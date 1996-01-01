Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #11 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many valence electrons does CO2 contain? CO2 contains 16 valence electrons.

How many unpaired electrons are present in the ground state of the atoms in group 6A(16)? Group 6A elements (like oxygen) have 2 unpaired electrons in their ground state.

How many valence electrons does an atom of O have? An atom of O (oxygen) has 6 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons are in neon? Neon has 8 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons are in Al? Al (aluminum) has 3 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does S have? S (sulfur) has 6 valence electrons.