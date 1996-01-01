The Atom quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many protons does silver have? Silver has 47 protons.

What do you think is the charge of the nucleus of an atom? The nucleus of an atom is positively charged.

How many protons does gold have? Gold has 79 protons.

How many neutrons does silicon have? Silicon-28 has 14 neutrons (mass number 28 minus atomic number 14).

An atom has 29 protons. What element is it? An atom with 29 protons is copper.

Which of the following are found in the nucleus of an atom? Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus.