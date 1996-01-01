The Energy of Light quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is the formula for calculating the energy of a photon? The energy of a photon is calculated using E = h × f, where h is Planck's constant and f is the frequency of the photon.

What is the smallest packet of electromagnetic energy that can be absorbed or emitted called? The smallest packet of electromagnetic energy is called a photon.

What happens when an electron absorbs energy? When an electron absorbs energy, it moves to a higher energy level or excited state.

How much energy does an individual photon of 470 nm light have? Use E = h × c / λ. For λ = 470 nm (4.70 × 10⁻⁷ m), E = (6.626 × 10⁻³⁴ J·s × 3.00 × 10⁸ m/s) / (4.70 × 10⁻⁷ m) ≈ 4.23 × 10⁻¹⁹ J per photon.

Which of the following transitions represents the emission of a photon with the largest energy: n=5 to n=1, n=4 to n=2, or n=3 to n=2? The n=5 to n=1 transition emits a photon with the largest energy.

Which color of light corresponds to the highest energy? Violet light corresponds to the highest energy among visible colors.