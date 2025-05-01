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What are the four main colligative properties affected when a solute is added to a pure solvent? The four main colligative properties are boiling point, freezing point, vapor pressure, and osmotic pressure. How does adding a solute to a solvent affect the boiling point and osmotic pressure? Adding a solute increases both the boiling point and the osmotic pressure of the solution. What happens to the freezing point and vapor pressure when a solute is added to a solvent? The freezing point and vapor pressure both decrease as more solute is added to the solvent. What is the Van't Hoff factor (i) and what does it represent? The Van't Hoff factor (i) represents the number of particles (ions) into which a solute dissociates in solution. How do you determine the Van't Hoff factor for an ionic compound? Count the total number of ions produced when the ionic compound dissolves in water; that number is the Van't Hoff factor. What is the Van't Hoff factor for covalent (non-electrolyte) compounds? For covalent compounds, the Van't Hoff factor is always 1 because they do not dissociate into ions. What is boiling point in terms of phase equilibrium? Boiling point is the temperature at which the liquid and gas phases of a substance are in equilibrium. What is freezing point in terms of phase equilibrium? Freezing point is the temperature at which the solid and liquid phases of a substance are in equilibrium. How is vapor pressure defined in the context of colligative properties? Vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a gas at the surface of a liquid when the system is at equilibrium. What is osmotic pressure and what process does it drive? Osmotic pressure is the force that drives osmosis, the movement of water from an area of low solute concentration to high solute concentration. How does the number of solute particles affect colligative properties? The more solute particles present, the greater the effect on colligative properties such as boiling point elevation and freezing point depression. What is the formula for calculating osmolarity? Osmolarity equals the Van't Hoff factor (i) times the molarity of the solution. What is the formula for calculating osmolality? Osmolality equals the Van't Hoff factor (i) times the molality of the solution. Why do ionic compounds have a Van't Hoff factor greater than one? Ionic compounds dissociate into multiple ions in solution, so their Van't Hoff factor is greater than one. Why are covalent compounds considered non-electrolytes in the context of colligative properties? Covalent compounds do not break up into ions in solution, so they are non-electrolytes and have a Van't Hoff factor of one.
The Colligative Properties quiz
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