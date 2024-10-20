Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Quadratic Formula definitions Flashcards

Back
The Quadratic Formula definitions
1/15
  • Quadratic Formula
    A formula used to solve quadratic equations, providing two potential solutions for the variable.
  • Algebraic Equation
    An equation involving variables and coefficients, often requiring methods like the quadratic formula to solve.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical value that multiplies a variable in an algebraic expression.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown value in mathematical expressions or equations.
  • Chemical Equilibrium
    A state in a chemical reaction where the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time.
  • ICE Chart
    A tool used in chemistry to calculate equilibrium concentrations of reactants and products.
  • Equilibrium Concentration
    The concentration of a reactant or product in a chemical reaction at equilibrium.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number.
  • Positive Value
    A numerical value greater than zero, often the meaningful solution in equilibrium problems.
  • Negative Value
    A numerical value less than zero, typically disregarded in equilibrium solutions.
  • Standard Form
    The form ax^2 + bx + c = 0, required for applying the quadratic formula.
  • Lead Term
    The term in a polynomial with the highest power of the variable.
  • Sign
    An indicator of whether a number is positive or negative, crucial in solving equations.
  • Solution
    A value or set of values that satisfy an equation.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations representing a value.