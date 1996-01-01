The Electron Configuration quiz #3 Flashcards
The Electron Configuration quiz #3
What are pictorial representations of electron configurations?
Orbital diagrams are pictorial representations of electron configurations.What are electron energy levels? Where are they located?
Electron energy levels are regions around the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found.Which best represents how electrons are arranged in the energy levels of a carbon atom?
Carbon: 2 electrons in the first level, 4 in the second.What electron sublevel starts to fill after completion of the 4d sublevel?
After 4d, the 5p sublevel starts to fill.If an atom has 104 electrons, what is its electron configuration?
An atom with 104 electrons is rutherfordium (Rf); its configuration is [Rn]7s2 5f14 6d2.What is the electron configuration of gallium?
Gallium's electron configuration is [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p1.What is the electron configuration for tin (Sn)?
Tin's electron configuration is [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p2.How many electrons are in the electron cloud of carbon?
Carbon has 6 electrons in its electron cloud.What is the electron configuration of a potassium atom at ground state?
Potassium's ground state configuration is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1.How many unpaired electrons are present in the ground state Kr atom?
Krypton has 0 unpaired electrons in its ground state.What is the noble gas configuration for sulfur?
Sulfur's noble gas configuration is [Ne]3s2 3p4.The electron configuration for Se is shown by which of the following?
Selenium's electron configuration is [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.What electron configuration matches an oxygen atom?
Oxygen: 1s2 2s2 2p4.How many d orbitals have n = 4?
There are 5 d orbitals in the n = 4 shell.In the ground state of zinc (Zn), how many electrons are in the 3d sublevel?
Zinc has 10 electrons in the 3d sublevel.What is the electron configuration of Cs?
Cesium's electron configuration is [Xe]6s1.Which element has the following ground state electron configuration?
Provide the configuration to identify the element.What is the electron configuration of selenium?
Selenium's electron configuration is [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.What is the electron configuration for the valence electrons in strontium?
Strontium's valence electron configuration is 5s2.What is the electron configuration for C?
Carbon: 1s2 2s2 2p2.Which element has the following ground-state electron configuration? [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p3
Antimony (Sb) has this configuration.Which of the following is the correct ground-state electron configuration for gallium (Ga; Z = 31)?
Gallium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p1.What is the ground state (shorthand) electron configuration of Se?
Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.What is the electron configuration of the gallium ion?
Gallium ion (Ga3+): [Ar]3d10.The sulfur atom has 16 electrons. What is the electron configuration for sulfur?
Sulfur: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p4.What is the noble gas core in the electron configuration for Ru?
The noble gas core for ruthenium (Ru) is [Kr].An atom of carbon would have what electron arrangement?
Carbon: 1s2 2s2 2p2.Which of the following is a rule indicated by the Aufbau principle?
Electrons fill the lowest energy orbitals first.What is the electron configuration of strontium?
Strontium: [Kr]5s2.How would you write the electron configuration for Ba?
Barium: [Xe]6s2.What is the correct electron configuration for silicon?
Silicon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p2.What is the abbreviated electron configuration for nickel (atomic number 28)?
Nickel: [Ar]4s2 3d8.Which is the correct electron configuration for arsenic?
Arsenic: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p3.What is the electron configuration of the As3+ cation?
As3+: [Ar]4s2 3d10.What is the total number of principle energy levels completely filled in an atom of magnesium?
Magnesium has 2 completely filled principal energy levels.How many 5f orbitals are there in an atom?
There are 7 orbitals in the 5f subshell.How many electrons does vanadium have?
Vanadium has 23 electrons.What is the electron structure of an oxygen atom?
Oxygen: 1s2 2s2 2p4.How many shells does potassium (K) have?
Potassium has 4 electron shells.When writing plutonium's electron configuration, what is the noble gas core?
Plutonium's noble gas core is [Rn].