The Electron Configuration quiz #7 Flashcards

The Electron Configuration quiz #7
What is the ground state electron configuration for the element Sn?
Tin: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p2.How many electrons can the second electron shell hold?
The second shell can hold up to 8 electrons.What is the correct electronic configuration of magnesium?
Magnesium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2.What is the noble gas configuration for beryllium?
Beryllium: [He]2s2.What is the electron structure of a beryllium atom?
Beryllium: 1s2 2s2.How many electrons does an Fe atom have in its 3d subshell?
Iron has 6 electrons in its 3d subshell.Which is the noble gas configuration of titanium (Ti)?
Titanium: [Ar]4s2 3d2.What is the electronic configuration of iron?
Iron: [Ar]4s2 3d6.What is the electron configuration of barium?
Barium: [Xe]6s2.What is the electron configuration of Sr?
Strontium: [Kr]5s2.Which electron configuration represents an excited state for an atom of calcium?
An excited state for calcium could be 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1 4p1.What is the electron configuration of Al?
Aluminum: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p1.What is the electron configuration of krypton?
Krypton: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p6.How many electrons are in the electron shell closest to the nucleus?
The shell closest to the nucleus (1s) holds up to 2 electrons.What is the complete electron configuration for fluorine?
Fluorine: 1s2 2s2 2p5.Which of these is found in the energy levels of an atom?
Orbitals are found in the energy levels of an atom.What is the total number of partially occupied 2p orbitals in a nitrogen atom in the ground state?
Nitrogen has 3 partially occupied 2p orbitals in the ground state.What is the ground state electron configuration of B?
Boron: 1s2 2s2 2p1.What is the electron configuration of Fe?
Iron: [Ar]4s2 3d6.What is the ground state electronic configuration of selenium (Se)?
Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.What is the electron configuration for the element gallium (Ga)?
Gallium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p1.What is the correct ground-state electron configuration for Mo?
Molybdenum: [Kr]5s1 4d5.How many electrons can an atom have in its first electron shell?
The first shell can hold up to 2 electrons.What is the maximum number of electrons the n = 4 shell can contain?
The n = 4 shell can hold up to 32 electrons.How many subshells are in the n = 4 shell?
There are 4 subshells in the n = 4 shell: 4s, 4p, 4d, 4f.How many electrons can the n = 4 shell hold?
The n = 4 shell can hold up to 32 electrons.What happens when an electron goes from a high energy level to a lower energy level?
The electron releases energy, often as light.What is the correct ground-state electron configuration for Mo (Z = 42)?
Molybdenum: [Kr]5s1 4d5.Which of these elements has an electron configuration of [Kr]5s2? barium calcium rubidium strontium
Strontium has the configuration [Kr]5s2.Which element does the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p2 represent?
Carbon (C) has this configuration.Which is the electron configuration for lithium? 1s2 2s3 1s2 2s1 1s1 2s2
The correct configuration for lithium is 1s2 2s1.How does the electron-cloud model describe electrons?
Electrons are found in regions of probability called orbitals, not fixed paths.Which is the electron configuration for zinc?
Zinc: [Ar]4s2 3d10.What is the electron configuration for helium (He)?
Helium: 1s2.Which diagram shows the correct electron configuration for fluorine (F)?
Fluorine: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑↓ ↑ ↑).Which electron configuration represents the electrons of an atom in an excited state?
An excited state configuration has electrons in higher energy orbitals than expected.Which element has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10 4p1?
Gallium (Ga) has this configuration.Which is the electron configuration for bromine?
Bromine: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p5.How much energy does the electron have initially in the n=4 excited state?
The electron has more energy in the n=4 state than in lower energy levels.What is the electron configuration of carbon?
Carbon: 1s2 2s2 2p2.