The Electron Configuration quiz #3 Flashcards

What are pictorial representations of electron configurations? Orbital diagrams are pictorial representations of electron configurations.

What are electron energy levels? Where are they located? Electron energy levels are regions around the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found.

Which best represents how electrons are arranged in the energy levels of a carbon atom? Carbon: 2 electrons in the first level, 4 in the second.

What electron sublevel starts to fill after completion of the 4d sublevel? After 4d, the 5p sublevel starts to fill.

If an atom has 104 electrons, what is its electron configuration? An atom with 104 electrons is rutherfordium (Rf); its configuration is [Rn]7s2 5f14 6d2.

What is the electron configuration of gallium? Gallium's electron configuration is [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p1.