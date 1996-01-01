Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Electron Configuration quiz #7 Flashcards

The Electron Configuration quiz #7
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is the ground state electron configuration for the element Sn?
    Tin: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p2.
  • How many electrons can the second electron shell hold?
    The second shell can hold up to 8 electrons.
  • What is the correct electronic configuration of magnesium?
    Magnesium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2.
  • What is the noble gas configuration for beryllium?
    Beryllium: [He]2s2.
  • What is the electron structure of a beryllium atom?
    Beryllium: 1s2 2s2.
  • How many electrons does an Fe atom have in its 3d subshell?
    Iron has 6 electrons in its 3d subshell.
  • Which is the noble gas configuration of titanium (Ti)?
    Titanium: [Ar]4s2 3d2.
  • What is the electronic configuration of iron?
    Iron: [Ar]4s2 3d6.
  • What is the electron configuration of barium?
    Barium: [Xe]6s2.
  • What is the electron configuration of Sr?
    Strontium: [Kr]5s2.
  • Which electron configuration represents an excited state for an atom of calcium?
    An excited state for calcium could be 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1 4p1.
  • What is the electron configuration of Al?
    Aluminum: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p1.
  • What is the electron configuration of krypton?
    Krypton: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p6.
  • How many electrons are in the electron shell closest to the nucleus?
    The shell closest to the nucleus (1s) holds up to 2 electrons.
  • What is the complete electron configuration for fluorine?
    Fluorine: 1s2 2s2 2p5.
  • Which of these is found in the energy levels of an atom?
    Orbitals are found in the energy levels of an atom.
  • What is the total number of partially occupied 2p orbitals in a nitrogen atom in the ground state?
    Nitrogen has 3 partially occupied 2p orbitals in the ground state.
  • What is the ground state electron configuration of B?
    Boron: 1s2 2s2 2p1.
  • What is the electron configuration of Fe?
    Iron: [Ar]4s2 3d6.
  • What is the ground state electronic configuration of selenium (Se)?
    Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.
  • What is the electron configuration for the element gallium (Ga)?
    Gallium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p1.
  • What is the correct ground-state electron configuration for Mo?
    Molybdenum: [Kr]5s1 4d5.
  • How many electrons can an atom have in its first electron shell?
    The first shell can hold up to 2 electrons.
  • What is the maximum number of electrons the n = 4 shell can contain?
    The n = 4 shell can hold up to 32 electrons.
  • How many subshells are in the n = 4 shell?
    There are 4 subshells in the n = 4 shell: 4s, 4p, 4d, 4f.
  • How many electrons can the n = 4 shell hold?
    The n = 4 shell can hold up to 32 electrons.
  • What happens when an electron goes from a high energy level to a lower energy level?
    The electron releases energy, often as light.
  • What is the correct ground-state electron configuration for Mo (Z = 42)?
    Molybdenum: [Kr]5s1 4d5.
  • Which of these elements has an electron configuration of [Kr]5s2? barium calcium rubidium strontium
    Strontium has the configuration [Kr]5s2.
  • Which element does the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p2 represent?
    Carbon (C) has this configuration.
  • Which is the electron configuration for lithium? 1s2 2s3 1s2 2s1 1s1 2s2
    The correct configuration for lithium is 1s2 2s1.
  • How does the electron-cloud model describe electrons?
    Electrons are found in regions of probability called orbitals, not fixed paths.
  • Which is the electron configuration for zinc?
    Zinc: [Ar]4s2 3d10.
  • What is the electron configuration for helium (He)?
    Helium: 1s2.
  • Which diagram shows the correct electron configuration for fluorine (F)?
    Fluorine: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑↓ ↑ ↑).
  • Which electron configuration represents the electrons of an atom in an excited state?
    An excited state configuration has electrons in higher energy orbitals than expected.
  • Which element has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10 4p1?
    Gallium (Ga) has this configuration.
  • Which is the electron configuration for bromine?
    Bromine: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p5.
  • How much energy does the electron have initially in the n=4 excited state?
    The electron has more energy in the n=4 state than in lower energy levels.
  • What is the electron configuration of carbon?
    Carbon: 1s2 2s2 2p2.