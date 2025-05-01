What is the role of the ICF (Initial, Change, Final) chart in a weak acid-strong base titration? The ICF chart is used to calculate the final amounts of compounds in moles during the titration.

How do you calculate moles using volume and molarity in titration problems? Moles are calculated by multiplying liters (volume) by molarity (concentration).

Before the equivalence point in a weak acid-strong base titration, which species is present in excess? The moles of weak acid are greater than the moles of strong base before the equivalence point.

What is formed as the strong base neutralizes the weak acid before the equivalence point? A conjugate base is formed as the strong base neutralizes the weak acid.

At the equivalence point, what is the relationship between the moles of weak acid and strong base? At the equivalence point, the moles of weak acid are equal to the moles of strong base.

What remains in the solution at the equivalence point of a weak acid-strong base titration? Only the conjugate base remains in the solution at the equivalence point.