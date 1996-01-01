The Electron Configuration quiz #5 Flashcards
The Electron Configuration quiz #5
How many energy shells does zinc (Zn) have?
Zinc has 4 energy shells.What is the electron configuration of Se?
Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.What is the complete ground state electron configuration for the nickel atom?
Nickel: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d8.How many unpaired electrons are in the beryllium atom?
Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.What is the electron configuration of magnesium?
Magnesium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2.How many electrons are in the 4p orbitals of vanadium?
Vanadium has 0 electrons in the 4p orbitals in its ground state.Which is the correct electron configuration for aluminum?
Aluminum: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p1.How many unpaired electrons are found in a ground state atom of Ru?
Ruthenium has 4 unpaired electrons in its ground state.What is the ground-state electron configuration of calcium?
Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.What is the correct electron configuration of phosphorus (P)?
Phosphorus: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3.What is the abbreviated electron configuration of cesium?
Cesium: [Xe]6s1.Which of the following is the ground-state electron configuration of the F- ion?
F-: 1s2 2s2 2p6.How many electrons are in an atom of zirconium?
Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.Which element has the following ground state electron configuration? 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p5
Chlorine (Cl) has this configuration.What is the complete ground state electron configuration for the scandium atom?
Scandium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d1.What is the electron configuration for an atom of silicon?
Silicon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p2.What is the electron configuration of neon?
Neon: 1s2 2s2 2p6.What is the electronic configuration of a selenium atom (Se)?
Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.What is the electron configuration for argon?
Argon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.What is the complete ground state electron configuration for the titanium atom?
Argon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.What is the electron configuration for fluorine?
Fluorine: 1s2 2s2 2p5.What is the electron configuration for an atom of polonium at ground state?
Argon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.What is the electron configuration for a sulfur atom?
Sulfur: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p4.What is the correct electron configuration for the element boron (B)?
Boron: 1s2 2s2 2p1.What is the electron configuration of bromine?
Bromine: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p5.What is the ground state configuration of calcium? (Ca)
Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.Which of the following is the correct electron configuration for Tc?
Technetium: [Kr]5s2 4d5.What is the electron configuration for Zr?
Zirconium: [Kr]5s2 4d2.What is the electron arrangement for aluminum?
Aluminum: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p1.What is the electron configuration of Br-?
Br-: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p6.What is the electron configuration of Te?
Tellurium: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p4.What is the electron configuration of silver in the ground state?
Silver: [Kr]5s1 4d10.How many electron shells does rubidium (Rb) have?
Rubidium has 5 electron shells.What is the ground-state electron configuration of the sulfide ion S2-?
S2-: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.What is the valence electron configuration for the boron atom?
Boron: 2s2 2p1.