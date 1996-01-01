The Atom quiz #8 Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Atom quiz #8
  • Which of the following determines the identity of an element?
    The number of protons in the nucleus determines the identity of an element.
  • How many neutrons does phosphorus have?
    Phosphorus-31 has 16 neutrons (mass number 31 minus atomic number 15).
  • How many electrons does a neutral oxygen atom have?
    A neutral oxygen atom has 8 electrons.
  • How many protons does aluminum have?
    Aluminum has 13 protons.
  • Which represents an atom of calcium?
    An atom with 20 protons represents calcium.
  • What is the most common element in the body?
    Oxygen is the most common element in the human body by mass.
  • What is the number of protons in an atom of sodium?
    An atom of sodium has 11 protons.
  • What is the most abundant gas in Earth's atmosphere?
    Nitrogen is the most abundant gas in Earth's atmosphere.
  • Where is the electron located in an atom?
    The electron is located in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.
  • What is the electrical charge of an electron?
    An electron has a negative electrical charge.
  • What is the relative mass of the electron?
    The electron has a very small mass, about 1/1836 that of a proton.
  • Protons have what type of charge?
    Protons have a positive charge.
  • What is the mass number for an atom of xenon containing 54 protons and 75 neutrons?
    The mass number is 129 (54 protons + 75 neutrons).
  • Stars are made up mostly of what two elements?
    Stars are made up mostly of hydrogen and helium.
  • How many electrons are contained in the atom 6Li?
    A neutral 6Li atom has 3 electrons.
  • What is the atomic number of an oxygen atom with 8 protons and 10 neutrons in its nucleus?
    The atomic number is 8.
  • What is the charge of a nucleus?
    The nucleus has a positive charge.
  • How many electrons are in a neutral bromine atom?
    A neutral bromine atom has 35 electrons.
  • Why is the nucleus positive in charge?
    The nucleus is positive because it contains protons, which have a positive charge.
  • An atom has an atomic mass of 28 and 14 neutrons. What element is it?
    It is silicon (atomic number 14, mass number 28).
  • An element is a pure substance in which there are how many kinds of atoms?
    An element contains only one kind of atom.
  • How many protons does vanadium have?
    Vanadium has 23 protons.
  • What is the mass number of boron?
    The most common isotope of boron is boron-11 (mass number 11).
  • What is a molecular ion?
    A molecular ion is a molecule that has gained or lost electrons, giving it a net charge.
  • How many protons are in the element bromine (Br)?
    Bromine has 35 protons.
  • An atom has a mass number of 30 and 16 neutrons. What is the atomic number of this atom?
    The atomic number is 14 (mass number 30 minus 16 neutrons).
  • What is the smallest particle of an element that still exhibits all the properties of that element?
    An atom is the smallest particle of an element that exhibits its properties.
  • How many protons in tungsten?
    Tungsten has 74 protons.
  • Where are electrons found in atoms?
    Electrons are found in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.
  • How many electrons are in an atom of phosphorus?
    A neutral phosphorus atom has 15 electrons.
  • If atom X has an atomic number of 74 it would have which of the following?
    Atom X would have 74 protons.
  • How many protons are in boron?
    Boron has 5 protons.
  • What is the smallest unit of an element that retains its chemical properties?
    An atom is the smallest unit of an element that retains its chemical properties.