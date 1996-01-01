Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #14 Flashcards
Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #14
How many valence electrons do the alkaline earth metals have?
Alkaline earth metals have 2 valence electrons.In order to obtain a stable outer shell of electrons, carbon forms four
Carbon forms four covalent bonds to obtain a stable outer shell.How many valence electrons does iron have?
Iron has 8 valence electrons.Argon valence electrons
Argon has 8 valence electrons.Determine the number of valence electrons in NH2H and then draw the corresponding Lewis structure.
NH2H has 8 valence electrons (5 from N, 1 from each H).What is the relationship between an element's atomic number and its electrons?
The atomic number equals the total number of electrons, which is the sum of valence and inner core electrons.How can you determine the number of valence electrons for a main group element using the periodic table?
For main group elements, the number of valence electrons is equal to the group number of the element.What is the difference between valence electrons and inner core electrons?
Valence electrons are the outer shell electrons involved in chemical bonding, while inner core electrons are all other electrons not involved in bonding.How do you calculate the number of valence electrons in a transition metal?
Add the electrons in the outermost s orbital to those in the d orbital to get the total number of valence electrons for a transition metal.Which group numbers on the periodic table correspond to the number of valence electrons in transition metals?
Transition metals are represented by groups 3 to 12, and the group number equals the number of valence electrons.