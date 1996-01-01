Skip to main content
Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #10 Flashcards

Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #10
  • How many valence electrons does gallium (Ga) have?
    Gallium (Ga) has 3 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in PO3³⁻?
    PO3³⁻ has 26 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does this oxygen atom have?
    An oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does neutral Sr have?
    Neutral strontium (Sr) has 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does a neutral atom of chlorine have?
    A neutral chlorine atom has 7 valence electrons.
  • What is the valence electron configuration for the carbon atom?
    Carbon's valence electron configuration is 2s2 2p2.
  • What is the valence of oxygen?
    Oxygen has a valence of 2.
  • How many electrons are there in the 2nd principal energy level (n = 2) of a phosphorus atom?
    Phosphorus has 8 electrons in the n = 2 energy level.
  • How many valence electrons does phosphorus (P) have?
    Phosphorus (P) has 5 valence electrons.
  • How many valence shell electrons does an atom of thallium have?
    Thallium has 3 valence shell electrons.
  • What word is used to describe electrons in the outermost energy level?
    Valence electrons.
  • Which compound has 10 total valence electrons?
    Methane (CH4) has 10 total valence electrons.
  • How many shells of electrons does carbon have?
    Carbon has 2 electron shells.
  • Atom X has 17 protons. How many electrons are in its valence shell?
    Atom X (chlorine) has 7 electrons in its valence shell.
  • How do you use the periodic table to determine the number of valence electrons?
    For main group elements, the group number equals the number of valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does silver have?
    Silver has 11 valence electrons (1 in 5s and 10 in 4d).
  • How many electrons does aluminum have?
    Aluminum has 13 electrons in total.
  • What is the valence electron configuration for the chlorine atom?
    Chlorine's valence electron configuration is 3s2 3p5.
  • What is the valence electron configuration for the sodium atom?
    Sodium's valence electron configuration is 3s1.
  • Which electrons account for many of the chemical and physical properties of elements?
    Valence electrons account for many chemical and physical properties.
  • What determines how many bonds an atom can make?
    The number of unpaired valence electrons determines how many bonds an atom can make.
  • How do you find the number of valence electrons?
    For main group elements, use the group number to find the number of valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in a neutral atom of boron?
    A neutral boron atom has 3 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in xenon?
    Xenon has 8 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons occupy σ-bond orbitals?
    The number depends on the molecule; each σ-bond contains 2 electrons.
  • How many outer-shell electrons are there in each transition-metal ion?
    Transition-metal ions have varying numbers of outer-shell electrons, depending on their charge and configuration.
  • What is the valence electron configuration for the helium atom?
    Helium's valence electron configuration is 1s2.
  • What is the number of valence electrons for selenium?
    Selenium has 6 valence electrons.
  • How many electrons does a Mn atom have in its 3d subshell?
    Manganese has 5 electrons in its 3d subshell.
  • How many valence electrons are there in group 2 elements?
    Group 2 elements have 2 valence electrons.
  • What is the total number of outer (valence) electrons in sulfur dioxide?
    Sulfur dioxide (SO2) has 18 valence electrons.
  • How many electrons are in the valence d orbitals in these transition-metal ions?
    The number depends on the specific ion and its electron configuration.
  • How many valence electrons does an atom of calcium (Ca) have?
    Calcium (Ca) has 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does antimony (Sb) have?
    Antimony (Sb) has 5 valence electrons.
  • How many bonding electrons does the fluorine atom contain?
    Fluorine has 1 bonding electron (unpaired) in its valence shell.