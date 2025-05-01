The Atom quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How do nuclear force and electrostatic force affect the stability of an atomic nucleus? Nuclear force binds protons and neutrons together in the nucleus, while electrostatic force tries to push protons apart due to their positive charges. For a stable nucleus, the nuclear force must be greater than the electrostatic force.

What are the four primary parts of an atom discussed in general chemistry? The four primary parts are the nucleus, protons, neutrons, and electrons.

Where are protons and neutrons located within the atom? Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus at the center of the atom.

What charge do protons, neutrons, and electrons each carry? Protons have a positive charge, neutrons have no charge, and electrons have a negative charge.

How does the size of the nucleus compare to the overall size of the atom? The nucleus is extremely small relative to the total volume of the atom.

What role do neutrons play in the stability of the nucleus? Neutrons act as the glue that helps keep the positively charged protons together in the nucleus.