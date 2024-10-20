The Quadratic Formula definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Quadratic Formula A formula used to solve quadratic equations, providing two potential solutions for the variable.

Algebraic Equation An equation involving variables and coefficients, often requiring methods like the quadratic formula to solve.

Coefficient A numerical value that multiplies a variable in an algebraic expression.

Variable A symbol representing an unknown value in mathematical expressions or equations.

Chemical Equilibrium A state in a chemical reaction where the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time.

ICE Chart A tool used in chemistry to calculate equilibrium concentrations of reactants and products.

Equilibrium Concentration The concentration of a reactant or product in a chemical reaction at equilibrium.

Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number.

Positive Value A numerical value greater than zero, often the meaningful solution in equilibrium problems.

Negative Value A numerical value less than zero, typically disregarded in equilibrium solutions.

Standard Form The form ax^2 + bx + c = 0, required for applying the quadratic formula.

Lead Term The term in a polynomial with the highest power of the variable.

Sign An indicator of whether a number is positive or negative, crucial in solving equations.

Solution A value or set of values that satisfy an equation.