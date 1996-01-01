Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #10 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many valence electrons does gallium (Ga) have? Gallium (Ga) has 3 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons are in PO3³⁻? PO3³⁻ has 26 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does this oxygen atom have? An oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does neutral Sr have? Neutral strontium (Sr) has 2 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does a neutral atom of chlorine have? A neutral chlorine atom has 7 valence electrons.

What is the valence electron configuration for the carbon atom? Carbon's valence electron configuration is 2s2 2p2.