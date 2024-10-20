The Quadratic Formula definitions Flashcards
The Quadratic Formula definitions
- Quadratic FormulaA formula used to solve quadratic equations, providing two potential solutions for the variable.
- Algebraic EquationAn equation involving variables and coefficients, often requiring methods like the quadratic formula to solve.
- CoefficientA numerical value that multiplies a variable in an algebraic expression.
- VariableA symbol representing an unknown value in mathematical expressions or equations.
- Chemical EquilibriumA state in a chemical reaction where the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time.
- ICE ChartA tool used in chemistry to calculate equilibrium concentrations of reactants and products.
- Equilibrium ConcentrationThe concentration of a reactant or product in a chemical reaction at equilibrium.
- Square RootA value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number.
- Positive ValueA numerical value greater than zero, often the meaningful solution in equilibrium problems.
- Negative ValueA numerical value less than zero, typically disregarded in equilibrium solutions.
- Standard FormThe form ax^2 + bx + c = 0, required for applying the quadratic formula.
- Lead TermThe term in a polynomial with the highest power of the variable.
- SignAn indicator of whether a number is positive or negative, crucial in solving equations.
- SolutionA value or set of values that satisfy an equation.
- ExpressionA combination of numbers, variables, and operations representing a value.