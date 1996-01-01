Skip to main content
The Atom quiz #7 Flashcards

The Atom quiz #7
  • How many protons does silver have?
    Silver has 47 protons.
  • What do you think is the charge of the nucleus of an atom?
    The nucleus of an atom is positively charged.
  • How many protons does gold have?
    Gold has 79 protons.
  • How many neutrons does silicon have?
    Silicon-28 has 14 neutrons (mass number 28 minus atomic number 14).
  • An atom has 29 protons. What element is it?
    An atom with 29 protons is copper.
  • Which of the following are found in the nucleus of an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus.
  • What is the definition of an atom?
    An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains its chemical properties.
  • What is the smallest particle of an element that still has the properties of the element?
    An atom is the smallest particle of an element that retains its properties.
  • How many protons does calcium have?
    Calcium has 20 protons.
  • What part of the atom is involved in chemical reactions?
    Electrons, especially those in the outermost shell, are involved in chemical reactions.
  • Which of the following models also represents a lithium atom?
    A model with 3 protons and 3 electrons represents a lithium atom.
  • Where are the protons located in an atom?
    Protons are located in the nucleus at the center of the atom.
  • Which of the following transitions within an atom is not possible?
    Electrons cannot move to a lower energy level than the ground state.
  • How many protons would the element with the atomic number 10 contain?
    An element with atomic number 10 contains 10 protons.
  • Where is most of the mass of the atom located?
    Most of the mass of the atom is located in the nucleus.
  • Which of the following is true of oxygen that has 8 protons?
    Oxygen atoms always have 8 protons.
  • What is the mass number for an atom of barium containing 56 protons and 82 neutrons?
    The mass number is 138 (56 protons + 82 neutrons).
  • What type of charge do all protons have?
    All protons have a positive charge.
  • What are cathode rays made of?
    Cathode rays are made of electrons.
  • How do scientists know how atoms are structured?
    Scientists use experiments and models to determine atomic structure.
  • Oxygen has an atomic number of 8. What can you conclude from this fact?
    Oxygen atoms have 8 protons in their nucleus.
  • Electrons have what type of charge?
    Electrons have a negative charge.
  • What is the smallest particle of matter?
    The atom is the smallest particle of matter.
  • Which is a substance that is made up of only one type of atom?
    An element is made up of only one type of atom.
  • What is the difference between an oxygen molecule and an ozone molecule?
    An oxygen molecule (O2) has two oxygen atoms; an ozone molecule (O3) has three oxygen atoms.
  • What is a neutral atom?
    A neutral atom has equal numbers of protons and electrons.
  • How many protons does argon have?
    Argon has 18 protons.
  • What is the correct number of protons in an atom?
    The correct number of protons is equal to the atomic number of the element.
  • What charge does the nucleus have?
    The nucleus has a positive charge.
  • Which of the following is not found in the nucleus of an atom?
    Electrons are not found in the nucleus.
  • How many total electrons does lithium have?
    A neutral lithium atom has 3 electrons.
  • What is the mass number of an element that has 19 protons?
    The mass number depends on the isotope; potassium-39 has 19 protons and 20 neutrons, so mass number is 39.
  • How many protons are in an atom of zinc?
    An atom of zinc has 30 protons.
  • How many protons does an atom of cobalt have?
    An atom of cobalt has 27 protons.
  • Which of the following best explains the relationship between molecules and atoms?
    Molecules are made up of two or more atoms bonded together.