable location of an electron.What element has 3 protons?
Lithium has 3 protons.This is the space surrounding the nucleus that has an overall negative charge.
It is called the electron cloud.Within an atom, electrons do what?
Electrons move around the nucleus in the electron cloud.Which atom in the water molecule is negatively charged?
The oxygen atom is negatively charged in a water molecule.The basic unit of a chemical element is what?
The atom is the basic unit of a chemical element.What is the mass of a neutron: 1/2,000 amu, 1 amu, 2,000 amu, or 1/200 amu?
A neutron has a mass of about 1 amu.An electron and a proton are fixed at a separation distance. What is the force between them?
There is an electrostatic (attractive) force between them.Classify each of the images as an atom or a molecule.
An atom is a single sphere; a molecule is two or more spheres bonded together.Which particles affect the stability of the atom?
Protons and neutrons affect the stability of the atom.A proton has a mass of what?
A proton has a mass of about 1 amu.What is the atomic number of boron?
The atomic number of boron is 5.Which particles do not affect the stability of the atom?
Electrons do not affect the stability of the nucleus.The proton has a mass of approximately what?
A proton has a mass of approximately 1 amu.Label the parts of the following atomic symbol.
The atomic symbol includes the element symbol, atomic number (protons), and mass number (protons + neutrons).How many atoms are in HNO3?
HNO3 has 5 atoms (1 hydrogen, 1 nitrogen, 3 oxygen).All atoms of a given element have the same ________.
All atoms of a given element have the same number of protons.8 protons, 9 neutrons, 10 electrons: what is the charge?
The atom has a charge of –2.By far the most abundant element in the giant (Jovian) planets is:
Hydrogen is the most abundant element in Jovian planets.Is Be2 stable?
Be2 is not stable under normal conditions.