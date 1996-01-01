The Electron Configuration quiz #9 Flashcards
The Electron Configuration quiz #9
Which electron configuration represents an excited state?
A configuration with electrons in higher orbitals than expected.Use the periodic table to write the electron configuration of selenium (Se).
Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.Co3+ electron configuration
Co3+: [Ar]3d6.A monochromatic laser is exciting hydrogen atoms from the n=2 state to the n=5 state.
Electrons absorb energy and move from n=2 to n=5.Which element has the ground state electronic configuration, 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1?
Potassium (K).Which element has the ground state electron configuration, 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1?
Potassium (K).Which ground-state atom has an electron configuration described by the following orbital diagram?
Provide the diagram to identify the atom.In a multi-electron atom, which orbital will have the highest energy?
The orbital with the highest principal quantum number and sublevel (e.g., 7p).Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of vanadium.
Vanadium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d3.Partial energy level diagram for hydrogen
Hydrogen: 1s1; higher levels are empty in ground state.Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of zinc.
Zinc: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10.Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of iron.
Iron: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d6.Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of manganese.
Manganese: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d5.Orbital diagram for nickel
Nickel: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 3s (↑↓), 3p (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 4s (↑↓), 3d (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓ ↑).Ba2+ electron configuration
Ba2+: [Xe].Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of cobalt.
Cobalt: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d7.Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of titanium.
Titanium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d2.Se2- electron configuration
Se2-: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p6.P3- electron configuration
P3-: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.Vanadium electron configuration
Vanadium: [Ar]4s2 3d3.Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of oxygen.
Oxygen: 1s2 2s2 2p4.Orbital diagram for arsenic
Arsenic: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 3s (↑↓), 3p (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 4s (↑↓), 3d (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 4p (↑ ↑ ↑).Nitrogen electron configuration
Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.V3+ electron configuration
V3+: [Ar]3d2.A pictorial representation of an electronic configuration is shown
This is called an orbital diagram.The electron configuration of a ground-state vanadium atom is
Vanadium: [Ar]4s2 3d3.Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of boron.
Boron: 1s2 2s2 2p1.Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of neon.
Neon: 1s2 2s2 2p6.1s2 2s2 2p4 3s1
An excited state of oxygen.Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of nitrogen.
Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of magnesium.
Magnesium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2.Te2- electron configuration
Te2-: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p6.A neutral atom has the following electron configuration:
Provide the configuration to identify the atom.Ag+ electron configuration
Ag+: [Kr]4d10.NF ground state electron configuration
NF is not a neutral atom; for nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of carbon.
Carbon: 1s2 2s2 2p2.Mn2+ electron configuration
Mn2+: [Ar]3d5.Y3+ electron configuration
Y3+: [Kr].Ge orbital diagram
Germanium: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 3s (↑↓), 3p (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 4s (↑↓), 3d (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 4p (↑ ↑).The ground state electron configuration of a Se atom is
Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.