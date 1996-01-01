The Atom quiz #7 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
How many protons does silver have?
Silver has 47 protons.What do you think is the charge of the nucleus of an atom?
The nucleus of an atom is positively charged.How many protons does gold have?
Gold has 79 protons.How many neutrons does silicon have?
Silicon-28 has 14 neutrons (mass number 28 minus atomic number 14).An atom has 29 protons. What element is it?
An atom with 29 protons is copper.Which of the following are found in the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus.What is the definition of an atom?
An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains its chemical properties.What is the smallest particle of an element that still has the properties of the element?
An atom is the smallest particle of an element that retains its properties.How many protons does calcium have?
Calcium has 20 protons.What part of the atom is involved in chemical reactions?
Electrons, especially those in the outermost shell, are involved in chemical reactions.Which of the following models also represents a lithium atom?
A model with 3 protons and 3 electrons represents a lithium atom.Where are the protons located in an atom?
Protons are located in the nucleus at the center of the atom.Which of the following transitions within an atom is not possible?
Electrons cannot move to a lower energy level than the ground state.How many protons would the element with the atomic number 10 contain?
An element with atomic number 10 contains 10 protons.Where is most of the mass of the atom located?
Most of the mass of the atom is located in the nucleus.Where is most of the mass of an atom found?
Most of the mass of an atom is found in the nucleus.Which of the following is true of oxygen that has 8 protons?
Oxygen atoms always have 8 protons.How many protons does bromine have?
Bromine has 35 protons.What is the mass number for an atom of barium containing 56 protons and 82 neutrons?
The mass number is 138 (56 protons + 82 neutrons).What type of charge do all protons have?
All protons have a positive charge.What are cathode rays made of?
Cathode rays are made of electrons.How do scientists know how atoms are structured?
Scientists use experiments and models to determine atomic structure.Oxygen has an atomic number of 8. What can you conclude from this fact?
Oxygen atoms have 8 protons in their nucleus.Electrons have what type of charge?
Electrons have a negative charge.What is the smallest particle of matter?
The atom is the smallest particle of matter.Where are protons found in an atom?
Protons are found in the nucleus at the center of the atom.Which is a substance that is made up of only one type of atom?
An element is made up of only one type of atom.What is found in the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus.What is the difference between an oxygen molecule and an ozone molecule?
An oxygen molecule (O2) has two oxygen atoms; an ozone molecule (O3) has three oxygen atoms.What is a neutral atom?
A neutral atom has equal numbers of protons and electrons.How many protons does argon have?
Argon has 18 protons.What is the correct number of protons in an atom?
The correct number of protons is equal to the atomic number of the element.What charge does the nucleus have?
The nucleus has a positive charge.Which of the following is not found in the nucleus of an atom?
Electrons are not found in the nucleus.How many protons are in an atom of bromine?
An atom of bromine has 35 protons.How many total electrons does lithium have?
A neutral lithium atom has 3 electrons.What is the mass number of an element that has 19 protons?
The mass number depends on the isotope; potassium-39 has 19 protons and 20 neutrons, so mass number is 39.How many protons are in an atom of zinc?
An atom of zinc has 30 protons.How many protons does an atom of cobalt have?
An atom of cobalt has 27 protons.Which of the following best explains the relationship between molecules and atoms?
Molecules are made up of two or more atoms bonded together.