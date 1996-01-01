Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Electron Configuration quiz #5 Flashcards

The Electron Configuration quiz #5
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • How many energy shells does zinc (Zn) have?
    Zinc has 4 energy shells.
  • What is the electron configuration of Se?
    Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.
  • What is the complete ground state electron configuration for the nickel atom?
    Nickel: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d8.
  • How many unpaired electrons are in the beryllium atom?
    Beryllium has 0 unpaired electrons.
  • What electron configuration represents nitrogen?
    Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.
  • What is the electron configuration of magnesium?
    Magnesium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2.
  • How many electrons are in the 4p orbitals of vanadium?
    Vanadium has 0 electrons in the 4p orbitals in its ground state.
  • Which is the correct electron configuration for aluminum?
    Aluminum: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p1.
  • How many unpaired electrons are found in a ground state atom of Ru?
    Ruthenium has 4 unpaired electrons in its ground state.
  • What is the ground-state electron configuration of calcium?
    Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.
  • What is the correct electron configuration of phosphorus (P)?
    Phosphorus: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3.
  • What is the abbreviated electron configuration of cesium?
    Cesium: [Xe]6s1.
  • Which of the following is the ground-state electron configuration of the F- ion?
    F-: 1s2 2s2 2p6.
  • How many electrons are in an atom of zirconium?
    Zirconium has 40 electrons.
  • What is the electron configuration of nitrogen?
    Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.
  • Which element has the following ground state electron configuration? 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p5
    Chlorine (Cl) has this configuration.
  • What is the complete ground state electron configuration for the scandium atom?
    Scandium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d1.
  • What is the electron configuration for an atom of silicon?
    Silicon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p2.
  • What is the electron configuration of neon?
    Neon: 1s2 2s2 2p6.
  • What is the electronic configuration of a selenium atom (Se)?
    Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.
  • What is the electron configuration for argon?
    Argon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.
  • What is the complete ground state electron configuration for the titanium atom?
    Titanium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d2.
  • What is the electron configuration for nitrogen?
    Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.
  • What is the electron configuration of argon?
    Argon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.
  • What is the electron configuration for fluorine?
    Fluorine: 1s2 2s2 2p5.
  • What is the electron configuration for an atom of polonium at ground state?
    Polonium: [Xe]4f14 5d10 6s2 6p4.
  • What is the electron configuration of Ar?
    Argon: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.
  • What is the electron configuration for a sulfur atom?
    Sulfur: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p4.
  • What is the correct electron configuration for the element boron (B)?
    Boron: 1s2 2s2 2p1.
  • What is the electron configuration of bromine?
    Bromine: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p5.
  • What is the ground state configuration of calcium? (Ca)
    Calcium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2.
  • Which of the following is the correct electron configuration for Tc?
    Technetium: [Kr]5s2 4d5.
  • What is the electron configuration for Zr?
    Zirconium: [Kr]5s2 4d2.
  • What is the electron arrangement for aluminum?
    Aluminum: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p1.
  • What is the electron configuration of Br-?
    Br-: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p6.
  • What is the electron configuration of Te?
    Tellurium: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p4.
  • What is the electron configuration of silver in the ground state?
    Silver: [Kr]5s1 4d10.
  • How many electron shells does rubidium (Rb) have?
    Rubidium has 5 electron shells.
  • What is the ground-state electron configuration of the sulfide ion S2-?
    S2-: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.
  • What is the valence electron configuration for the boron atom?
    Boron: 2s2 2p1.