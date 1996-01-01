The Atom quiz #8 Flashcards
Which of the following determines the identity of an element?
The number of protons in the nucleus determines the identity of an element.How many neutrons does phosphorus have?
Phosphorus-31 has 16 neutrons (mass number 31 minus atomic number 15).How many electrons does a neutral oxygen atom have?
A neutral oxygen atom has 8 electrons.Which particle determines the identity of an element?
The proton determines the identity of an element.How many protons does aluminum have?
Aluminum has 13 protons.Which represents an atom of calcium?
An atom with 20 protons represents calcium.What is the most common element in the body?
Oxygen is the most common element in the human body by mass.What is the number of protons in an atom of sodium?
An atom of sodium has 11 protons.What is the most abundant gas in Earth's atmosphere?
Nitrogen is the most abundant gas in Earth's atmosphere.Where is the electron located in an atom?
The electron is located in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.What is the electrical charge of an electron?
An electron has a negative electrical charge.What is the relative mass of the electron?
The electron has a very small mass, about 1/1836 that of a proton.Protons have what type of charge?
Protons have a positive charge.What is the mass number for an atom of xenon containing 54 protons and 75 neutrons?
The mass number is 129 (54 protons + 75 neutrons).Stars are made up mostly of what two elements?
Stars are made up mostly of hydrogen and helium.How many electrons are contained in the atom 6Li?
A neutral 6Li atom has 3 electrons.What is the atomic number of an oxygen atom with 8 protons and 10 neutrons in its nucleus?
The atomic number is 8.Which part of an atom has most of its mass?
The nucleus has most of the atom's mass.What is the charge of a nucleus?
The nucleus has a positive charge.Where is most of the mass in an atom located?
Most of the mass in an atom is located in the nucleus.What two elements make up stars mostly?
Stars are mostly made of hydrogen and helium.How many electrons are in a neutral bromine atom?
A neutral bromine atom has 35 electrons.The mass of the atom is located where?
The mass of the atom is located in the nucleus.Why is the nucleus positive in charge?
The nucleus is positive because it contains protons, which have a positive charge.An atom has an atomic mass of 28 and 14 neutrons. What element is it?
It is silicon (atomic number 14, mass number 28).An element is a pure substance in which there are how many kinds of atoms?
An element contains only one kind of atom.How many protons does vanadium have?
Vanadium has 23 protons.What is the mass number of boron?
The most common isotope of boron is boron-11 (mass number 11).What is a molecular ion?
A molecular ion is a molecule that has gained or lost electrons, giving it a net charge.What is the overall charge of an atomic nucleus?
The overall charge of an atomic nucleus is positive.Where is the mass of an atom located?
The mass of an atom is located in the nucleus.How many protons are in the element bromine (Br)?
Bromine has 35 protons.An atom has a mass number of 30 and 16 neutrons. What is the atomic number of this atom?
The atomic number is 14 (mass number 30 minus 16 neutrons).What is the smallest particle of an element that still exhibits all the properties of that element?
An atom is the smallest particle of an element that exhibits its properties.How many protons in tungsten?
Tungsten has 74 protons.Where are electrons found in atoms?
Electrons are found in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.How many electrons are in an atom of phosphorus?
A neutral phosphorus atom has 15 electrons.If atom X has an atomic number of 74 it would have which of the following?
Atom X would have 74 protons.How many protons are in boron?
Boron has 5 protons.What is the smallest unit of an element that retains its chemical properties?
An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains its chemical properties.