Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #11 Flashcards

Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #11
  • How many valence electrons does CO2 contain?
    CO2 contains 16 valence electrons.
  • How many unpaired electrons are present in the ground state of the atoms in group 6A(16)?
    Group 6A elements (like oxygen) have 2 unpaired electrons in their ground state.
  • How many valence electrons does an atom of O have?
    An atom of O (oxygen) has 6 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in neon?
    Neon has 8 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in Al?
    Al (aluminum) has 3 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does S have?
    S (sulfur) has 6 valence electrons.
  • Krypton has 8 valence electrons. What is true about krypton?
    Krypton is chemically stable and unreactive due to its full valence shell.
  • How many valence electrons are in an atom of sulfur?
    An atom of sulfur has 6 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons would atoms of the element boron (B) have?
    Boron atoms have 3 valence electrons.
  • What element has 7 valence electrons in its 5th energy level?
    Iodine has 7 valence electrons in its 5th energy level.
  • What is the valence electron configuration for the argon atom?
    Argon's valence electron configuration is 3s2 3p6.
  • How many valence electrons are in an atom of chlorine?
    An atom of chlorine has 7 valence electrons.
  • How many electrons are in their outer shell?
    The number of electrons in the outer shell depends on the element's group number.
  • What is the valence electron configuration for the potassium atom?
    Potassium's valence electron configuration is 4s1.
  • How many valence electrons does NH3 contain?
    NH3 contains 8 valence electrons (5 from N and 1 from each H).
  • How many s electrons does P (atomic number 15) possess?
    Phosphorus has 2 s electrons in its valence shell.
  • How many valence electrons does a fluorine atom (F) have?
    A fluorine atom has 7 valence electrons.
  • What is the total number of valence electrons in a carbon atom in the ground state?
    A carbon atom has 4 valence electrons in the ground state.
  • How do you find out how many valence electrons an atom has?
    For main group elements, use the group number to find the number of valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does each member of the boron family have?
    Each member of the boron family (group 13) has 3 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does hydrogen (H) have?
    Hydrogen (H) has 1 valence electron.
  • How many electrons are found in silicon's 3rd level?
    Silicon has 4 electrons in its 3rd energy level.
  • How many valence electrons are in a bromine atom?
    A bromine atom has 7 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does an arsenic atom have?
    An arsenic atom has 5 valence electrons.
  • What effect do valence electrons have on the reactivity of elements?
    Valence electrons determine the reactivity and bonding behavior of elements.
  • How many valence electrons does chromium have?
    Chromium has 6 valence electrons (1 in 4s and 5 in 3d).
  • How many valence electrons are available for bonding in silicon? Four, five, eight, or fourteen?
    Silicon has 4 valence electrons available for bonding.
  • How many valence electrons are in a neutral lithium atom?
    A neutral lithium atom has 1 valence electron.
  • Why does an atom with many valence electrons tend to gain electrons rather than lose any?
    Atoms with many valence electrons are closer to a full shell and tend to gain electrons to achieve stability.
  • Which of the following elements has the fewest valence electrons: beryllium, boron, carbon, or lithium?
    Lithium has the fewest valence electrons (1).
  • What is the number of valence electrons in cadmium (Cd)? 1, 2, 10, or 12?
    Cadmium has 12 valence electrons (2 in 5s and 10 in 4d).
  • How many valence electrons does magnesium have?
    Magnesium has 2 valence electrons.
  • Which of the following elements has the fewest valence electrons?
    Elements in group 1 (alkali metals) have the fewest valence electrons (1).
  • Why are valence electrons important?
    Valence electrons are important because they determine chemical reactivity and bonding.
  • How many valence electrons does potassium have?
    Potassium has 1 valence electron.