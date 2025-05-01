What is the definition of molar mass? Molar mass is the mass of a substance in grams divided by the amount of substance in moles.

What symbol is used to represent molar mass in equations? The symbol 'M' (capital M) is used to represent molar mass.

How is the mass of a gas represented in the ideal gas law for molar mass calculations? The mass of a gas is represented by lowercase 'm' in grams.

What is the formula for molar mass using the ideal gas law? The formula is M = mRT / PV, where m is mass, R is the gas constant, T is temperature, P is pressure, and V is volume.

What does 'n' represent in the ideal gas law? 'n' represents the amount of gas in moles.

How can you express moles in terms of mass and molar mass? Moles (n) can be expressed as mass (m) divided by molar mass (M), or n = m / M.