Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #11 Flashcards

How many valence electrons does CO2 contain?
CO2 contains 16 valence electrons.How many unpaired electrons are present in the ground state of the atoms in group 6A(16)?
Group 6A elements (like oxygen) have 2 unpaired electrons in their ground state.How many valence electrons does an atom of O have?
An atom of O (oxygen) has 6 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in neon?
Neon has 8 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in Al?
Al (aluminum) has 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does S have?
S (sulfur) has 6 valence electrons.Krypton has 8 valence electrons. What is true about krypton?
An atom of sulfur has 6 valence electrons.What is the total number of outer (valence) electrons in carbon dioxide?
Carbon dioxide (CO2) has 16 valence electrons.How many valence electrons would atoms of the element boron (B) have?
Boron atoms have 3 valence electrons.What element has 7 valence electrons in its 5th energy level?
Iodine has 7 valence electrons in its 5th energy level.What is the valence electron configuration for the argon atom?
Argon's valence electron configuration is 3s2 3p6.How many valence electrons are in an atom of chlorine?
An atom of chlorine has 7 valence electrons.How many electrons are in their outer shell?
The number of electrons in the outer shell depends on the element's group number.What is the valence electron configuration for the potassium atom?
Potassium's valence electron configuration is 4s1.How many valence electrons does NH3 contain?
NH3 contains 8 valence electrons (5 from N and 1 from each H).How many s electrons does P (atomic number 15) possess?
Phosphorus has 2 s electrons in its valence shell.How many valence electrons does a fluorine atom (F) have?
A fluorine atom has 7 valence electrons.What is the total number of valence electrons in a carbon atom in the ground state?
A chlorine atom has 7 valence electrons.How do you find out how many valence electrons an atom has?
For main group elements, use the group number to find the number of valence electrons.How many valence electrons does each member of the boron family have?
Each member of the boron family (group 13) has 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does hydrogen (H) have?
Hydrogen (H) has 1 valence electron.How many electrons are found in silicon's 3rd level?
Silicon has 4 electrons in its 3rd energy level.How many valence electrons are in a bromine atom?
A bromine atom has 7 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does an arsenic atom have?
An arsenic atom has 5 valence electrons.What effect do valence electrons have on the reactivity of elements?
Valence electrons determine the reactivity and bonding behavior of elements.How many valence electrons does chromium have?
Chromium has 6 valence electrons (1 in 4s and 5 in 3d).How many valence electrons are available for bonding in silicon? Four, five, eight, or fourteen?
Silicon has 4 valence electrons available for bonding.How many valence electrons are in a neutral lithium atom?
A neutral lithium atom has 1 valence electron.Why does an atom with many valence electrons tend to gain electrons rather than lose any?
Atoms with many valence electrons are closer to a full shell and tend to gain electrons to achieve stability.Which of the following elements has the fewest valence electrons: beryllium, boron, carbon, or lithium?
Lithium has the fewest valence electrons (1).What is the number of valence electrons in cadmium (Cd)? 1, 2, 10, or 12?
Cadmium has 12 valence electrons (2 in 5s and 10 in 4d).How many valence electrons does aluminum (Al) have available for bonding? 1, 2, 3, or 4?
Aluminum has 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does magnesium have?
Aluminum (Al) has 3 valence electrons available for bonding.Which of the following elements has the fewest valence electrons?
Elements in group 1 (alkali metals) have the fewest valence electrons (1).Why are valence electrons important?
Valence electrons are important because they determine chemical reactivity and bonding.How many valence electrons does potassium have?
Potassium has 1 valence electron.