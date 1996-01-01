Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #1 Flashcards
Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
How many electrons are in the outermost energy level of a neutral fluorine atom?
A neutral fluorine atom has 7 electrons in its outermost energy level.How many valence electrons does fluorine have?
Fluorine has 7 valence electrons.Sulfur has an atomic number of 16. How many valence shell electrons does it have?
Sulfur has 6 valence shell electrons.How many valence electrons are in fluorine?
Fluorine has 7 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does sulfur (S) have?
Sulfur (S) has 6 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are present in sulfur?
Sulfur has 6 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in sulfur?
Sulfur has 6 valence electrons.Sulfur has how many valence electrons?
Sulfur has 6 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does an atom of sulfur have?
An atom of sulfur has 6 valence electrons.Which metalloid has three valence electrons: boron, arsenic, silicon, or lithium?
Boron is a metalloid with three valence electrons.How many valence electrons does calcium have?
Calcium has 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does nitrogen have?
Nitrogen has 5 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does carbon have?
Carbon has 4 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does lithium (Li) have available for bonding? 1, 2, 3, or 4?
Lithium has 1 valence electron available for bonding.How many valence electrons does sodium have?
Sodium has 1 valence electron.How many valence electrons are available for bonding in bromine (Br)? One, two, five, or seven?
Bromine has 7 valence electrons available for bonding.How many valence electrons does chlorine have?
Chlorine has 7 valence electrons.What part of an atom is involved in a chemical reaction?
Valence electrons are involved in chemical reactions.Which two elements have the same number of valence electrons?
Elements in the same group have the same number of valence electrons, such as oxygen and sulfur (both have 6).How many valence electrons does oxygen have?
Oxygen has 6 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does helium have?
Helium has 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does fluorine have?
Fluorine has 7 valence electrons.How do you think the number of valence electrons relates to an element’s chemical properties?
The number of valence electrons determines an element's chemical reactivity and bonding behavior.How many valence electrons does lithium (Li) have available for bonding?
Lithium has 1 valence electron available for bonding.Which of these are an atom’s valence electrons?
Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom.How many valence electrons do noble gases have?
Most noble gases have 8 valence electrons, except helium, which has 2.How many valence electrons do the alkaline earth metals have?
Alkaline earth metals have 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does sodium (Na) have?
Sodium has 1 valence electron.Which of these belongs in the outermost shell (energy level) of an atom?
Valence electrons belong in the outermost shell of an atom.In which orbitals would the valence electrons for carbon (C) be placed?
Carbon's valence electrons are in the 2s and 2p orbitals.How many valence electrons does argon have?
Argon has 8 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does silicon have?
Silicon has 4 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are available for bonding in silicon?
Silicon has 4 valence electrons available for bonding.Which element has 2 energy levels and 5 valence electrons?
Nitrogen has 2 energy levels and 5 valence electrons.Where are valence electrons found?
Valence electrons are found in the outermost energy level of an atom.Chlorine has 7 valence electrons. With what group of elements will chlorine most readily bond?
Chlorine will most readily bond with elements in group 1 (alkali metals) to complete its octet.How many valence electrons does neon (Ne) have?
Neon has 8 valence electrons.How many outermost electrons do lithium and potassium have?
Both lithium and potassium have 1 outermost (valence) electron.How many valence electrons does lithium have?
Lithium has 1 valence electron.Where are valence electrons located?
Valence electrons are located in the outermost shell of an atom.