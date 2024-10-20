The Atom quiz #3 Flashcards

Which one of the following statements about atoms and subatomic particles is correct? A) Electrons are positively charged B) Neutrons are negatively charged C) Protons are positively charged D) The nucleus contains electrons
C) Protons are positively charged
Which of the following lacks a nucleus? A) Atom B) Molecule C) Proton D) Electron
D) Electron
Which of the following statements correctly defines a molecule? A) A single atom B) A group of atoms bonded together C) A nucleus surrounded by electrons D) A positively charged particle
B) A group of atoms bonded together
Which of the following best describes atoms? A) They are the smallest units of matter B) They are composed of molecules C) They are positively charged D) They lack a nucleus
A) They are the smallest units of matter
Lithium (Li) has an atomic number of 3. How many protons does it have?
Lithium has 3 protons.
What determines the reactivity of an atom?
The reactivity of an atom is determined by its electrons, particularly those in the outer shell.
Electrons are the negatively charged particles of atoms. Where are they located?
Electrons orbit the nucleus of an atom.
Where does most of a plant's biomass come from?
Most of a plant's biomass comes from carbon dioxide absorbed during photosynthesis.
Which atom of water is negative?
The oxygen atom in water is slightly negative.
Where are the neutrons located in the atom?
Neutrons are located in the nucleus of the atom.
How many protons does nitrogen have?
Nitrogen has 7 protons.
Which of the following statements correctly describe the atomic number of an element? A) It is the number of electrons B) It is the number of protons C) It is the number of neutrons D) It is the mass number
B) It is the number of protons
What is the atomic number for lithium?
The atomic number for lithium is 3.
Phosphorus is found only in the earth’s crust. Where is the lithosphere?
The lithosphere is the rigid outer layer of the Earth, including the crust and upper mantle.
How many protons are in lithium?
Lithium has 3 protons.
What is the charge of an atom's nucleus?
The nucleus of an atom has a positive charge.
Why do atoms have no charge?
Atoms have no charge because they have equal numbers of protons and electrons.
What is the smallest particle of an element that still retains all the properties of the element?
An atom is the smallest particle of an element that retains its properties.
Which of the following is true of atoms? A) They are composed of molecules B) They are electrically neutral C) They have a positive charge D) They lack a nucleus
B) They are electrically neutral
What is the atomic number for magnesium?
The atomic number for magnesium is 12.
How many sets of chromosomes do diploid cells have?
Diploid cells have two sets of chromosomes.
How many protons does xenon have?
Xenon has 54 protons.
What is the number of electrons in a potassium atom?
A potassium atom has 19 electrons.
An atom has a mass number of 32 and 17 neutrons. What is the atomic number of this atom?
The atomic number is 15.
A carbon atom has a mass number of 12 and an atomic number of 6. How many neutrons does it have?
A carbon atom has 6 neutrons.
How many protons does a lithium atom have?
A lithium atom has 3 protons.
What does the atomic number tell you?
The atomic number tells you the number of protons in an atom.
Which statement about the nucleus is incorrect? A) It contains electrons B) It contains protons C) It contains neutrons D) It has a positive charge
A) It contains electrons
Which of these is the basic unit of all matter? A) Atom B) Molecule C) Proton D) Electron
A) Atom
At which of the following locations in an atom would you find a neutron? A) Orbiting the nucleus B) In the nucleus C) Outside the atom D) In the electron cloud
B) In the nucleus
Which one of the following statements about atomic structure is false? A) Electrons orbit the nucleus B) Protons are negatively charged C) Neutrons have no charge D) The nucleus is positively charged
B) Protons are negatively charged
Where are positively charged particles found in an atom?
Positively charged particles, protons, are found in the nucleus.
How many chromosomes does a haploid cell have?
A haploid cell has half the number of chromosomes of a diploid cell.
What is the smallest unit of an element that still has the properties of that element?
An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains its properties.
What is on the outside of the atom?
Electrons are on the outside of the atom, orbiting the nucleus.