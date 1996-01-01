Skip to main content
The Electron Configuration quiz #3 Flashcards

The Electron Configuration quiz #3
  • What are pictorial representations of electron configurations?
    Orbital diagrams are pictorial representations of electron configurations.
  • What are electron energy levels? Where are they located?
    Electron energy levels are regions around the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found.
  • Which best represents how electrons are arranged in the energy levels of a carbon atom?
    Carbon: 2 electrons in the first level, 4 in the second.
  • What electron sublevel starts to fill after completion of the 4d sublevel?
    After 4d, the 5p sublevel starts to fill.
  • If an atom has 104 electrons, what is its electron configuration?
    An atom with 104 electrons is rutherfordium (Rf); its configuration is [Rn]7s2 5f14 6d2.
  • What is the electron configuration of gallium?
    Gallium's electron configuration is [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p1.
  • What is the electron configuration for tin (Sn)?
    Tin's electron configuration is [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p2.
  • How many electrons are in the electron cloud of carbon?
    Carbon has 6 electrons in its electron cloud.
  • What is the electron configuration of a potassium atom at ground state?
    Potassium's ground state configuration is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1.
  • How many unpaired electrons are present in the ground state Kr atom?
    Krypton has 0 unpaired electrons in its ground state.
  • What is the noble gas configuration for sulfur?
    Sulfur's noble gas configuration is [Ne]3s2 3p4.
  • The electron configuration for Se is shown by which of the following?
    Selenium's electron configuration is [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.
  • What electron configuration matches an oxygen atom?
    Oxygen: 1s2 2s2 2p4.
  • How many d orbitals have n = 4?
    There are 5 d orbitals in the n = 4 shell.
  • In the ground state of zinc (Zn), how many electrons are in the 3d sublevel?
    Zinc has 10 electrons in the 3d sublevel.
  • What is the electron configuration of Cs?
    Cesium's electron configuration is [Xe]6s1.
  • Which element has the following ground state electron configuration?
    Provide the configuration to identify the element.
  • What is the electron configuration of selenium?
    Selenium's electron configuration is [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.
  • What is the electron configuration for the valence electrons in strontium?
    Strontium's valence electron configuration is 5s2.
  • What is the electron configuration for C?
    Carbon: 1s2 2s2 2p2.
  • Which element has the following ground-state electron configuration? [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p3
    Antimony (Sb) has this configuration.
  • Which of the following is the correct ground-state electron configuration for gallium (Ga; Z = 31)?
    Gallium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p1.
  • What is the ground state (shorthand) electron configuration of Se?
    Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.
  • What is the electron configuration of the gallium ion?
    Gallium ion (Ga3+): [Ar]3d10.
  • The sulfur atom has 16 electrons. What is the electron configuration for sulfur?
    Sulfur: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p4.
  • What is the noble gas core in the electron configuration for Ru?
    The noble gas core for ruthenium (Ru) is [Kr].
  • An atom of carbon would have what electron arrangement?
    Carbon: 1s2 2s2 2p2.
  • Which of the following is a rule indicated by the Aufbau principle?
    Electrons fill the lowest energy orbitals first.
  • What is the electron configuration of strontium?
    Strontium: [Kr]5s2.
  • How would you write the electron configuration for Ba?
    Barium: [Xe]6s2.
  • What is the correct electron configuration for silicon?
    Silicon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p2.
  • What is the abbreviated electron configuration for nickel (atomic number 28)?
    Nickel: [Ar]4s2 3d8.
  • Which is the correct electron configuration for arsenic?
    Arsenic: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p3.
  • What is the electron configuration of the As3+ cation?
    As3+: [Ar]4s2 3d10.
  • What is the total number of principle energy levels completely filled in an atom of magnesium?
    Magnesium has 2 completely filled principal energy levels.
  • How many 5f orbitals are there in an atom?
    There are 7 orbitals in the 5f subshell.
  • How many electrons does vanadium have?
    Vanadium has 23 electrons.
  • What is the electron structure of an oxygen atom?
    Oxygen: 1s2 2s2 2p4.
  • How many shells does potassium (K) have?
    Potassium has 4 electron shells.
  • When writing plutonium's electron configuration, what is the noble gas core?
    Plutonium's noble gas core is [Rn].