The Atom quiz #22 Flashcards

A piece of sodium metal can be described as what? It is a collection of sodium atoms.

Name the region of the atom where electrons are located. This region is indicated by label a. Label a indicates the electron cloud.

Which element has 13 protons? Aluminum has 13 protons.

Metalloid, 14 neutrons: what element is it? Silicon is a metalloid with 14 neutrons (mass number 28).

7 protons, 7 neutrons, 10 electrons: what is the charge? The atom has a charge of –3.

Which statement describes the distribution of charge in an atom? The nucleus is positive, the electron cloud is negative, and the atom is overall neutral.