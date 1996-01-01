Skip to main content
The Atom quiz #22 Flashcards

The Atom quiz #22
  • A piece of sodium metal can be described as what?
    It is a collection of sodium atoms.
  • Name the region of the atom where electrons are located. This region is indicated by label a.
    Label a indicates the electron cloud.
  • Which element has 13 protons?
    Aluminum has 13 protons.
  • Metalloid, 14 neutrons: what element is it?
    Silicon is a metalloid with 14 neutrons (mass number 28).
  • 7 protons, 7 neutrons, 10 electrons: what is the charge?
    The atom has a charge of –3.
  • Which statement describes the distribution of charge in an atom?
    The nucleus is positive, the electron cloud is negative, and the atom is overall neutral.
  • This is a group of protons and neutrons in the center of all atoms.
    It is called the nucleus.
  • What is the mass number of an atom with 3 protons, 4 neutrons, and 3 electrons?
    The mass number is 7 (3 protons + 4 neutrons).
  • Which part of the atom allows one atom to react with another one?
    The electrons, especially valence electrons, allow atoms to react.
  • 2O2 molecule: how many oxygen atoms?
    2O2 has 4 oxygen atoms.
  • Which statement best describes electrons?
    Electrons are negatively charged particles found outside the nucleus.
  • Nitrogen: 15 protons, neutrons, electrons?
    Nitrogen-15 has 7 protons, 8 neutrons, and 7 electrons if neutral.
  • The region outside the nucleus where an electron can most probably be found is the what?
    It is called the electron cloud or orbital.
  • Nitrogen: number of electrons to fill outer shell?
    Nitrogen needs 3 more electrons to fill its outer shell.
  • Which has more protons: sulfur or iodine?
    Iodine has more protons (53) than sulfur (16).
  • 53 protons, 74 neutrons: what element is this?
    Iodine-127 (I) has 53 protons and 74 neutrons.
  • An orbital is defined as a region of the most probable location of what?
    An orbital is the region of most probable location of an electron.
  • What element has 3 protons?
    Lithium has 3 protons.
  • This is the space surrounding the nucleus that has an overall negative charge.
    It is called the electron cloud.
  • Within an atom, electrons do what?
    Electrons move around the nucleus in the electron cloud.
  • Which atom in the water molecule is negatively charged?
    The oxygen atom is negatively charged in a water molecule.
  • The basic unit of a chemical element is what?
    The atom is the basic unit of a chemical element.
  • What is the mass of a neutron: 1/2,000 amu, 1 amu, 2,000 amu, or 1/200 amu?
    A neutron has a mass of about 1 amu.
  • An electron and a proton are fixed at a separation distance. What is the force between them?
    There is an electrostatic (attractive) force between them.
  • Classify each of the images as an atom or a molecule.
    An atom is a single sphere; a molecule is two or more spheres bonded together.
  • Which particles affect the stability of the atom?
    Protons and neutrons affect the stability of the atom.
  • A proton has a mass of what?
    A proton has a mass of about 1 amu.
  • What is the atomic number of boron?
    The atomic number of boron is 5.
  • Which particles do not affect the stability of the atom?
    Electrons do not affect the stability of the nucleus.
  • The proton has a mass of approximately what?
    A proton has a mass of approximately 1 amu.
  • Label the parts of the following atomic symbol.
    The atomic symbol includes the element symbol, atomic number (protons), and mass number (protons + neutrons).
  • How many atoms are in HNO3?
    HNO3 has 5 atoms (1 hydrogen, 1 nitrogen, 3 oxygen).
  • All atoms of a given element have the same ________.
    All atoms of a given element have the same number of protons.
  • 8 protons, 9 neutrons, 10 electrons: what is the charge?
    The atom has a charge of –2.
  • By far the most abundant element in the giant (Jovian) planets is:
    Hydrogen is the most abundant element in Jovian planets.
  • Is Be2 stable?
    Be2 is not stable under normal conditions.