The Atom quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following determines the identity of an element? The number of protons in the nucleus determines the identity of an element.

How many neutrons does phosphorus have? Phosphorus-31 has 16 neutrons (mass number 31 minus atomic number 15).

How many electrons does a neutral oxygen atom have? A neutral oxygen atom has 8 electrons.

Which particle determines the identity of an element? The proton determines the identity of an element.

How many protons does aluminum have? Aluminum has 13 protons.

Which represents an atom of calcium? An atom with 20 protons represents calcium.