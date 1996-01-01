The Atom quiz #9 Flashcards
What is the smallest unit of an element that still maintains the properties of that element?
An atom is the smallest unit of an element that still maintains its properties.How many atoms are in a hydrogen molecule (H2)?
A hydrogen molecule (H2) contains 2 atoms.What is a key element found in CO2 and glucose?
Carbon is a key element in both CO2 and glucose.Why does solid aluminum conduct electricity?
Solid aluminum conducts electricity because its electrons are free to move.Which statement best describes the difference(s) between atoms and molecules?
Atoms are single units; molecules are groups of atoms bonded together.What is the basic unit of matter and is the smallest particle of an element?
The atom is the basic unit of matter and the smallest particle of an element.How many electrons are in lithium?
A neutral lithium atom has 3 electrons.Why are atoms neutral?
Atoms are neutral because they have equal numbers of protons and electrons.How many protons does an atom of sodium have?
An atom of sodium has 11 protons.Where is the proton located?
The proton is located in the nucleus of the atom.What charge does an electron possess?
An electron possesses a negative charge.How many protons and electrons are contained in an atom of element 44?
An atom of element 44 (ruthenium) has 44 protons and, if neutral, 44 electrons.An atom of an element contains 14 protons. Which element is it?
An atom with 14 protons is silicon.What are the two most abundant elements by mass found in Earth's crust?
Oxygen and silicon are the most abundant elements by mass in Earth's crust.Which parts of an atom contribute most to its mass?
Protons and neutrons contribute most to an atom's mass.How many protons does an atom with an atomic number of 23 and a mass number of 51 have?
It has 23 protons.How many protons are in an atom of gallium?
Gallium has 31 protons.How many total electrons are there in a water molecule?
A water molecule (H2O) has 10 electrons (2 from hydrogen, 8 from oxygen).How many protons are in the nucleus of an atom with an atomic number of 15?
An atom with atomic number 15 has 15 protons.How many protons does manganese have?
Manganese has 25 protons.Which particle determines the identity of the element?
The proton determines the identity of the element.How many protons are in an atom of nickel?
Nickel has 28 protons.Which of the following determines the identity of an atom?
The number of protons in the nucleus determines the identity of an atom.How many neutrons does boron have?
Boron-11 has 6 neutrons (mass number 11 minus atomic number 5).Why are atoms neutral in electric charge?
Atoms are neutral because they have equal numbers of protons and electrons.How many protons does cobalt have?
Cobalt has 27 protons.How many protons does zinc have?
Zinc has 30 protons.How many neutrons does bromine (Br) have?
Bromine-79 has 44 neutrons (mass number 79 minus atomic number 35).How many neutrons does the element phosphorus have?
Phosphorus-31 has 16 neutrons (mass number 31 minus atomic number 15).How many electrons does a neutral atom of oxygen have?
A neutral oxygen atom has 8 electrons.How many electrons can the first energy level of an atom hold?
The first energy level can hold up to 2 electrons.How many electrons are in an atom of tin?
A neutral tin atom has 50 electrons.How many protons does sulfur have?
Sulfur has 16 protons.What is the basic unit of chemistry?
The atom is the basic unit of chemistry.What is the atomic number of an atom with 13 protons?
The atomic number is 13.How many protons are in a silver atom?
A silver atom has 47 protons.Why do neutrons not affect the charge of the atom?
Neutrons have no charge, so they do not affect the atom's overall charge.What are the two most common elements in the Earth's crust?
Oxygen and silicon are the two most common elements in Earth's crust.What did JJ Thomson discover?
JJ Thomson discovered the electron.Why does an atom have no net electric charge?
An atom has no net charge because it has equal numbers of protons and electrons.