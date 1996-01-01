The Electron Configuration quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the ground state electron configuration for the element Sn? Tin: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p2.

How many electrons can the second electron shell hold? The second shell can hold up to 8 electrons.

What is the correct electronic configuration of magnesium? Magnesium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2.

What is the noble gas configuration for beryllium? Beryllium: [He]2s2.

What is the electron structure of a beryllium atom? Beryllium: 1s2 2s2.

How many electrons does an Fe atom have in its 3d subshell? Iron has 6 electrons in its 3d subshell.