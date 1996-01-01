The Atom quiz #5 Flashcards
An atom with the first two electron shells filled would contain how many electrons?
An atom with the first two shells filled has 10 electrons (2 in the first shell, 8 in the second).The element copper has 29 protons. What is the atomic number of copper?
The atomic number of copper is 29.Which part of an atom is mostly empty space: nucleus, proton cloud, electron cloud, or neutron?
The electron cloud is mostly empty space.Where are electrons found?
Electrons are found in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.How many protons are in the nucleus of an aluminum atom?
An aluminum atom has 13 protons in its nucleus.What does the number '4' in SiCl4 represent?
Electrons are found in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.Which are the very small particles that make up matter: atoms, molecules, mass, or weight?
Atoms are the very small particles that make up matter.How many electrons are in an atom of copper?
A neutral copper atom has 29 electrons.How many protons does an atom of zinc contain?
An atom of zinc contains 30 protons.Where is most of the mass of an atom located?
Most of the mass of an atom is located in the nucleus.What is the charge of the nucleus?
The nucleus has a positive charge due to protons.How many electrons are in an atom of elemental sodium?
Electrons are found in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.Where are protons and neutrons located in an atom?
Electrons are located in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.Which is the smallest possible particle of an element?
The atom is the smallest possible particle of an element.How many protons are there in any Te atom?
Any tellurium (Te) atom has 52 protons.How many core electrons does an atom of beryllium (Be) contain?
Beryllium has 2 core electrons (in the first shell).Where are protons located in an atom?
Neutrons are located in the nucleus at the center of the atom.What is the overall charge of the nucleus?
The overall charge of the nucleus is positive.Which of the following makes up a molecule of water?
A molecule of water is made up of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.What is the atomic symbol and mass number for an atom containing 50 protons and 64 neutrons?
The atomic symbol is Sn (tin), and the mass number is 114.How many electrons does sodium have?
A neutral sodium atom has 11 electrons.How many oxygen atoms are in a molecule of water?
There is one oxygen atom in a molecule of water.Which has more protons?
The element with the higher atomic number has more protons.What is the atomic number of gold?
The atomic number of gold is 79.How is a carbon atom different from a hydrogen atom?
Electrons are located in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.What atoms combine to make up a molecule of water?
Two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom combine to make a water molecule.What is at the center of every atom?
The nucleus is at the center of every atom.How many neutrons does hydrogen have?
Most hydrogen atoms have 0 neutrons; deuterium has 1 neutron.Where is a neutron located?
A neutron is located in the nucleus of the atom.Which particles are found in the nucleus of an argon atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an argon atom.What is the atomic number of krypton (Kr)?
The atomic number of krypton is 36.What is the ground state of an atom?
The ground state is the lowest energy state of an atom.Which force is most responsible for binding together an atom’s protons and neutrons?
The nuclear force binds protons and neutrons together in the nucleus.Which is an example of an element?
Gold (Au) is an example of an element.Silicon has an atomic number of 14 and a mass number of 28. How many neutrons are found in silicon?
Silicon has 14 neutrons (mass number 28 minus atomic number 14).