The Energy of Light quiz #1 Flashcards

The Energy of Light quiz #1
The Energy of Light quiz #1
What is the formula for calculating the energy of a photon?
The energy of a photon is calculated using E = h × f, where h is Planck's constant and f is the frequency of the photon.What is the smallest packet of electromagnetic energy that can be absorbed or emitted called?
The smallest packet of electromagnetic energy is called a photon.What happens when an electron absorbs energy?
When an electron absorbs energy, it moves to a higher energy level or excited state.How much energy does an individual photon of 470 nm light have?
Use E = h × c / λ. For λ = 470 nm (4.70 × 10⁻⁷ m), E = (6.626 × 10⁻³⁴ J·s × 3.00 × 10⁸ m/s) / (4.70 × 10⁻⁷ m) ≈ 4.23 × 10⁻¹⁹ J per photon.Which of the following transitions represents the emission of a photon with the largest energy: n=5 to n=1, n=4 to n=2, or n=3 to n=2?
The n=5 to n=1 transition emits a photon with the largest energy.Which color of light corresponds to the highest energy?
Violet light corresponds to the highest energy among visible colors.Which of the following frequencies of light has the highest energy: 3.0 × 10¹⁴ Hz, 5.0 × 10¹⁴ Hz, or 7.0 × 10¹⁴ Hz?
7.0 × 10¹⁴ Hz has the highest energy.A photon of which type of electromagnetic radiation has the most energy: radio, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, or gamma?
A gamma ray photon has the most energy.Which of the following occurs as the energy of a photon increases?
As the energy of a photon increases, its frequency increases and its wavelength decreases.Which of the following photons carries the smallest amount of energy: infrared, visible, ultraviolet, or gamma?
An infrared photon carries the smallest amount of energy.Which of the following photons has the highest energy: red, green, blue, or violet?
A violet photon has the highest energy.What name is given to a discrete packet of light?
A discrete packet of light is called a photon.Which of the following best determines the amount of energy of a single photon of light?
The frequency of the photon best determines its energy.How is the energy of a photon related to its frequency?
The energy of a photon is directly proportional to its frequency.What is the relationship between energy and frequency for a photon?
Energy increases as frequency increases; they are directly proportional.Which type of electromagnetic radiation has the highest amount of radiant energy?
Gamma rays have the highest amount of radiant energy.What are quanta of light called?
Quanta of light are called photons.What is the energy of a photon with a wavelength of 400.0 nm?
E = h × c / λ; for λ = 400.0 nm (4.00 × 10⁻⁷ m), E ≈ 4.97 × 10⁻¹⁹ J per photon.What must occur before an atom in its ground state can emit a photon?
The atom must first absorb energy and move to an excited state before it can emit a photon.What is the energy of a UV photon whose wavelength is 254 nm?
E = h × c / λ; for λ = 254 nm (2.54 × 10⁻⁷ m), E ≈ 7.83 × 10⁻¹⁹ J per photon.Which part of visible light transfers the most energy?
The violet part of visible light transfers the most energy.What is a quantum of light called?
A quantum of light is called a photon.Which of the following frequencies of light has the highest energy: 2.0 × 10¹⁴ Hz, 4.0 × 10¹⁴ Hz, or 6.0 × 10¹⁴ Hz?
6.0 × 10¹⁴ Hz has the highest energy.Which describes the relationship when calculating the energy of a photon?
The energy of a photon is directly proportional to its frequency and inversely proportional to its wavelength.Upon which parameter does the energy of a photon depend?
The energy of a photon depends on its frequency (or equivalently, its wavelength).What is the energy of a mole of photons of light that have a frequency of 8.23 × 10¹⁵ Hz?
E (per photon) = h × f = 6.626 × 10⁻³⁴ × 8.23 × 10¹⁵ ≈ 5.45 × 10⁻¹⁸ J; for a mole: 5.45 × 10⁻¹⁸ J × 6.022 × 10²³ ≈ 3.28 × 10⁶ J/mol.What is the energy of a single photon of light that has a frequency of 2.30 × 10¹⁷ Hz?
E = h × f = 6.626 × 10⁻³⁴ × 2.30 × 10¹⁷ ≈ 1.52 × 10⁻¹⁶ J per photon.What is the energy of a single photon of light that has a frequency of 9.28 × 10²² Hz?
E = h × f = 6.626 × 10⁻³⁴ × 9.28 × 10²² ≈ 6.14 × 10⁻¹¹ J per photon.What is the energy (in kJ) of 1.00 mole of photons that have 4.25 × 10⁻¹⁹ J of energy each?
Total energy = 4.25 × 10⁻¹⁹ J × 6.022 × 10²³ ≈ 2.56 × 10⁵ J = 256 kJ.