Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #1 Flashcards

Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #1
  • How many electrons are in the outermost energy level of a neutral fluorine atom?
    A neutral fluorine atom has 7 electrons in its outermost energy level.
  • How many valence electrons does fluorine have?
    Fluorine has 7 valence electrons.
  • Sulfur has an atomic number of 16. How many valence shell electrons does it have?
    Sulfur has 6 valence shell electrons.
  • Which metalloid has three valence electrons: boron, arsenic, silicon, or lithium?
    Boron is a metalloid with three valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does calcium have?
    Calcium has 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does nitrogen have?
    Nitrogen has 5 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does carbon have?
    Carbon has 4 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does lithium (Li) have available for bonding? 1, 2, 3, or 4?
    Lithium has 1 valence electron available for bonding.
  • How many valence electrons does sodium have?
    Sodium has 1 valence electron.
  • How many valence electrons are available for bonding in bromine (Br)? One, two, five, or seven?
    Bromine has 7 valence electrons available for bonding.
  • How many valence electrons does chlorine have?
    Chlorine has 7 valence electrons.
  • What part of an atom is involved in a chemical reaction?
    Valence electrons are involved in chemical reactions.
  • Which two elements have the same number of valence electrons?
    Elements in the same group have the same number of valence electrons, such as oxygen and sulfur (both have 6).
  • How many valence electrons does oxygen have?
    Oxygen has 6 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does helium have?
    Helium has 2 valence electrons.
  • How do you think the number of valence electrons relates to an element’s chemical properties?
    The number of valence electrons determines an element's chemical reactivity and bonding behavior.
  • Which of these are an atom’s valence electrons?
    Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom.
  • How many valence electrons do noble gases have?
    Most noble gases have 8 valence electrons, except helium, which has 2.
  • How many valence electrons do the alkaline earth metals have?
    Alkaline earth metals have 2 valence electrons.
  • Which of these belongs in the outermost shell (energy level) of an atom?
    Valence electrons belong in the outermost shell of an atom.
  • In which orbitals would the valence electrons for carbon (C) be placed?
    Carbon's valence electrons are in the 2s and 2p orbitals.
  • How many valence electrons does argon have?
    Argon has 8 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does silicon have?
    Silicon has 4 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are available for bonding in silicon?
    Silicon has 4 valence electrons available for bonding.
  • Which element has 2 energy levels and 5 valence electrons?
    Nitrogen has 2 energy levels and 5 valence electrons.
  • Where are valence electrons found?
    Valence electrons are found in the outermost energy level of an atom.
  • Chlorine has 7 valence electrons. With what group of elements will chlorine most readily bond?
    Chlorine will most readily bond with elements in group 1 (alkali metals) to complete its octet.
  • How many valence electrons does neon (Ne) have?
    Neon has 8 valence electrons.
  • How many outermost electrons do lithium and potassium have?
    Both lithium and potassium have 1 outermost (valence) electron.
  • Where are valence electrons located?
    Valence electrons are located in the outermost shell of an atom.