The Electron Configuration quiz #5 Flashcards

How many energy shells does zinc (Zn) have? Zinc has 4 energy shells.

What is the electron configuration of Se? Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.

What is the complete ground state electron configuration for the nickel atom? Nickel: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d8.

How many unpaired electrons are in the beryllium atom? Beryllium has 0 unpaired electrons.

What electron configuration represents nitrogen? Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.

What is the electron configuration of magnesium? Magnesium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2.