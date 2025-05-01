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Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base quiz

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  • What is the main advantage of titrating a strong acid with a strong base (or vice versa) when calculating pH?
    It is the easiest type of titration for pH calculation because both react completely and predictably.
  • In a strong acid-strong base titration, what can serve as the titrant?
    Either the strong acid or the strong base can serve as the titrant.
  • What does the acronym ICF stand for in the context of titrations?
    ICF stands for Initial, Change, Final.
  • Why is an ICF chart used during strong acid-strong base titrations?
    It helps track the concentrations of acid and base throughout the reaction.
  • What is the key characteristic of the titrant in a strong acid-strong base titration?
    The titrant is typically the strong species in the reaction.
  • What is formed as a result of the neutralization reaction in a strong acid-strong base titration?
    Water and a salt are formed.
  • What fundamental chemical concept is demonstrated by acid-base titrations?
    They demonstrate the neutralization reaction between acids and bases.
  • Why is mastering the technique of strong acid-strong base titration important?
    It is critical for accurate pH calculations in various chemical applications.
  • Can the roles of titrant and titrate be switched in a strong acid-strong base titration?
    Yes, either the strong acid or strong base can be the titrant or titrate.
  • What is the main purpose of using an ICF chart in titration calculations?
    To systematically determine the concentrations at each stage of the reaction.
  • What happens when a strong acid and a strong base are mixed together?
    They react completely to form water and a salt.
  • What is the typical outcome for the pH at the equivalence point in a strong acid-strong base titration?
    The pH at the equivalence point is typically neutral (pH 7).
  • What is the significance of both acid and base being 'strong' in this type of titration?
    Both dissociate completely in water, simplifying calculations.
  • What is a titrate in the context of titrations?
    The titrate is the solution being analyzed or titrated.
  • What is a titrant in the context of titrations?
    The titrant is the solution of known concentration added to react with the titrate.