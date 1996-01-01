Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #14 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How many valence electrons do the alkaline earth metals have? Alkaline earth metals have 2 valence electrons.

In order to obtain a stable outer shell of electrons, carbon forms four Carbon forms four covalent bonds to obtain a stable outer shell.

How many valence electrons does iron have? Iron has 8 valence electrons.

Argon valence electrons Argon has 8 valence electrons.

Determine the number of valence electrons in NH2H and then draw the corresponding Lewis structure. NH2H has 8 valence electrons (5 from N, 1 from each H).

What is the relationship between an element's atomic number and its electrons? The atomic number equals the total number of electrons, which is the sum of valence and inner core electrons.