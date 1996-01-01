The Atom quiz #6 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What are found in the space surrounding the nucleus of an atom?
Electrons are found in the space surrounding the nucleus.Which is the smallest part of an element that retains all the properties of the element?
An atom is the smallest part of an element that retains its properties.What is the smallest unit of an element that retains the properties of that element?
An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains its properties.What are the small chemical units that can combine to form molecules?
Atoms are the small chemical units that combine to form molecules.How many neutrons are in an atom of chlorine?
Chlorine-35 has 18 neutrons; chlorine-37 has 20 neutrons. The most common isotope is chlorine-35, so 18 neutrons.What defines an element?
An element is defined by the number of protons in its atoms.What does ozone in the stratosphere above the earth consist of?
Ozone consists of molecules made up of three oxygen atoms (O3).How many protons does hydrogen have?
Hydrogen has 1 proton.The neutron is located in what part of the atom?
The neutron is located in the nucleus.What is the atomic number for neon?
The atomic number for neon is 10.How many protons are in an atom of cobalt?
An atom of cobalt has 27 protons.Which of the following is true of both the sodium and chlorine atoms?
Both sodium and chlorine atoms have equal numbers of protons and electrons when neutral.What is the overall charge of the nucleus of an atom?
The overall charge of the nucleus is positive.An atom with 10 electrons must have how many shells?
An atom with 10 electrons has 2 electron shells.How many electrons can the second energy level hold?
The second energy level can hold up to 8 electrons.How many protons does fluorine have?
Fluorine has 9 protons.How many neutrons does aluminum have?
Aluminum-27 has 14 neutrons (mass number 27 minus atomic number 13).What is the atomic number of helium?
The atomic number of helium is 2.Which of the following is the basic form of matter?
The atom is the basic form of matter.What is the role of electrons within an atom?
Electrons determine the chemical properties and reactivity of an atom.What is the atomic number of boron?
The atomic number of boron is 5.Where are electrons located in the atom?
Electrons are located in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.How many protons does this atom have?
The number of protons is equal to the atomic number of the atom.How many protons does phosphorus have?
Phosphorus has 15 protons.How many protons does copper have?
Copper has 29 protons.What is the atomic number of phosphorus?
The atomic number of phosphorus is 15.How many protons does carbon have?
Carbon has 6 protons.Where are the electrons found in an atom?
Electrons are found in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.How many electrons does an atom of zinc contain?
A neutral zinc atom contains 30 electrons.How many energy levels does sodium have?
Sodium has 3 energy levels (electron shells).How many protons does sodium (Na) have?
Sodium has 11 protons.Which is an element?
Oxygen (O) is an element.What is the atomic number for fluorine?
The atomic number for fluorine is 9.Which statement describes the distribution of charge in an atom?
The nucleus is positively charged, and the electron cloud is negatively charged, making the atom overall neutral.What is in between the nucleus and the electrons in an atom?
Mostly empty space exists between the nucleus and the electrons.Protons have what charge?
Protons have a positive charge.A sulfur atom and a sulfur molecule are not identical. What is the difference?
A sulfur atom is a single atom; a sulfur molecule consists of multiple sulfur atoms bonded together.What is the lowest energy state of an atom called?
The lowest energy state of an atom is called its ground state.What is the correct composition of a neutral atom of helium-4?
Helium-4 has 2 protons, 2 neutrons, and 2 electrons.What determines the identity of an atom?
The number of protons in the nucleus determines the identity of an atom.