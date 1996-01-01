Skip to main content
The Atom quiz #9 Flashcards

The Atom quiz #9
  • What is the smallest unit of an element that still maintains the properties of that element?
    An atom is the smallest unit of an element that still maintains its properties.
  • How many atoms are in a hydrogen molecule (H2)?
    A hydrogen molecule (H2) contains 2 atoms.
  • What is a key element found in CO2 and glucose?
    Carbon is a key element in both CO2 and glucose.
  • Why does solid aluminum conduct electricity?
    Solid aluminum conducts electricity because its electrons are free to move.
  • Which statement best describes the difference(s) between atoms and molecules?
    Atoms are single units; molecules are groups of atoms bonded together.
  • What is the basic unit of matter and is the smallest particle of an element?
    The atom is the basic unit of matter and the smallest particle of an element.
  • How many electrons are in lithium?
    A neutral lithium atom has 3 electrons.
  • Why are atoms neutral?
    Atoms are neutral because they have equal numbers of protons and electrons.
  • How many protons does an atom of sodium have?
    An atom of sodium has 11 protons.
  • Where is the proton located?
    The proton is located in the nucleus of the atom.
  • What charge does an electron possess?
    An electron possesses a negative charge.
  • How many protons and electrons are contained in an atom of element 44?
    An atom of element 44 (ruthenium) has 44 protons and, if neutral, 44 electrons.
  • An atom of an element contains 14 protons. Which element is it?
    An atom with 14 protons is silicon.
  • What are the two most abundant elements by mass found in Earth's crust?
    Oxygen and silicon are the most abundant elements by mass in Earth's crust.
  • Which parts of an atom contribute most to its mass?
    Protons and neutrons contribute most to an atom's mass.
  • How many protons does an atom with an atomic number of 23 and a mass number of 51 have?
    It has 23 protons.
  • How many protons are in an atom of gallium?
    Gallium has 31 protons.
  • How many total electrons are there in a water molecule?
    A water molecule (H2O) has 10 electrons (2 from hydrogen, 8 from oxygen).
  • How many protons are in the nucleus of an atom with an atomic number of 15?
    An atom with atomic number 15 has 15 protons.
  • How many protons does manganese have?
    Manganese has 25 protons.
  • Which particle determines the identity of the element?
    The proton determines the identity of the element.
  • How many protons are in an atom of nickel?
    Nickel has 28 protons.
  • Which of the following determines the identity of an atom?
    The number of protons in the nucleus determines the identity of an atom.
  • How many neutrons does boron have?
    Boron-11 has 6 neutrons (mass number 11 minus atomic number 5).
  • Why are atoms neutral in electric charge?
    Atoms are neutral because they have equal numbers of protons and electrons.
  • How many protons does cobalt have?
    Cobalt has 27 protons.
  • How many protons does zinc have?
    Zinc has 30 protons.
  • How many neutrons does bromine (Br) have?
    Bromine-79 has 44 neutrons (mass number 79 minus atomic number 35).
  • How many neutrons does the element phosphorus have?
    Phosphorus-31 has 16 neutrons (mass number 31 minus atomic number 15).
  • How many electrons does a neutral atom of oxygen have?
    A neutral oxygen atom has 8 electrons.
  • How many electrons can the first energy level of an atom hold?
    The first energy level can hold up to 2 electrons.
  • How many electrons are in an atom of tin?
    A neutral tin atom has 50 electrons.
  • How many protons does sulfur have?
    Sulfur has 16 protons.
  • What is the basic unit of chemistry?
    The atom is the basic unit of chemistry.
  • What is the atomic number of an atom with 13 protons?
    The atomic number is 13.
  • How many protons are in a silver atom?
    A silver atom has 47 protons.
  • Why do neutrons not affect the charge of the atom?
    Neutrons have no charge, so they do not affect the atom's overall charge.
  • What are the two most common elements in the Earth's crust?
    Oxygen and silicon are the two most common elements in Earth's crust.
  • What did JJ Thomson discover?
    JJ Thomson discovered the electron.
  • Why does an atom have no net electric charge?
    An atom has no net charge because it has equal numbers of protons and electrons.