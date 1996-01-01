The Atom quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

An atom with the first two electron shells filled would contain how many electrons? An atom with the first two shells filled has 10 electrons (2 in the first shell, 8 in the second).

The element copper has 29 protons. What is the atomic number of copper? The atomic number of copper is 29.

Which part of an atom is mostly empty space: nucleus, proton cloud, electron cloud, or neutron? The electron cloud is mostly empty space.

Where are electrons found? Electrons are found in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.

How many protons are in the nucleus of an aluminum atom? An aluminum atom has 13 protons in its nucleus.

What does the number '4' in SiCl4 represent? The '4' in SiCl4 indicates there are four chlorine atoms bonded to one silicon atom.