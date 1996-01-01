The Atom quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are found in the space surrounding the nucleus of an atom? Electrons are found in the space surrounding the nucleus.

Which is the smallest part of an element that retains all the properties of the element? An atom is the smallest part of an element that retains its properties.

What is the smallest unit of an element that retains the properties of that element? An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains its properties.

What are the small chemical units that can combine to form molecules? Atoms are the small chemical units that combine to form molecules.

How many neutrons are in an atom of chlorine? Chlorine-35 has 18 neutrons; chlorine-37 has 20 neutrons. The most common isotope is chlorine-35, so 18 neutrons.

What defines an element? An element is defined by the number of protons in its atoms.