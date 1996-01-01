Skip to main content
The Electron Configuration quiz #9 Flashcards

The Electron Configuration quiz #9
  • Which electron configuration represents an excited state?
    A configuration with electrons in higher orbitals than expected.
  • Use the periodic table to write the electron configuration of selenium (Se).
    Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.
  • Co3+ electron configuration
    Co3+: [Ar]3d6.
  • A monochromatic laser is exciting hydrogen atoms from the n=2 state to the n=5 state.
    Electrons absorb energy and move from n=2 to n=5.
  • Which element has the ground state electronic configuration, 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1?
    Potassium (K).
  • Which ground-state atom has an electron configuration described by the following orbital diagram?
    Provide the diagram to identify the atom.
  • In a multi-electron atom, which orbital will have the highest energy?
    The orbital with the highest principal quantum number and sublevel (e.g., 7p).
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of vanadium.
    Vanadium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d3.
  • Partial energy level diagram for hydrogen
    Hydrogen: 1s1; higher levels are empty in ground state.
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of zinc.
    Zinc: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10.
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of iron.
    Iron: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d6.
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of manganese.
    Manganese: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d5.
  • Orbital diagram for nickel
    Nickel: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 3s (↑↓), 3p (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 4s (↑↓), 3d (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓ ↑).
  • Ba2+ electron configuration
    Ba2+: [Xe].
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of cobalt.
    Cobalt: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d7.
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of titanium.
    Titanium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d2.
  • Se2- electron configuration
    Se2-: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p6.
  • P3- electron configuration
    P3-: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6.
  • Vanadium electron configuration
    Vanadium: [Ar]4s2 3d3.
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of oxygen.
    Oxygen: 1s2 2s2 2p4.
  • Orbital diagram for arsenic
    Arsenic: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 3s (↑↓), 3p (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 4s (↑↓), 3d (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 4p (↑ ↑ ↑).
  • Nitrogen electron configuration
    Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.
  • V3+ electron configuration
    V3+: [Ar]3d2.
  • A pictorial representation of an electronic configuration is shown
    This is called an orbital diagram.
  • The electron configuration of a ground-state vanadium atom is
    Vanadium: [Ar]4s2 3d3.
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of boron.
    Boron: 1s2 2s2 2p1.
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of neon.
    Neon: 1s2 2s2 2p6.
  • 1s2 2s2 2p4 3s1
    An excited state of oxygen.
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of nitrogen.
    Nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of magnesium.
    Magnesium: 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2.
  • Te2- electron configuration
    Te2-: [Kr]5s2 4d10 5p6.
  • A neutral atom has the following electron configuration:
    Provide the configuration to identify the atom.
  • Ag+ electron configuration
    Ag+: [Kr]4d10.
  • NF ground state electron configuration
    NF is not a neutral atom; for nitrogen: 1s2 2s2 2p3.
  • Draw the electron configuration for a neutral atom of carbon.
    Carbon: 1s2 2s2 2p2.
  • Mn2+ electron configuration
    Mn2+: [Ar]3d5.
  • Y3+ electron configuration
    Y3+: [Kr].
  • Ge orbital diagram
    Germanium: 1s (↑↓), 2s (↑↓), 2p (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 3s (↑↓), 3p (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 4s (↑↓), 3d (↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓ ↑↓), 4p (↑ ↑).
  • The ground state electron configuration of a Se atom is
    Selenium: [Ar]4s2 3d10 4p4.