The Atom quiz #6 Flashcards

The Atom quiz #6
  • What are found in the space surrounding the nucleus of an atom?
    Electrons are found in the space surrounding the nucleus.
  • Which is the smallest part of an element that retains all the properties of the element?
    An atom is the smallest part of an element that retains its properties.
  • What are the small chemical units that can combine to form molecules?
    Atoms are the small chemical units that combine to form molecules.
  • How many neutrons are in an atom of chlorine?
    Chlorine-35 has 18 neutrons; chlorine-37 has 20 neutrons. The most common isotope is chlorine-35, so 18 neutrons.
  • What defines an element?
    An element is defined by the number of protons in its atoms.
  • What does ozone in the stratosphere above the earth consist of?
    Ozone consists of molecules made up of three oxygen atoms (O3).
  • How many protons does hydrogen have?
    Hydrogen has 1 proton.
  • The neutron is located in what part of the atom?
    The neutron is located in the nucleus.
  • What is the atomic number for neon?
    The atomic number for neon is 10.
  • How many protons are in an atom of cobalt?
    An atom of cobalt has 27 protons.
  • Which of the following is true of both the sodium and chlorine atoms?
    Both sodium and chlorine atoms have equal numbers of protons and electrons when neutral.
  • What is the overall charge of the nucleus of an atom?
    The overall charge of the nucleus is positive.
  • An atom with 10 electrons must have how many shells?
    An atom with 10 electrons has 2 electron shells.
  • How many electrons can the second energy level hold?
    The second energy level can hold up to 8 electrons.
  • How many protons does fluorine have?
    Fluorine has 9 protons.
  • How many neutrons does aluminum have?
    Aluminum-27 has 14 neutrons (mass number 27 minus atomic number 13).
  • What is the atomic number of helium?
    The atomic number of helium is 2.
  • Which of the following is the basic form of matter?
    The atom is the basic form of matter.
  • What is the role of electrons within an atom?
    Electrons determine the chemical properties and reactivity of an atom.
  • What is the atomic number of boron?
    The atomic number of boron is 5.
  • How many protons does this atom have?
    The number of protons is equal to the atomic number of the atom.
  • How many protons does phosphorus have?
    Phosphorus has 15 protons.
  • How many protons does copper have?
    Copper has 29 protons.
  • What is the atomic number of phosphorus?
    The atomic number of phosphorus is 15.
  • How many protons does carbon have?
    Carbon has 6 protons.
  • How many electrons does an atom of zinc contain?
    A neutral zinc atom contains 30 electrons.
  • How many energy levels does sodium have?
    Sodium has 3 energy levels (electron shells).
  • How many protons does sodium (Na) have?
    Sodium has 11 protons.
  • Which is an element?
    Oxygen (O) is an element.
  • What is the atomic number for fluorine?
    The atomic number for fluorine is 9.
  • Which statement describes the distribution of charge in an atom?
    The nucleus is positively charged, and the electron cloud is negatively charged, making the atom overall neutral.
  • What is in between the nucleus and the electrons in an atom?
    Mostly empty space exists between the nucleus and the electrons.
  • Protons have what charge?
    Protons have a positive charge.
  • A sulfur atom and a sulfur molecule are not identical. What is the difference?
    A sulfur atom is a single atom; a sulfur molecule consists of multiple sulfur atoms bonded together.
  • What is the lowest energy state of an atom called?
    The lowest energy state of an atom is called its ground state.
  • What is the correct composition of a neutral atom of helium-4?
    Helium-4 has 2 protons, 2 neutrons, and 2 electrons.
  • What determines the identity of an atom?
    The number of protons in the nucleus determines the identity of an atom.