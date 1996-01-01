The Electron Configuration quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which electron configuration represents an excited state? A configuration with electrons in higher orbitals than expected.

Use the periodic table to write the electron configuration of selenium (Se). Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.

Co3+ electron configuration Co3+: [Ar]3d6.

A monochromatic laser is exciting hydrogen atoms from the n=2 state to the n=5 state. Electrons absorb energy and move from n=2 to n=5.

Which element has the ground state electronic configuration, 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1? Potassium (K).

