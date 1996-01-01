Skip to main content
The Atom quiz #5 Flashcards

The Atom quiz #5
  • An atom with the first two electron shells filled would contain how many electrons?
    An atom with the first two shells filled has 10 electrons (2 in the first shell, 8 in the second).
  • The element copper has 29 protons. What is the atomic number of copper?
    The atomic number of copper is 29.
  • Which part of an atom is mostly empty space: nucleus, proton cloud, electron cloud, or neutron?
    The electron cloud is mostly empty space.
  • Where are electrons found?
    Electrons are found in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.
  • How many protons are in the nucleus of an aluminum atom?
    An aluminum atom has 13 protons in its nucleus.
  • What does the number '4' in SiCl4 represent?
    The '4' in SiCl4 indicates there are four chlorine atoms bonded to one silicon atom.
  • Which are the very small particles that make up matter: atoms, molecules, mass, or weight?
    Atoms are the very small particles that make up matter.
  • How many electrons are in an atom of copper?
    A neutral copper atom has 29 electrons.
  • How many protons does an atom of zinc contain?
    An atom of zinc contains 30 protons.
  • Where is most of the mass of an atom located?
    Most of the mass of an atom is located in the nucleus.
  • What is the charge of the nucleus?
    The nucleus has a positive charge due to protons.
  • How many electrons are in an atom of elemental sodium?
    A neutral sodium atom has 11 electrons.
  • Where are protons and neutrons located in an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus at the center of the atom.
  • Which is the smallest possible particle of an element?
    The atom is the smallest possible particle of an element.
  • How many protons are there in any Te atom?
    Any tellurium (Te) atom has 52 protons.
  • How many core electrons does an atom of beryllium (Be) contain?
    Beryllium has 2 core electrons (in the first shell).
  • What is the overall charge of the nucleus?
    The overall charge of the nucleus is positive.
  • Which of the following makes up a molecule of water?
    A molecule of water is made up of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
  • What is the atomic symbol and mass number for an atom containing 50 protons and 64 neutrons?
    The atomic symbol is Sn (tin), and the mass number is 114.
  • How many electrons does sodium have?
    A neutral sodium atom has 11 electrons.
  • How many oxygen atoms are in a molecule of water?
    There is one oxygen atom in a molecule of water.
  • Which has more protons?
    The element with the higher atomic number has more protons.
  • What is the atomic number of gold?
    The atomic number of gold is 79.
  • How is a carbon atom different from a hydrogen atom?
    A carbon atom has 6 protons; a hydrogen atom has 1 proton.
  • What atoms combine to make up a molecule of water?
    Two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom combine to make a water molecule.
  • What is at the center of every atom?
    The nucleus is at the center of every atom.
  • How many neutrons does hydrogen have?
    Most hydrogen atoms have 0 neutrons; deuterium has 1 neutron.
  • Where is a neutron located?
    A neutron is located in the nucleus of the atom.
  • Which particles are found in the nucleus of an argon atom?
    Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an argon atom.
  • What is the atomic number of krypton (Kr)?
    The atomic number of krypton is 36.
  • What is the ground state of an atom?
    The ground state is the lowest energy state of an atom.
  • Which force is most responsible for binding together an atom’s protons and neutrons?
    The nuclear force binds protons and neutrons together in the nucleus.
  • Which is an example of an element?
    Gold (Au) is an example of an element.
  • Silicon has an atomic number of 14 and a mass number of 28. How many neutrons are found in silicon?
    Silicon has 14 neutrons (mass number 28 minus atomic number 14).