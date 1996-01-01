Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #10 Flashcards
Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #10
How many valence electrons does gallium (Ga) have?
Gallium (Ga) has 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in PO3³⁻?
PO3³⁻ has 26 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does this oxygen atom have?
An oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does neutral Sr have?
Neutral strontium (Sr) has 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does a neutral atom of chlorine have?
A neutral chlorine atom has 7 valence electrons.What is the valence electron configuration for the carbon atom?
Carbon's valence electron configuration is 2s2 2p2.What is the valence of oxygen?
Oxygen has a valence of 2.How many electrons are there in the 2nd principal energy level (n = 2) of a phosphorus atom?
Phosphorus has 8 electrons in the n = 2 energy level.How many valence electrons does phosphorus (P) have?
Phosphorus (P) has 5 valence electrons.How many valence shell electrons does an atom of thallium have?
Thallium has 3 valence shell electrons.What word is used to describe electrons in the outermost energy level?
Valence electrons.Which compound has 10 total valence electrons?
Methane (CH4) has 10 total valence electrons.How many shells of electrons does carbon have?
Atom X (chlorine) has 7 electrons in its valence shell.How do you use the periodic table to determine the number of valence electrons?
For main group elements, the group number equals the number of valence electrons.How many valence electrons does silver have?
Silver has 11 valence electrons (1 in 5s and 10 in 4d).How many electrons does aluminum have?
Aluminum has 13 electrons in total.What is the valence electron configuration for the chlorine atom?
Chlorine's valence electron configuration is 3s2 3p5.How many valence electrons does Cl have?
Cl (chlorine) has 7 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in chlorine?
Chlorine has 7 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does one chlorine atom have?
One chlorine atom has 7 valence electrons.What is the valence electron configuration for the sodium atom?
Sodium's valence electron configuration is 3s1.Which electrons account for many of the chemical and physical properties of elements?
Valence electrons account for many chemical and physical properties.What determines how many bonds an atom can make?
The number of unpaired valence electrons determines how many bonds an atom can make.How do you find the number of valence electrons?
For main group elements, use the group number to find the number of valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in a neutral atom of boron?
A neutral boron atom has 3 valence electrons.How do you determine the number of valence electrons?
For main group elements, the group number equals the number of valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in xenon?
Xenon has 8 valence electrons.How many valence electrons occupy σ-bond orbitals?
The number depends on the molecule; each σ-bond contains 2 electrons.How many outer-shell electrons are there in each transition-metal ion?
Transition-metal ions have varying numbers of outer-shell electrons, depending on their charge and configuration.What is the valence electron configuration for the helium atom?
Helium's valence electron configuration is 1s2.What is the number of valence electrons for selenium?
Selenium has 6 valence electrons.How many electrons does a Mn atom have in its 3d subshell?
Manganese has 5 electrons in its 3d subshell.How many valence electrons are there in group 2 elements?
Group 2 elements have 2 valence electrons.What is the total number of outer (valence) electrons in sulfur dioxide?
Sulfur dioxide (SO2) has 18 valence electrons.How many electrons are in the valence d orbitals in these transition-metal ions?
The number depends on the specific ion and its electron configuration.How many valence electrons does an atom of calcium (Ca) have?
Calcium (Ca) has 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does antimony (Sb) have?
Antimony (Sb) has 5 valence electrons.How many bonding electrons does the fluorine atom contain?
Fluorine has 1 bonding electron (unpaired) in its valence shell.