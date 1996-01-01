Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many electrons are in the outermost energy level of a neutral fluorine atom? A neutral fluorine atom has 7 electrons in its outermost energy level.

How many valence electrons does fluorine have? Fluorine has 7 valence electrons.

Sulfur has an atomic number of 16. How many valence shell electrons does it have? Sulfur has 6 valence shell electrons.

How many valence electrons does sulfur (S) have? Sulfur (S) has 6 valence electrons.

