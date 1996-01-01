The Atom quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the smallest unit of an element that still maintains the properties of that element? An atom is the smallest unit of an element that still maintains its properties.

How many atoms are in a hydrogen molecule (H2)? A hydrogen molecule (H2) contains 2 atoms.

What is a key element found in CO2 and glucose? Carbon is a key element in both CO2 and glucose.

Why does solid aluminum conduct electricity? Solid aluminum conducts electricity because its electrons are free to move.

Which statement best describes the difference(s) between atoms and molecules? Atoms are single units; molecules are groups of atoms bonded together.

