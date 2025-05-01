What are the four main colligative properties affected when a solute is added to a pure solvent? The four main colligative properties are boiling point, freezing point, vapor pressure, and osmotic pressure.

How does adding a solute to a solvent affect the boiling point and osmotic pressure? Adding a solute increases both the boiling point and the osmotic pressure of the solution.

What happens to the freezing point and vapor pressure when a solute is added to a solvent? The freezing point and vapor pressure both decrease as more solute is added to the solvent.

What is the Van't Hoff factor (i) and what does it represent? The Van't Hoff factor (i) represents the number of particles (ions) into which a solute dissociates in solution.

How do you determine the Van't Hoff factor for an ionic compound? Count the total number of ions produced when the ionic compound dissolves in water; that number is the Van't Hoff factor.

What is the Van't Hoff factor for covalent (non-electrolyte) compounds? For covalent compounds, the Van't Hoff factor is always 1 because they do not dissociate into ions.